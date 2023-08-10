Overcoming Stress in Men: Understanding and Improving Mental Health

In 2014, my wife and I traded the familiar chaos of London for a life in Berlin, Germany.

It seemed like a great idea. Head somewhere new and try something fresh. Plunge into the unknown and embrace the present. A novel and romantic prospect set against the humdrum routine of relentless London life.

In 2015, my son’s birth ripped through my naive plans for newfound freedom. It also shone a harsh light on all the shortcomings I’d long been sweeping aside. After a traumatic birth on Saturday night, I returned to work on Monday morning. New dad stardust, if any, settled fast, and much suffering followed.

Life as a teacher and psychotherapist has taught me much about looking after others. But I’d neglected to take care of myself. As a result, valued friendships had slipped away and maintaining appearances was the standard performance. I spent little if any, time experiencing ‘me.’ But I thought I was doing okay as long as I looked okay.

Yet ‘okay’ is flimsy at best. It’s an ongoing effort to maintain an erratic house of cards, an outward-facing structure that can crash down fast.

The art of fatherhood was an alien concept. My dad having left a void, leaving no footsteps to follow or learn from. My wife had been a constant source of stability. Yet she seemed to drift away as our son’s arrival shifted the fulcrum of our lives.

Set against our new life in Berlin, I was without friends, support and stability. In essence, I was a child on the doorstep of fatherhood. Now and again, my wife would take my hand or hold me in her arms, and the noise would dampen down for a moment. A shaft of light, clarity and hope. And then my son would chime in with an instinctive, urgent need for attention — and the light would fade again.

I felt alone and scared. Locked in a small, dark room inside my head, I also felt guilty that this tiny, helpless life rendered me so displaced. I couldn’t understand it. Like being trapped in a bottle and trying to read the label on the outside. What was happening? …