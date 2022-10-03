Preventing the Next Pandemic

Listen on Apple PodcastsListen on SpotifyListen on Google PodcastsListen on StitcherListen on OvercastListen on Amazon MusicListen on CastboxListen on Podcast AddictListen on Pocket CastsListen on iHeartRadioListen on PandoraRSS Feed
Around three-quarters of emerging infectious diseases affecting humans are zoonotic, that is they emerge from wild and domestic animals. These zoonotic diseases cause one billion infections and millions of deaths, mostly in low-income countries, according to the World Health Organization.
In this episode of Africa Science Focus, we find out how scientists are taking on this critical issue through farming. Bernard Bett at the International Livestock Research Institute, in Nairobi, Kenya, introduces us to the concept of one health – an intervention approach that recognises the connection of people, animals and plants.
This piece was produced by SciDev.Net’s Sub-Saharan Africa English desk.
This article was originally published on SciDev.Net. Read the original article.
Photo credit: Shutterstock