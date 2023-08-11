Overcome Life’s Biggest Challenges Rather Than Being Overcome By Them – Greg Works

When you are suddenly faced with a challenge you don’t know how to overcome it’s easy to go into overwhelm, or be overtaken by fear or grief.

There are moments in life when challenges threaten to overwhelm you, when you are faced with what you see as your limits.

In these moments, you may wonder whether you’re up to the challenge at hand. It is tempting to fall into fear, despair, self-doubt or grief. In these moments you get to choose whether you will grow and open, or shrink and close.

While I wouldn’t wish these painful moments on anyone, they do invite us into a new relationship with life. They instigate a deepening of relationships with ourselves and others that doesn’t happen when life is easy.

Today’s Man Alive Podcast guest is a two time kidney transplant survivor. Gregory S. Works is the author of Triumph: Life on the Other Side of Trials, Transplants, Transition and Transformation. He is an example of a man who faced life-threatening challenges, more than once. He overcame them, rather than being overtaken by them.

In our conversation we discussed…

How to avoid being overwhelmed when you are faced with challenging news

Replacing panic with intentionality and a sense of urgency

Greg talks about how he created and executed a plan in the midst of a life-threatening challenge, with a baby on the way! He also talks about how gathering a village, and how his relationship with faith, helped him through the hardest times.

Connect with Greg



TriumphWithGreg.com

A two-time kidney transplant recipient, Gregory S. Works was exposed to kidney disease for over half of his life. It literally affected everyone in his immediate family. Based on his experience, Gregory has been able to counsel others on this disease, how to approach a transplant and dialysis, living post-transplant, and how faith can be a cornerstone of addressing this challenge. Gregory earned a BBA degree in Accounting from Howard University and an MBA with concentrations in Marketing, Finance & Organizational Behavior from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

