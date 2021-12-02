Partners in Peace: Creating a New Reality of Peace for Philadelphia Through Violence Cease Fire Zones

PHILADELPHIA, PA (USA) – 30 November 2021 – The first round of a Gun Violence Cease Fire launched by Partners In Peace, an intergenerational coalition of community stakeholders and organizations, that established a Gun Violence Cease Fire Zone starting in Carroll Park in West Philadelphia that began on Monday, 22 November 2021 at 12:00 A.M. (E.D.T.) and ended on Monday, 29 November 2021 at 12:00 A.M. is helping to create a new reality for Philadelphia – a new reality of peace. It is the new reality for the nation’s fifth largest metropolitan area envisioned by Mr. Tommy Joshua Caison, Founder and Executive Director of Philly Peace Park (www.phillypeacepark.org) which he designed and gave voice to at a press conference on Sunday, 21 November 2021 convened at the House of Umoja, Inc. (www.houseoumoja.net). The Gun Violence Cease Fire is the brainchild of Mr. Caison and serves as the vehicle for creating the new reality of peace for Philadelphia he envisions.

“As we discussed during the press conference, Queen Mother Falaka Fattah started the legendary House of Umoja in 1968 which grew directly out of the historic Black Power Conference. With her late husband The Honorable David Fattah, who was the chief negotiator for a peace conference attended by 500 members of Philadelphia’s street organizations held at 1810 Ridge Avenue, the former Farmers Market, they led the historic ‘No Gang War In 74’ Campaign which led to the 1974 Imani Peace Pact agreed to by over eighty street organizations which ended gang violence in the City of Philadelphia. Queen Mother Falaka Fattah, recognizes the great importance, hard work and value of all anti-violence groups in the city and is calling for all organizations striving for peace in the city to join forces to ‘Return Peace In The Streets’. The ending of violence in our community will spawn a renaissance that has not been witnessed in the history of our people and in the history of Philadelphia. Partners in Peace selected West Philadelphia as the venue for Round One of the Gun Violence Cease Fire. The West Philadelphia Gun Violence Cease Fire Zone is at 49th Street through 59th Street from Girard Avenue to Master Street and encompasses the Carroll Park neighborhood which is a component of a Gun Violence Free Zone in Philadelphia’s 19th Police District. Carroll Park is bounded by Girard Avenue to the South Lansdowne Avenue to the North, North 63rd Street to the West and North 53rd Street to the East. So far we have distributed over 5,000 pieces of literature that calls for a truce and a cease fire and knocked on the doors of at least 450 homes informing members of the community about the cease fire and Partners In Peace. Partners In Peace is calling for one hundred men and women from our impacted communities to donate two hours per day for the ceasefire period. With a goal to negotiate Mutual Code Of Conduct Interim Community Agreements, the 100 Peacekeepers will form ten teams of ten leaders to cover ten blocks within the Carroll Park Gun Violence Cease Fire Zone. This is known as the ‘10 -10-10 Strategy’ which I developed,” Mr. Caison remarked.

Partners In Peace is monitoring the progress of Round One of the Gun Violence Cease Fire and its review of the Philadelphia Police Department’s gun violence statistics reveals that no incidences of fatal and nonfatal gun violence were reported in the Carroll Park Gun Violence Cease Fire Zone on Thanksgiving Day. Research conducted by Partners In Peace of statistics for Calendar Year 2021 identified West Philadelphia and North Philadelphia as “gun violence hot spots”. The research also identified individuals in the 18 to 30 age group as the age group that has sustained and continues to sustain the highest number of fatal and nonfatal gun violence injuries, while individuals in the 31 to 45 age group are the next highest age group sustaining and continuing to sustain fatal and nonfatal gun violence injuries. High unemployment and high levels of food insecurity exists in each of these gun violence hot spots.

“In addition to calling for a truce and cease fire, establishing Gun Violence Cease Fire Zones, and placing peacekeepers in the Gun Violence Cease Fire Zone to patrol their neighborhoods, we are going back to the future. When we state ‘Return peace to the streets,’ we acknowledge that there once was peace in the streets. We are returning to strategies that worked with the people who manifested the peace. Fifty years ago, in 1971 the City of Philadelphia was traumatized by violence fueled by bloody and deadly gang warfare. That year 435 souls were victims of gun violence. Now 50 years later, in 2021, the City of Philadelphia once again finds itself grappling with out-of-control gun violence. On January 1, 1974, more than 500 gang members from across the city met in North Philadelphia to discuss a way to end their territorial blood war. The killings were going on. They were raging. My late husband Mr. David Fattah and I opened our home in 1969 to gang members. It had become a respite for young men seeking peace, and we asked them how to end the bloodshed, which was being recorded with daily scores in the local newspaper. We visited every prison in Pennsylvania where there were gang members incarcerated, and we asked them to help us plan the conference. They picked New Year’s Day – 1 January 1974. They said everyone makes New Year’s resolutions. Mothers were being shot, children were being killed, and little children could not come outside to play. My husband David Fattah wrote the Imani Pledge which was a peace pact and helped broker the peace agreement among the gangs. We had it set up United Nations-style. We had all these people sitting in a circle, and we were resolving conflicts. During his lifetime, when my husband looked back at how the peace agreement between the gangs came about, he remarked that the question of manhood changed and asked, “Would you show strength by killing somebody, or could you show strength by not killing somebody and being a man of your word?’ By the end of 1974, eighty leaders from Philadelphia’s 105 gangs had signed the Imani Pledge. The souls who signed the Imani Pledge kept their word. They have not engaged in violence in 47 years. They are now Fathers, Grandfathers and some are Great Grandfathers. Here we are 47 years later, and we are asking a new generation of young souls to usher in the new reality of peace for Philadelphia by signing the Imani Pledge. Partners In Peace are asking a new generation of young souls to honor their Fathers, Grandfathers, and Great Grandfathers by not only signing the Imani Pledge, but by showing their strength by not taking the life of another soul and keeping their word. Strength and manhood is about keeping your word and not about taking the life of another soul. The Imani Pledge can be found at https://www.houseofumoja.net/imani-pledge.html,” remarked Queen Mother Falaka Fattah, President of the House of Umoja, Inc.

To learn more about the intergenerational collective of community stakeholders and organizations – Partners In Peace – and its Gun Violence Cease Fire Zones and how you can usher in the new reality of peace for the City of Philadelphia, contact Queen Mother Falaka Fattah, President of the House of Umoja, Inc. at (215) 473-5893 or send an e-mail to: [email protected] and Mr. Tommy Joshua Caison Founder and Executive Director of Philly Peace Park at (215) 307-7102 or send an e-mail to: [email protected].

For further information about Philly Peace Park which has distributed 3,000 pounds of free fresh and healthy produce to community members since 2018 and through several school partnerships provides students enrolled in Grades K through 12 with ecologically-based programs that comprise planting, harvesting, landscape design and construction, composting, pollinators, plant identification, and art, visit its website at www.phillypeacepark.org.

For further information about the House of Umoja, Inc. visit its website at www.houseofumoja.net. Established in 1968, the House of Umoja, Inc. is an internationally acclaimed organization recognized by former United States Presidents The Honorable James Earl Carter, Jr. and the late Honorable Ronald Reagan. for its pioneering work in the areas of gang reduction, youth programming, and community organizing which has been documented in published articles such as A Summons To Life, by Robert Woodson of the American Enterprise Institute in 1981 and The Violent Juvenile Offender by Paul DeMuro and Richard Allison of the National Council On Crime And Delinquency in 1984.

—

