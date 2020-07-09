Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Mother, Child

Mother, Child

A mother is forced to live with her adult son after suffering a stroke.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Omeleto

.

.

Alex’s single mother Lee has recently suffered a stroke, leaving the proud, independent woman debilitated and unsteady. To help her out, Alex has moved back into her cramped apartment, putting his life on hold for her recovery.

But proximity forces them to reacquaint themselves with one another, even as their former dynamic has changed. Now Lee is dependent on her son for the simplest tasks, and her son is suddenly responsible for his mother’s health and well-being. Their forced intimacy also dredges up old grievances and differences in opinions, placing them on an emotional collision course.

Writer-director Tin Pang’s short family drama details the sudden, strange reversal of the parent-child hierarchy that many will eventually grapple with, approaching the story with a uniquely intimate focus that replicates just how close quarters and long-standing disagreements can make for brutally intense conflicts.

The visual approach focuses on a single shot — almost initially like a family photograph — that begins in a wide composition, emphasizing the cramped shared space that Lee and Alex share. The camera remains generally wide without cutting, but slowly roams as Lee and Alex navigate the space in real-time.

The direction uses staging to create dynamism in the composition, but with the dark moodiness of the lighting and photography and the busyness of the frame, viewers get a sense of just how cramped and static this domestic world is, and how little room there is to breathe. With no cutting of action, too, there is no “break” or escape, either for the viewer or the characters, especially as a minor conflict escalates into a larger airing of long-running hurts and grievances.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The one-shot approach puts emphasis on the performance and writing, and actors Gabrielle Chan and Lawrence Leung do an excellent job capturing the individual frustrations and yearnings of their characters and the sense of shared history and feeling between mother and son.

Though their bickering starts off as a simple squabble, it becomes the prism into something much larger, more multi-faceted and complex: when the child becomes the parent and the parent becomes the child, why do the old restrictions and assumptions remain in place? What happens when not just the caretaking but the power dynamics reverse? The confrontation forces Lee and Alex to the brisk of their darkest fears and sadnesses — but also to their deepest loyalties and love.

