Mother, Child

By Omeleto

.

.

Alex’s single mother Lee has recently suffered a stroke, leaving the proud, independent woman debilitated and unsteady. To help her out, Alex has moved back into her cramped apartment, putting his life on hold for her recovery.

But proximity forces them to reacquaint themselves with one another, even as their former dynamic has changed. Now Lee is dependent on her son for the simplest tasks, and her son is suddenly responsible for his mother’s health and well-being. Their forced intimacy also dredges up old grievances and differences in opinions, placing them on an emotional collision course.

Writer-director Tin Pang’s short family drama details the sudden, strange reversal of the parent-child hierarchy that many will eventually grapple with, approaching the story with a uniquely intimate focus that replicates just how close quarters and long-standing disagreements can make for brutally intense conflicts.

The visual approach focuses on a single shot — almost initially like a family photograph — that begins in a wide composition, emphasizing the cramped shared space that Lee and Alex share. The camera remains generally wide without cutting, but slowly roams as Lee and Alex navigate the space in real-time.

The direction uses staging to create dynamism in the composition, but with the dark moodiness of the lighting and photography and the busyness of the frame, viewers get a sense of just how cramped and static this domestic world is, and how little room there is to breathe. With no cutting of action, too, there is no “break” or escape, either for the viewer or the characters, especially as a minor conflict escalates into a larger airing of long-running hurts and grievances.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The one-shot approach puts emphasis on the performance and writing, and actors Gabrielle Chan and Lawrence Leung do an excellent job capturing the individual frustrations and yearnings of their characters and the sense of shared history and feeling between mother and son.

Though their bickering starts off as a simple squabble, it becomes the prism into something much larger, more multi-faceted and complex: when the child becomes the parent and the parent becomes the child, why do the old restrictions and assumptions remain in place? What happens when not just the caretaking but the power dynamics reverse? The confrontation forces Lee and Alex to the brisk of their darkest fears and sadnesses — but also to their deepest loyalties and love.

