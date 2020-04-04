Old Gays Play It Safe During Quarantine

00:00

what are your thoughts on coronavirus

00:02

it’s scary especially living here in the

00:04

Coachella Valley I’m being aware but

00:06

it’s not stopping me from living alone

00:08

here in the house yeah yeah I used to be

00:13

on a gay site I see you two all the time

00:16

I’m gonna virus pandemic with you and

00:20

get your response to it via webcam or

00:22

okay okay yes that’s great how are you

00:29

are you okay I’m I’m good as you can see

00:32

I’m sweating profusely I’ve been doing

00:34

proton therapy for prostate cancer and

00:36

I’m a little tired but I’m okay what are

00:39

you feeling so far I’m kind of concerned

00:42

because in the valley here it’s

00:44

estimated we could have as many as 4,000

00:46

deaths there’s not much you can do and

00:48

somebody makes a prediction that 4,000

00:51

deaths other than the fact that well I

00:52

don’t want to be one of them I don’t

00:55

know where this is gonna go I think

00:58

we’ve got to be careful have you ever

01:00

experienced anything like this before

01:02

no no kind of sort of in San Francisco

01:06

when I was up there and the AIDS crisis

01:08

started it’s kind of feeling a little

01:10

bit like that to me how would you grade

01:13

the US government’s response by far yeah

01:15

after for no comment Democrats are

01:19

politicizing the corona virus this is

01:22

their new hoax why we’re 15 people in

01:24

this massive country and because of the

01:26

fact that we went early we could have

01:29

had a lot more than that liar

01:30

that man he’s sick so many misstatements

01:35

of fact that it’s overwhelming that’s

01:38

what they’re saying in Washington DC

01:40

that’s why they need all the toilet

01:42

paper back there because everyone is so

01:44

full of caca you know that’s good you

01:47

know I would explain to me advanced that

01:49

the parents are thinking about all the

01:51

dollar baby the kids are at home

01:52

shitting oh no no hail to the know have

01:59

you heard that they’re working on

02:00

sending checks to every American yes yes

02:06

oh yeah sure it would be very helpful to

02:10

me what are you

02:11

people who are trying to kill that it’s

02:13

the same people who try to kill

02:14

everything to helps us a rich the

02:16

politically in place that have

02:18

everything taken care of that they can

02:20

go get their shots are you satisfied

02:21

with where we’re at with testing no no

02:24

do you think everyone should be able to

02:26

get a tough

02:27

sheppy yes doctor mental will you commit

02:30

to the CDC right now using existing

02:32

authority to pay for diagnostic testing

02:36

free to every American regardless of

02:38

your joints well I can say that we’re

02:40

gonna do everything to make sure

02:41

everybody can put together her

02:43

absolutely she was amazing she would not

02:47

step down and I like that in a person

02:50

answer me oh my blood pressure is so

02:52

high how are you handling some

02:54

quarantine and staying at home I’m

02:57

trying to get a date

02:58

I haven’t been literally out of my

03:01

apartment since last Saturday afternoon

03:04

well you’re not really missing anything

03:06

already any going stir-crazy I am but

03:09

you know I’ve learned I’ve started

03:11

talking to people instead of texting

03:13

that helps me a lot

03:16

they’ve got like jackets on do you know

03:19

where they work no in a market with no

03:22

toilet paper I think it’s a statement

03:26

keep your humor and it’s gonna help a

03:29

lot to get through this yes I have I’m

03:34

here alone anyway so I don’t go out it’s

03:37

hard for me because I’m a hugger but I’m

03:39

not myself

03:45

that’s cute what reducing the number of

03:51

people you you are potentially exposing

03:54

yourself to oh yes chances are that the

03:57

people who should be flattening the

03:59

curve aren’t baguette Colonna I get

04:02

Corona at the end of the day I’m not

04:03

gonna want to stop me from partying

04:04

selfish selfish selfish selfish I can’t

04:09

get over I see it as you two don’t get

04:11

it

04:12

I never know I said you’ve yet they

04:14

don’t get it I mean I don’t know if I’d

04:16

have gotten it at their age yeah hello I

04:18

can’t judge them because it’s how about

04:21

a heart

04:22

doing at this age what I’m doing it what

04:23

do you have to say to people who aren’t

04:25

taking this seriously stay away from me

04:27

yeah yeah stays home don’t don’t go to

