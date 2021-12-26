Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Projectile Poop and the Meaning of Life

Projectile Poop and the Meaning of Life

Once it was all quiet on the baby front, the remarkableness of the moment struck me like the view from a mountaintop.

by Leave a Comment

 

Here’s an attempt to explain how becoming a parent changes everything. I was on the mid-morning shift with my three-week old daughter, so around 6:00–9:00 AM — not to be confused with first morning (12:00–3:00), early morning (3:00–6:00), or late morning (9:00–12:00). After trying all of my best moves to get her to stop crying, she pooped her pants. Sorry, Shea, but that gave me hope.

I took her to the upstairs changing table (a pad on the desk) and got to work. Though I had grown wary of the sneaky mid-change pee, I was unprepared for my first projectile poop. Shea sent a glorious blast of green and yellow baby feces a couple of feet across the desk and into two cups of pens and pencils. Thereafter, she resumed screaming.

I changed her diaper and warmed up a bottle and wiped down the cups and cleaned the poop off each pen and pencil and then dried them by rolling them on a paper towel while Shea let me know via wailing that she wanted some milk au naturel.

To provide additional context, all of this was interrupting a self-initiated mental retreat. My intention that morning was to devise a short and powerful statement that explained the essence of my passion project, GoodMenders (rejected ideas included: not your typical men, on the mend, and good for you). As I vaulted between worlds of mindfulness and panic, determination and desperation, I realized that one realm was absent: anger.

Once it was all quiet on the baby front, the remarkableness of the moment struck me like the view from a mountaintop. Substitute nearly any other person for my daughter under the same circumstances, and I would have been positively irate. I laughed when she defecated on two cups full of pens and pencils. Everything does change when you become a parent, but only in the sense that you gain a new lens for experiencing the meaning of life:

I saw the truth as it is set into song by so many poets, proclaimed as the final wisdom by so many thinkers. The truth — that Love is the ultimate and highest goal to which man can aspire. Then I grasped the meaning of the greatest secret that human poetry and human thought and belief have to impart: The salvation of man is through love and in love. (Viktor Frankl, Man’s Search for Meaning)

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Not very poetically, I did stumble upon the words I was looking for during my mental retreat, albeit a touch later than I had projected. They were not my treasure. What I found in the tomb of flying feces was not success or happiness. My discovery was much more valuable.

When I stopped pursuing self-achievement, I achieved. When I chose fascination over frustration, I was captivated. And when my daughter pulled the same stunt at 11:00 that evening, this time downstairs and on the wall and the lamp and the end table, I was convinced.

Members who read my stories support underfunded schools and students. Medium distributes your membership fees to the writers you enjoy. Click here to unlock every story and join.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Nicholas Fair Nowak

Nick Nowak is the director of student life at Cardigan Mountain School and the Leadership Director at Camp Belknap during the summer. Nick is also the owner and founder of GoodMenders LLC. GoodMenders offers workshops and training on topics of masculinity, culture change and leadership. Net profits support educational equity.

Follow me on Medium:
nfnowak.medium.com

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x