Though it has an Asian cast, “Mother, Child” shines a compelling light on a dilemma experienced by more and more people, in a time where life expectancies are long and the population is aging fast in many places around the globe. The simple fact for many people is that as we get older, our parents get more childlike in the loss of their faculties and health. The feelings of burden, shame, embarrassment and sadness are very real, and often in the intimate situations that caretaking involves, they can spike through to the surface. Years of certain dynamics can upend quickly, revealing hidden cores of regret and anger — but also deep commitment and affection, which can carry both parent and child through this strange, humbling yet touching life stage.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:21
you must make sure you put the pin over
00:25
train so the midges will fly down and
00:28
bite me I can help to watch vegetable
00:41
it’s alright please didn’t make the
00:54
suggestion if you put on the coriander
00:57
at the end you won’t get all sake you
01:03
cut the ginger Ling wise you don’t need
01:08
to cut a new ginger just use the old
01:11
ginger from before yes and put some over
01:18
the fish and some inside do you want to
01:24
do this no you say you were cooking
01:28
don’t you have done that before yeah yes
01:32
okay
01:36
hi happy yes
01:54
[Music]
02:03
don’t get upset it’s fine if you don’t
02:14
like how I cook it you do it next time
02:39
lasting tribute tonight if TJ does is
02:45
gone a few days ago yeah I did the food
02:49
s is rubbish remind it soda fried and
02:55
expensive you have to be so negative
02:58
about everything dream your name the
03:08
empty stomach it’s just so much stuff in
03:15
here it’s not as bad as the other people
03:19
have you seen Carol’s please every
03:26
surface in here is covered I don’t have
03:33
space to put things this unit was so
03:37
tiny
03:40
what was she doing up there I think he’s
03:44
a gentleman friend
03:46
dickhead autopsy dead you get me the bad
03:51
karma does this need to be here yes I
03:55
leave this near otherwise I do you
03:58
remember where I put things because of
04:01
the Stroop like this before the strike
04:04
what do you want this is made occasion
04:07
and documents they are all protons what
04:13
about this
04:17
that has to be covered in plastic keep
04:21
its dusty UI obsessed the plastic he’s
04:26
out there your fans covered this raises
04:31
wolf dust it’s why I need these boxes to
04:36
protect things so good I know I need to
04:46
salt all my things but I mustn’t wash
04:51
them myself
04:53
this is what a Cardiology’s it’s true
05:05
all I’m saying is we have to start
05:07
thinking about the move where do we buy
05:10
the time we make the time you know stop
05:13
washing your clothes every morning we
05:15
have a washing machine for that what it
05:17
glows is a good OD yeah but every time
05:20
we finish
05:21
it’s like lunchtime and we have to see
05:23
the nurse or the physio we need better
05:25
time management see deny you going on up
05:29
to dinner
05:30
otherwise we couldn’t so tell my things
05:34
I have to have a social life as well
05:37
okay your niece also time what about
05:40
last weekend that last weekend then you
05:43
went to zippy with your friend that was
05:45
just for one night
05:46
then we spent the rest of the weekend in
05:48
the supermarket where you were insisting
05:50
that we check every single nutrition
05:52
label that’s mental you’re coughing
05:59
maybe it’s better you don’t go out
06:02
tonight it detox so now we’re two
06:07
coughing ow
06:07
see this is what I’m talking about we
06:09
waste so much time arguing maybe for
06:12
sure
06:13
can you check the fish what can you not
06:17
interrupt me please but the fish is it
06:19
cooked
06:26
it’s not even close okay so what I’m
06:30
suggesting is are you listening to me
06:33
yes this is what’s been pissing me off
06:38
for the last few weeks
06:39
what I don’t think in making any
06:44
progress how can you say that I have
06:58
been working so hard to get better is
07:04
for you so that things get back to
07:07
normal it’s painful this rifle
07:14
you know the physio took me aside he
07:18
knows you’re not doing your exercises
07:19
you have to practice your walking again
07:21
without the walker you know we think you
07:26
can’t see your friend you can’t work I
07:29
restrict you oh I’m asking is you take
07:34
six months off to look after me is it
07:37
too much to us far out I was the one who
07:40
decided to move back here in the first
07:41
place do you remember oh so now you’re
07:45
shitty at me I’m not
07:56
don’t do an empty stomach
07:59
it’s just one glass it’s not like I’m an
08:04
alcoholic
08:05
it’s the Sun it’s a mothering let me do
08:09
it okay all mothers do it I’m thirty for
08:14
crying out loud you need to learn to let
08:18
go you know
08:20
whenever we go out your is like Alex
08:23
remember you have to eat this don’t eat
08:25
that before we go wash your hands to
08:28
feed report nagging nag nag nag
08:31
I’m I’m God you’ve been missing me
08:34
saying all these things no I won’t it is
08:41
so difficult to live with me just go
08:43
home okay I’m so good to live it just go
08:50
over live we argue so much all the time
08:54
all the time don’t you think something’s
08:58
wrong with that you know I should be
09:01
free to do my own thing but you
09:02
constantly micromanage me I didn’t do it
09:06
to you oh maybe I should I mean you’re
09:08
the one who’s learning to walk and talk
09:10
again but I don’t because I treat you
09:12
like an adult you know I know you can
09:15
take care of yourself let me constantly
09:17
remind these unnecessary shit thinking
09:24
now because of my I’ll stop blaming the
09:29
struggles like this before the stroke
09:31
things are so difficult now I’m not the
09:35
same person anymore
09:36
Oh God say where you’re going can we eat
10:00
now please
10:02
get me can you stop you be happy I get
11:16
all these doubled over wait then you be
11:19
happy it’s okay
11:21
I know it’s pants we can do this again
11:24
later
11:25
mom do you want me to call an ambulance
11:49
of the wrong ways thought you have
11:55
another strike
12:01
I need to get to know you again you know
12:22
you like things different to me now you
12:27
I mean yeah just argue so much how do
12:39
you think I feel you think it’s
12:45
worthless treated what can I do
12:52
sometimes you have to be patient with me
12:55
you know I have to ruin everything I
13:01
know
13:13
so ever cooked in it I don’t think so
13:26
guess what what I love you mm-hmm
13:32
you want to get I don’t love my days
13:42
before this job no you didn’t
13:54
[Music]
14:09
[Music]

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x