04:30

crowds he’s right

04:32

the sheriff is right the sheriff you

04:34

know that is oh hello bill

04:36

that’s arnold schwarzenegger oh great a

04:40

pandemic go boom she’s in a car talking

04:43

about go home who is that someone famous

04:45

Oh Oh Hilary do we agree with that

04:49

certainly understandable their report

04:52

significant laughter summer or even 18

04:54

months use the engine to fight it I

04:56

don’t know what to speak what to look

04:58

for I’m just going along we’re gonna

05:00

know a lot more within the next three to

05:02

four weeks how this is playing out are

05:05

you optimistic about the future I am

05:07

it’s not gonna kill me I mean you know

05:09

my spirit yeah other things they’re

05:11

gonna kill me take us weak what did you

05:15

think this experience it was different

05:17

for me because I’ve never been involved

05:20

in a video conference with anyone before

05:22

should we webcam more often yeah I like

05:26

it no I prefer the interaction of us

05:28

being together but you can’t drink your

05:30

wine well maybe that’s a good thing it’s

05:32

the best way to do it right now but I

05:34

miss you guys and I really do miss being

05:37

in the same room what are your overall

05:39

feelings as we part with you today are

05:42

you scared are you anxious yes I’m

05:44

scared I’m anxious and trying to think

05:46

instead of damn I think eventually we’re

05:49

gonna get through this

05:50

do you have anything you’d like to say

05:52

to those who are watching be careful

05:53

think about others it’s a time to deal

05:58

with your soul desires nothing to Bob I

06:01

thought well that’s a quick line to

06:03

masturbation if I ever thought rent

06:07

Anders he’s the new sensation Oh final

06:11

be careful I love you

06:15

and I want you around for those comments

06:18

I gotta go check the chickens roasting

06:22

he’s just going to get another glass of

06:26

wine I know our Mick and I’m gonna vape

06:28

after this one me too baby

06:30

you’re gonna bathe Vinnie ah actually

06:34

all of this makes me want to take a

06:36

shower

06:36

[Laughter]

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

OUR CALLS ARE OPEN TO ALL PREMIUM MEMBERS AND WRITERS/CONTRIBUTORS/COLUMNISTS. Become a member for just $12 (limited time offer). Or join as a writer/contributor, here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

*** Join The Good Men Project Community Your ANNUAL PLATINUM membership includes: 1. Free and UNLIMITED ACCESS to participate in ANY of our new Social Interest Groups. We have active communities of like-minded individuals working to change the world on important issues. Weekly facilitated calls that lead to the execution of real-world strategies for change. Complete schedule above, with new ones starting all the time. We now offer 500 calls a year! 2. Free and UNLIMITED ACCESS to ALL LIVE CLASSES. Learn how to build your own platform, be a better writer, become an editor, create social change. Check out our training sessions. As a Platinum member, you can take them all. 3. Invitation to the MEMBERS ONLY Good Men Project Community on Facebook. Connect with other members, network and carry the conversation no one else is having one step further. 4. Access to our PREMIUM MEMBER LIBRARY with our recorded ConvoCasts and classes. ConvoCasts are a new form of media—and you are in them! Only Platinum Members get access to our recordings. And recordings of our classes are really valuable for those who do not have time to take the live classes or just want to review. 5. An ad-free experience.No banner, pop-up, or video ads when you log in. 6. Weekly conference calls with the publisher and other community members. Our weekly calls discuss the issues we see happening in the world of men in a friendly group setting. 7. PLATINUM member commenting badge. Your comments on our website will appear with a platinum member badge, signifying you are a part of our core community. Price for ANNUAL PLATINUM membership is NOW JUST $12 PER YEAR (regularly $50/year). If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join like-minded individuals in The Good Men Project Premium Community. *** Get the best stories from The Good Men Project delivered straight to your inbox, here. Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week. *** We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century. Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable. ♦◊♦ JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP FOR WRITERS Meet and network with others, get writing prompts and tips, get reminders and topics for our group call. Join our Writers Group on Facebook for details.

—