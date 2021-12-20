NASA Sends Spacecraft to Collide With Asteroid

By Michael Laff

The U.S. space agency’s November 24 Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) has a target: collide with an asteroid known as Dimorphos.

If DART, launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, successfully alters the asteroid’s speed and direction, NASA scientists may have a tool to use should an asteroid be on a collision course with Earth.

The DART spacecraft is expected to reach the asteroid system between September and October 2022.

“DART is turning science fiction into science fact and is a testament to NASA’s proactivity and innovation for the benefit of all,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said November 24.

NASA scientists emphasize that they have not found any imminent asteroid threat to the Earth but want to be prepared for the possibility of a future collision.

“Our goal is to find any possible impact, years to decades in advance, so it can be deflected with a capability like DART that is possible with the technology we currently have,” Lindley Johnson, planetary defense officer at NASA, said at the time of the launch.

The European Space Agency and the Italian Space Agency also contributed to the NASA DART mission.

—

Previously Published on share.america

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock