Olde E

A rising basketball star is on the brink of recruitment. But his father pushes him too far.

by

 

By Omeleto

.

.

Demarkus Jackson is a rising basketball star from the South Central Los Angeles. He wants to leverage his talent to move up in the world and impress the scouts checking him out for recruitment. But he’s hampered at home by his bitter now-alcoholic father, Reggie, who was also a former basketball star.

His father is intensely jealous of his son’s talent, and seeks to sabotage his prospects when the scout visits the family at home. When the visit goes awry and the ensuing fight becomes abusive, Demarkus decides to seek revenge.

This brooding family drama — directed by Xavier Burgin from a script written by Tiara Marshall — is about how trauma, anger and pain are transmitted between generations, and how the burdens and resentments of the past shape the choices and possibilities of the future. The background may be basketball, but the focus is on the fractious, difficult nature of family bonds beset by poverty, resentment and mistrust.

The throughlines of the film are cleanly established, with skillful writing deftly building character and motivation and offering just enough background for viewers to understand just what the stakes are for Demarkus. He’s looking for a way out, and in many volatile, tense scenes, we see exactly why he’s so desperate to escape from. The performances as a whole are thoroughly committed, and lead actors Mike Wade as Demarkus and Kent Faulcon as his father Reggie show just how dysfunctional yet intertwined this family is.

Much of the film is shrouded in shadows, with a moody, almost oppressive darkness that hangs heavily over much of the story. The look and feel is almost noirish, and when the action takes a darker, more violent turn, the visual approach suits the emotional tenor of the film well, especially as the conflict between father and son escalates and Demarkus makes a shocking choice that may endanger everything he’s fought so hard to create for himself.

A semifinalist at the 43rd Student Academy Awards, “Olde E” at its core about family and legacy, and how past generations’ unresolved business — and poverty and violence — perpetuate themselves in a cycle.

Breaking this cycle is beyond difficult and painful, and “Olde E” offers a perceptive and insightful look at just why cycles are so hard to shatter: why moving on and up can feel like abandonment to those still mired in the past, and how bitterness can rise to such venomous levels that it sabotages the usual parental desire to want what’s best for a child. It’s painful to watch, but with unflinching courage, the film forces us to take a closer, compassionate look at the emotional roots of generational violence and poverty, how deeply parents can damage their children — and how part of growing up is learning to separate your self from your background and family legacy.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:07
[Applause]
00:10
Williams coming up with a double-team
00:24
baby
00:26
[Applause]
00:43
[Applause]
00:45
[Music]
01:19
yeah I get any mail the fuck I look like
01:25
your secretary
01:28
you graduate you walk around like he was
01:31
a bomb or somebody yo I’m the original
01:35
LeBron nigga 50 points ten boards five
01:40
steals 3 blocks MJ and everything get
01:49
shit on me Marcus I got somebody I want
02:16
to introduce you to this is shot Penton
02:19
scouting that Kentucky fan in a program
02:22
sir no you’re smart talented I think
02:26
there’s something special in you thank
02:28
you sir like father like son
02:30
I remember getting your dad to come down
02:34
and play a Kentucky
02:37
I’m not him well I look forward to
02:43
sitting down and having a talk with your
02:44
dad all right
02:58
fucking too good for my cooking
03:06
Kentucky’s interested in me
03:12
they sent shout Pennington
03:14
he’s coming here tomorrow Sean well the
03:20
fucking Pennington I want to go to
03:23
Kentucky and when you get there I don’t
03:28
give a fuck about you it’s what they do
03:30
use you they’re gonna use you till they
03:33
can you you don’t know what I’m supposed
03:35
to do stay here not be shit watch your
03:37
fucking mouth because of me
03:40
you got a roof over your head clothes on
03:43
your bucket it was me that took you in
03:51
with your junkie-ass Mama Odie
04:04
I keep thinking John Pennington gonna
04:07
say your head I don’t give a fuck about
04:09
you Dan
04:24
you’d only nigga I know that make a
04:26
brick look like money what up D shit
04:32
chillin yo man word on the street is
04:34
Kentucky got a scout coming all the way
04:36
to south central to the crew guys I
04:40
guess I must be missing something I feel
04:42
like this is me as a celebrate man you
04:44
could like I gotta get the fuck out of
04:45
here man listen you got two months
04:52
you’re gonna be walking across that
04:54
stage get your diploma you in there man
05:00
you’re right
05:02
of course I’m right shut what’s up baby
05:16
[Music]
05:21
you is fuckin bawling nothing I’m
05:24
crossing niggas out – shit you know you
05:28
keep practicing you might be as good as
05:30
your boy ones
05:31
shut the fuck up maybe you played
05:33
baseball the fuck you laughing ed soccer
05:38
playing nigga
05:39
[Laughter]
05:50
first I’ll break them you know I’m sure
05:53
you know how talented your son is mr.
05:55
Jackson this game had a triple-double my
06:04
tenth that season
06:05
I honestly think he’s the best guard in
06:08
the country
06:10
see a lot of you minute
06:13
well I supposed to feel some type of way
06:21
you know if I had any uh we worked my
06:25
ass off
06:27
night after night game after game Marcus
06:31
has this desire to be I need to be
06:34
better I was the best yeah you were
06:37
great you flushed it all down the drain
06:40
Reggie you did that nobody else did my
06:48
son I had responsibilities I have no
06:53
help not from you not from his mom
06:57
not from my family I had was born he
07:02
needed me he needs you now
07:12
the fuck out my house
07:17
mr. finish it up right you know how to
07:21
get in touch with me
07:29
and not goddamn word
07:52
why you want me to fill huh you fucked
07:56
up your chances now you gonna fuck up my
07:57
and if you don’t get on my face you
07:59
ain’t nothin but a fucking drop that
08:01
want to bring everybody down with you
08:04
you gonna bring this man in my house
08:19
take you out you remember it
08:48
whatever you want to do I’m down
09:09
she’s gonna do this shit little honey
09:16
yes are you good
09:48
you gotta say hey let’s go hey sit hate
10:12
me get up let’s go the fuck
11:19
you ain’t him home
11:28
yo what’s up my name is Mark Jackson
11:31
come on
11:32
Jaguars baby point guard less and
11:35
besides going to the NBA the ankle
11:38
doctor first I’ll break
11:55
[Music]
12:01
[Music]
13:36
[Music]
14:13
[Music]
14:29
you

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

