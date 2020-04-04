Old Gays Play It Safe During Quarantine

00:00
what are your thoughts on coronavirus
00:02
it’s scary especially living here in the
00:04
Coachella Valley I’m being aware but
00:06
it’s not stopping me from living alone
00:08
here in the house yeah yeah I used to be
00:13
on a gay site I see you two all the time
00:16
I’m gonna virus pandemic with you and
00:20
get your response to it via webcam or
00:22
okay okay yes that’s great how are you
00:29
are you okay I’m I’m good as you can see
00:32
I’m sweating profusely I’ve been doing
00:34
proton therapy for prostate cancer and
00:36
I’m a little tired but I’m okay what are
00:39
you feeling so far I’m kind of concerned
00:42
because in the valley here it’s
00:44
estimated we could have as many as 4,000
00:46
deaths there’s not much you can do and
00:48
somebody makes a prediction that 4,000
00:51
deaths other than the fact that well I
00:52
don’t want to be one of them I don’t
00:55
know where this is gonna go I think
00:58
we’ve got to be careful have you ever
01:00
experienced anything like this before
01:02
no no kind of sort of in San Francisco
01:06
when I was up there and the AIDS crisis
01:08
started it’s kind of feeling a little
01:10
bit like that to me how would you grade
01:13
the US government’s response by far yeah
01:15
after for no comment Democrats are
01:19
politicizing the corona virus this is
01:22
their new hoax why we’re 15 people in
01:24
this massive country and because of the
01:26
fact that we went early we could have
01:29
had a lot more than that liar
01:30
that man he’s sick so many misstatements
01:35
of fact that it’s overwhelming that’s
01:38
what they’re saying in Washington DC
01:40
that’s why they need all the toilet
01:42
paper back there because everyone is so
01:44
full of caca you know that’s good you
01:47
know I would explain to me advanced that
01:49
the parents are thinking about all the
01:51
dollar baby the kids are at home
01:52
shitting oh no no hail to the know have
01:59
you heard that they’re working on
02:00
sending checks to every American yes yes
02:06
oh yeah sure it would be very helpful to
02:10
me what are you
02:11
people who are trying to kill that it’s
02:13
the same people who try to kill
02:14
everything to helps us a rich the
02:16
politically in place that have
02:18
everything taken care of that they can
02:20
go get their shots are you satisfied
02:21
with where we’re at with testing no no
02:24
do you think everyone should be able to
02:26
get a tough
02:27
sheppy yes doctor mental will you commit
02:30
to the CDC right now using existing
02:32
authority to pay for diagnostic testing
02:36
free to every American regardless of
02:38
your joints well I can say that we’re
02:40
gonna do everything to make sure
02:41
everybody can put together her
02:43
absolutely she was amazing she would not
02:47
step down and I like that in a person
02:50
answer me oh my blood pressure is so
02:52
high how are you handling some
02:54
quarantine and staying at home I’m
02:57
trying to get a date
02:58
I haven’t been literally out of my
03:01
apartment since last Saturday afternoon
03:04
well you’re not really missing anything
03:06
already any going stir-crazy I am but
03:09
you know I’ve learned I’ve started
03:11
talking to people instead of texting
03:13
that helps me a lot
03:16
they’ve got like jackets on do you know
03:19
where they work no in a market with no
03:22
toilet paper I think it’s a statement
03:26
keep your humor and it’s gonna help a
03:29
lot to get through this yes I have I’m
03:34
here alone anyway so I don’t go out it’s
03:37
hard for me because I’m a hugger but I’m
03:39
not myself
03:45
that’s cute what reducing the number of
03:51
people you you are potentially exposing
03:54
yourself to oh yes chances are that the
03:57
people who should be flattening the
03:59
curve aren’t baguette Colonna I get
04:02
Corona at the end of the day I’m not
04:03
gonna want to stop me from partying
04:04
selfish selfish selfish selfish I can’t
04:09
get over I see it as you two don’t get
04:11
it
04:12
I never know I said you’ve yet they
04:14
don’t get it I mean I don’t know if I’d
04:16
have gotten it at their age yeah hello I
04:18
can’t judge them because it’s how about
04:21
a heart
04:22
doing at this age what I’m doing it what
04:23
do you have to say to people who aren’t
04:25
taking this seriously stay away from me
04:27
yeah yeah stays home don’t don’t go to
04:30
crowds he’s right
04:32
the sheriff is right the sheriff you
04:34
know that is oh hello bill
04:36
that’s arnold schwarzenegger oh great a
04:40
pandemic go boom she’s in a car talking
04:43
about go home who is that someone famous
04:45
Oh Oh Hilary do we agree with that
04:49
certainly understandable their report
04:52
significant laughter summer or even 18
04:54
months use the engine to fight it I
04:56
don’t know what to speak what to look
04:58
for I’m just going along we’re gonna
05:00
know a lot more within the next three to
05:02
four weeks how this is playing out are
05:05
you optimistic about the future I am
05:07
it’s not gonna kill me I mean you know
05:09
my spirit yeah other things they’re
05:11
gonna kill me take us weak what did you
05:15
think this experience it was different
05:17
for me because I’ve never been involved
05:20
in a video conference with anyone before
05:22
should we webcam more often yeah I like
05:26
it no I prefer the interaction of us
05:28
being together but you can’t drink your
05:30
wine well maybe that’s a good thing it’s
05:32
the best way to do it right now but I
05:34
miss you guys and I really do miss being
05:37
in the same room what are your overall
05:39
feelings as we part with you today are
05:42
you scared are you anxious yes I’m
05:44
scared I’m anxious and trying to think
05:46
instead of damn I think eventually we’re
05:49
gonna get through this
05:50
do you have anything you’d like to say
05:52
to those who are watching be careful
05:53
think about others it’s a time to deal
05:58
with your soul desires nothing to Bob I
06:01
thought well that’s a quick line to
06:03
masturbation if I ever thought rent
06:07
Anders he’s the new sensation Oh final
06:11
be careful I love you
06:15
and I want you around for those comments
06:18
I gotta go check the chickens roasting
06:22
he’s just going to get another glass of
06:26
wine I know our Mick and I’m gonna vape
06:28
after this one me too baby
06:30
you’re gonna bathe Vinnie ah actually
06:34
all of this makes me want to take a
06:36
shower
06:36
[Laughter]
