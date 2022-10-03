Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Preventing the Next Pandemic

Preventing the Next Pandemic

by

 


Listen on Apple PodcastsListen on SpotifyListen on Google PodcastsListen on StitcherListen on OvercastListen on Amazon MusicListen on CastboxListen on Podcast AddictListen on Pocket CastsListen on iHeartRadioListen on PandoraRSS Feed

Around three-quarters of emerging infectious diseases affecting humans are zoonotic, that is they emerge from wild and domestic animals. These zoonotic diseases cause one billion infections and millions of deaths, mostly in low-income countries, according to the World Health Organization.

In this episode of Africa Science Focus, we find out how scientists are taking on this critical issue through farming. Bernard Bett at the International Livestock Research Institute, in Nairobi, Kenya, introduces us to the concept of one health – an intervention approach that recognises the connection of people, animals and plants.

This piece was produced by SciDev.Net’s Sub-Saharan Africa English desk.

This article was originally published on SciDev.Net. Read the original article.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Sci Dev Net

SciDev.Net is the world’s leading source of reliable and authoritative news, views and analysis about science and technology for global development.

Our Mission is to use independent journalism to help individuals and organisations apply science to decision-making in order to drive equitable, sustainable development and poverty reduction. SciDev.Net is part of CAB International (CABI) - a not-for-profit organisation that improves people’s lives worldwide by providing information and applying scientific expertise to solve problems in agriculture and the environment.

guest

