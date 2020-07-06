Mike Trout’s Public Service Announcement: Wear A Mask

“The Heart of Sports” is a weekly column that curates the stories, pictures and moments that provide a window into the beating heart of sports:

The moments in and around the game that are bigger than the game itself.

The speeches to teammates and fans that are larger even than the game itself.

The moments when sports is used as a platform for bigger social conversations.

The thrilling moments from your childhood that you never forget.

The tender moments among teammates.

It’s why we watch. It’s why we play. It’s the stuff that rises up out of sports and settles down into us.

♦◊♦

Wearing a mask to contain the spread of a deadly global pandemic, as recommended by public health officials, should not be a controversial or “political” issue.

And yet here we are in America, 2020.

With MLB baseball (and other sports) attempting to re-open, along with the rest of America, its leaders and stars are speaking out on the issue. And it started with the best player in the game, Mike Trout. (And his Mom, Debbie):

“If Mike Trout can wear a mask while running the bases, you can wear a mask going out in public.”

For those of you who are unaware, Mike Trout is the undisputed best player in baseball today. He often gets flak for being “boring,” but he is anything but. He’s not flashy. But he just goes out there and dominates.

That’s exactly what Trout is doing here – leading by doing. And he is showing true “Face of Baseball” leadership here at a time when we desperately need it:

At 28 years old, @MikeTrout is already one of the best players ever. He’s got the rest of his career to try and become the GOAT pic.twitter.com/WYTmbR2Szm — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 3, 2020

Trout is not alone. Other baseball veterans and leaders are taking up the same cause.

Be an All-Star, wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/AJ0qA5eyXH — MLB (@MLB) July 5, 2020

Meanwhile, the ever-outspoken and always on target, Sean Doolittle, has framed the issue up as well as a person can: “Sports are like the reward of a functional society.” If we want to have nice things, we need to show some discipline!

Quote of the summer:

“Sports are like the reward of a functional society.” ⤵️ Sean Doolittle frames up MLB’s return amidst a pandemic about the best one can. @whatwouldDOOdo

pic.twitter.com/5csLWRiQP9 — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) July 5, 2020



—

<em>Photo Credit: Twitter/@DebbieTrout27</em>