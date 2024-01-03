Picture Book Focuses on Author’s Real-Life Story Advocating for Kindness and Addresses the Impact of Bullying

HOUSTON, Tex.: Bullying can be incredibly painful, especially for children who may feel different or isolated from their peers. Author Alex Ball has walked in the steps of children who are victims of bullies and is ready to share his story in hopes that others like him may realize there is goodness, even in the face of cruelty, by releasing, “A Dream Come True: Based on a Real-Life Story.”

In the book, readers meet a 10-year-old boy named Andy, who is planning his birthday celebration with his friends. While planning for a swim party and inviting everyone from his class, he receives a note from a “secret admirer,” which turns his world upside down, leaving him sad and alone. However, a loving side of humanity was displayed as his friends, family, and teachers had a big surprise.

“Nearly two-thirds of children and adolescents on the autism spectrum are victims of childhood bullying,” Ball said. “Many children and their families are experiencing what I faced. However, I believe that inside every child who is a victim of a bully, there is a powerful and tenacious will to survive and overcome.”

With color-filled illustrations and a story that may resonate with many readers, Ball aims to serve his experience as a discussion between parents, teachers, and children, hoping to advocate for a world where every child feels valued and supported.

“I want my book to symbolize the steps towards a future where the actions of today’s children are guided by love, empathy, and a deep-rooted understanding that treating others with kindness is of paramount importance,” Ball said.

“A Dream Come True: Based on a Real-Life Story”

By Alex Ball

ISBN: 9781665738453 (softcover); 9781665738477 (hardcover); 9781665738460 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About Alex Ball

Alex Ball currently attends the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City and has an interest in fashion journalism. As an individual on the autism spectrum, he experienced bullying as a child. He has written this book in support of those who may experience similar challenges. To learn more, please visit https://www.authoralexball. com/.

Photo credit: iStock