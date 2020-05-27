Get Daily Email
Michael Lee – 'And'

Michael Lee – ‘And’

What does it mean when you and your love sleep in the same bed for the last time and you lie awake saying nothing because you know it?

by

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Michael Lee, performing at his book release party at Icehouse in Minneapolis, MN.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
And what does it mean when you and your love sleep
00:07
in the same bed for the last time
00:10
and you lie awake saying nothing because you know it?
00:15
And maybe if you never sleep, you will never wake,
00:20
and the birds won’t sing,
00:22
and the sun won’t know to rise, and you won’t ever be alone again.
00:29
And what does it mean when you can feel her body
00:32
only a foot from your own
00:34
but you are certain, if you reached out for her arm or cheek,
00:38
you would not find anything other than the sheets still warm,
00:42
and no matter how close she gets to you now,
00:45
she will always be out of reach?
00:47
And what does it mean when finally you fall asleep
00:51
and both awaken to a gunshot in the dark,
00:54
like a single string in the instrument of night had snapped,
00:58
and she crawls into your arms for protection,
01:01
but of course not the real kind,
01:04
because that bullet, if aimed at you, would’ve gone through you both?
01:09
And what does it mean when you realize that’s all love is,
01:13
a small and feeble shelter from the inevitable,
01:16
from bullets and time, from rain and also drought?
01:20
And if the bullet were just a tool of grammar
01:22
in the language of the unspeakable,
01:24
would it not be a conjunction?
01:27
Would it not be the word “and”?
01:29
For doesn’t it connect us to the only two worlds we know?
01:35
(applause)

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

