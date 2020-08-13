Get Daily Email
Rachel Wiley – "Purple Hearts"

Rachel Wiley – “Purple Hearts”

The night my 87-year-old great-grandmother died she was coming home from a date, right?

By Button Poetry

.

.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:05
The night my 87 year old great-grandmother died she was coming home from a date, right?
00:14
but wet pavement and impractical shoes a
00:19
Broken hip a
00:21
body in Shock a
00:24
passing
00:26
the first time I ever heard the word
00:30
slut
00:31
it kettle steam slipped from between the plastic pearl veneers of my aunt delores as a
00:39
procession of antique soldiers in their dressiest blues from the VFW
00:44
Where my mama gave out warm plates and warmer hands to troops of empty house men filed one after another?
00:52
Dropping the contents of their left breast pockets into the box where my grandmother lay?
00:59
beautiful in far too much rouge
01:02
Delicate like some ancient corsage and I decided
01:07
right then
01:09
that someday I
01:12
Want to be a slut just like grandma
01:16
And get sent up to Glory on a parade of grateful
01:23
Unknown Lead Hearts
01:28

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

