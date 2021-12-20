Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / NASA Sends Spacecraft to Collide With Asteroid

NASA Sends Spacecraft to Collide With Asteroid

A collision in space is scheduled for 2022, and NASA scientists are prepared to study the results.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Michael Laff

The U.S. space agency’s November 24 Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) has a target: collide with an asteroid known as Dimorphos.

If DART, launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, successfully alters the asteroid’s speed and direction, NASA scientists may have a tool to use should an asteroid be on a collision course with Earth.

The DART spacecraft is expected to reach the asteroid system between September and October 2022.

“DART is turning science fiction into science fact and is a testament to NASA’s proactivity and innovation for the benefit of all,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said November 24.

NASA scientists emphasize that they have not found any imminent asteroid threat to the Earth but want to be prepared for the possibility of a future collision.

“Our goal is to find any possible impact, years to decades in advance, so it can be deflected with a capability like DART that is possible with the technology we currently have,” Lindley Johnson, planetary defense officer at NASA, said at the time of the launch.

The European Space Agency and the Italian Space Agency also contributed to the NASA DART mission.

Previously Published on share.america

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

About Share America

ShareAmerica is the U.S. Department of State’s platform for communicating American foreign policy worldwide. We share compelling stories and images that spark discussion and debate on important topics like religious freedom, rule of law, economic prosperity, human dignity, and sovereignty.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares33

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x