Though it has an Asian cast, “Mother, Child” shines a compelling light on a dilemma experienced by more and more people, in a time where life expectancies are long and the population is aging fast in many places around the globe. The simple fact for many people is that as we get older, our parents get more childlike in the loss of their faculties and health. The feelings of burden, shame, embarrassment and sadness are very real, and often in the intimate situations that caretaking involves, they can spike through to the surface. Years of certain dynamics can upend quickly, revealing hidden cores of regret and anger — but also deep commitment and affection, which can carry both parent and child through this strange, humbling yet touching life stage.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:21 you must make sure you put the pin over 00:25 train so the midges will fly down and 00:28 bite me I can help to watch vegetable 00:41 it’s alright please didn’t make the 00:54 suggestion if you put on the coriander 00:57 at the end you won’t get all sake you 01:03 cut the ginger Ling wise you don’t need 01:08 to cut a new ginger just use the old 01:11 ginger from before yes and put some over 01:18 the fish and some inside do you want to 01:24 do this no you say you were cooking 01:28 don’t you have done that before yeah yes 01:32 okay 01:36 hi happy yes 01:54 [Music] 02:03 don’t get upset it’s fine if you don’t 02:14 like how I cook it you do it next time 02:39 lasting tribute tonight if TJ does is 02:45 gone a few days ago yeah I did the food 02:49 s is rubbish remind it soda fried and 02:55 expensive you have to be so negative 02:58 about everything dream your name the 03:08 empty stomach it’s just so much stuff in 03:15 here it’s not as bad as the other people 03:19 have you seen Carol’s please every 03:26 surface in here is covered I don’t have 03:33 space to put things this unit was so 03:37 tiny 03:40 what was she doing up there I think he’s 03:44 a gentleman friend 03:46 dickhead autopsy dead you get me the bad 03:51 karma does this need to be here yes I 03:55 leave this near otherwise I do you 03:58 remember where I put things because of 04:01 the Stroop like this before the strike 04:04 what do you want this is made occasion 04:07 and documents they are all protons what 04:13 about this 04:17 that has to be covered in plastic keep 04:21 its dusty UI obsessed the plastic he’s 04:26 out there your fans covered this raises 04:31 wolf dust it’s why I need these boxes to 04:36 protect things so good I know I need to 04:46 salt all my things but I mustn’t wash 04:51 them myself 04:53 this is what a Cardiology’s it’s true 05:05 all I’m saying is we have to start 05:07 thinking about the move where do we buy 05:10 the time we make the time you know stop 05:13 washing your clothes every morning we 05:15 have a washing machine for that what it 05:17 glows is a good OD yeah but every time 05:20 we finish 05:21 it’s like lunchtime and we have to see 05:23 the nurse or the physio we need better 05:25 time management see deny you going on up 05:29 to dinner 05:30 otherwise we couldn’t so tell my things 05:34 I have to have a social life as well 05:37 okay your niece also time what about 05:40 last weekend that last weekend then you 05:43 went to zippy with your friend that was 05:45 just for one night 05:46 then we spent the rest of the weekend in 05:48 the supermarket where you were insisting 05:50 that we check every single nutrition 05:52 label that’s mental you’re coughing 05:59 maybe it’s better you don’t go out 06:02 tonight it detox so now we’re two 06:07 coughing ow 06:07 see this is what I’m talking about we 06:09 waste so much time arguing maybe for 06:12 sure 06:13 can you check the fish what can you not 06:17 interrupt me please but the fish is it 06:19 cooked 06:26 it’s not even close okay so what I’m 06:30 suggesting is are you listening to me 06:33 yes this is what’s been pissing me off 06:38 for the last few weeks 06:39 what I don’t think in making any 06:44 progress how can you say that I have 06:58 been working so hard to get better is 07:04 for you so that things get back to 07:07 normal it’s painful this rifle 07:14 you know the physio took me aside he 07:18 knows you’re not doing your exercises 07:19 you have to practice your walking again 07:21 without the walker you know we think you 07:26 can’t see your friend you can’t work I 07:29 restrict you oh I’m asking is you take 07:34 six months off to look after me is it 07:37 too much to us far out I was the one who 07:40 decided to move back here in the first 07:41 place do you remember oh so now you’re 07:45 shitty at me I’m not 07:56 don’t do an empty stomach 07:59 it’s just one glass it’s not like I’m an 08:04 alcoholic 08:05 it’s the Sun it’s a mothering let me do 08:09 it okay all mothers do it I’m thirty for 08:14 crying out loud you need to learn to let 08:18 go you know 08:20 whenever we go out your is like Alex 08:23 remember you have to eat this don’t eat 08:25 that before we go wash your hands to 08:28 feed report nagging nag nag nag 08:31 I’m I’m God you’ve been missing me 08:34 saying all these things no I won’t it is 08:41 so difficult to live with me just go 08:43 home okay I’m so good to live it just go 08:50 over live we argue so much all the time 08:54 all the time don’t you think something’s 08:58 wrong with that you know I should be 09:01 free to do my own thing but you 09:02 constantly micromanage me I didn’t do it 09:06 to you oh maybe I should I mean you’re 09:08 the one who’s learning to walk and talk 09:10 again but I don’t because I treat you 09:12 like an adult you know I know you can 09:15 take care of yourself let me constantly 09:17 remind these unnecessary shit thinking 09:24 now because of my I’ll stop blaming the 09:29 struggles like this before the stroke 09:31 things are so difficult now I’m not the 09:35 same person anymore 09:36 Oh God say where you’re going can we eat 10:00 now please 10:02 get me can you stop you be happy I get 11:16 all these doubled over wait then you be 11:19 happy it’s okay 11:21 I know it’s pants we can do this again 11:24 later 11:25 mom do you want me to call an ambulance 11:49 of the wrong ways thought you have 11:55 another strike 12:01 I need to get to know you again you know 12:22 you like things different to me now you 12:27 I mean yeah just argue so much how do 12:39 you think I feel you think it’s 12:45 worthless treated what can I do 12:52 sometimes you have to be patient with me 12:55 you know I have to ruin everything I 13:01 know 13:13 so ever cooked in it I don’t think so 13:26 guess what what I love you mm-hmm 13:32 you want to get I don’t love my days 13:42 before this job no you didn’t 13:54 [Music] 14:09 [Music]

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video