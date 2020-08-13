Rachel Wiley – “Purple Hearts”

By Button Poetry
Transcript provided by YouTube:
The night my 87 year old great-grandmother died she was coming home from a date, right?
but wet pavement and impractical shoes a
Broken hip a
body in Shock a
passing
the first time I ever heard the word
slut
it kettle steam slipped from between the plastic pearl veneers of my aunt delores as a
procession of antique soldiers in their dressiest blues from the VFW
Where my mama gave out warm plates and warmer hands to troops of empty house men filed one after another?
Dropping the contents of their left breast pockets into the box where my grandmother lay?
beautiful in far too much rouge
Delicate like some ancient corsage and I decided
right then
that someday I
Want to be a slut just like grandma
And get sent up to Glory on a parade of grateful
Unknown Lead Hearts
