Narrowly Trotted

For the mind’s contribution merely be to think, to calculate under its desire to understand; to rely on flawed instincts for mere survival.

As for the heart, its contribution is to sustain life.

What it is to live by love, to follow the heart, is to be curious, to believe in, hold profound hope with, to perceive the world through the lens of sentiments along the lines of compassion and empathy —

But what is any of its worth if not sought with complete vulnerability and unshakable trust?

For curiosity merely be a detective’s game without the openness of mind and heart.

Belief — a cease to exist omit trust

Hope to buy us another day, a chase of the wind

A waiting game for others’ mistakes to take hold

…

To live a life through logic in a world illogical, is to neglect a life filled of such altogether.

The secret is this: if you have the courage to let go of what is comfortable, to be courageously vulnerable, everything you’ve sought to obtain prior will soon show itself amidst the fog.

You must not hesitate — persevering through the discomfort and fright within blind vulnerability brings freedom.

Lose yourself in the sentiment of surrender to the unknown, the uncertain and unpromised.

Let go of those things that truly hold no value to you to reveal your truths of what does.

For certainty is rare and few; as for what we presently obtain oft demands flexible innovation — to make the best of what little is truly certain: the moment at hand is enough.

…

Free yourself of those things — those insidious things — the ego-thriving things in search of those things — those beautiful, abundant things — to feed the soul.

Free yourself of hatred and anger — befriend the environment within.

Forgive, forgive again, and again, always peering through the lens of mildness, the desire to understand, compassion and empathy in a world lacking.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Free yourself of force, of excessive vigor; for a roadblock merely keep you sustained entirely.

…

Allow your heart to walk you along the paths narrowly trotted, and I’ll meet you there…within the fields of butterfly upon flowers beyond flowers, light upon sun and moon…I’ll meet you there, dancing, without thought, to arrive at the places and moments we’ve always belonged to begin with.

“I’m not lost…I’m on my way.” — Unknown

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***