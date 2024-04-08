Rapid Manifestation 1–2–3

How do you speed up the process of manifesting what you want?

I am sure this is a question you may find yourself having, I mean really, what do we need to do every day to manifest quickly and with ease?

Many people understand that its 80% an internal game and 20% strategic action.

However, often we get lost in the 20%.

What’s the strategy?

What’s the action that I need to take now to make it happen?

What’s the best “thing” to do?

Here’s where we find ourselves at all too often, am I right?

But, here is the thing you must realize, in telling the world around you that you have to make it happen, you are creating separation between yourself and what you want to manifest. You don’t have to do anything to make it happen. It’s already done!

When you’ve gained clarity on your big picture goal, and you have expanded your ability to receive, plus you’ve looked and released the resistance to it, and called in your highest version self, that means that you’ve already done everything that it takes to manifest what you want.

Now all you have to do is ask yourself, “How do I show up right now, in this moment, to accelerate the process?”

Now, granted there is nothing really for you to do from this place of it already being done. However, manifestation is a co-creating process between you and the universe/God. So, that means that you cannot just kick back on your couch and wait for it to show up.

There is still plenty of action that you must take in your life, in your relationships, money, business, health to support the manifestation.

The difference is how you are now looking at things.

You are no longer looking at it from a place of “this must happen” or “ I need to do this or that to make it happen” but instead you are now looking at it from a space of “It’s done, what do I get to do right now to support it and help it speed up?”

Can you feel the difference between the two?

This is a different vibration that you are now tapping into.

And vibration is everything.

From this new vibration of getting to something verses must do and make it happen you write down your action items.

And then you commit to them.

Remember that this action list is not about having a thousand and one “to-do list”, its about writing down just a couple of things that are going to propel you forward.

So often, I hear from people that they have done all the inner work, that they are oh so self-aware, that their self-talk is on point, and they just don’t understand why things are still not manifesting for them. The reality is that you are still in your own way. And more than likely it comes into this space here of not understanding, truly understanding that you must take ONLY aligned action. We slow the process down when we fall into the mindset of having to do something to make things manifest for ourselves.

We instantly, create resistance that is not needed. That’s why I tell so many of my clients to go take nap or a walk, to sit in the sun and just breathe and listen to the birds. Or if they are feeling like they must actually do something to go to the gym, to clean their house, to look around their world and see if there is any chaos that needs to be dealt with, such as a backlog of emails, or cleaning out that dreaded closet that you have meaning to clean for two years. Sure, these things, appear to not relate in any fashion to the goals that you want to manifest, but if you have chaos in your house, your car, your emails, then this shifts your energy. And remember that everything energy and vibration.

Sometimes, the most aligned action falls under some of these things that I just shared here with you. What you are looking for in these moments of shifting energy is an aligned thought or nudge to come in that feels good. This aligned thought may be something like, “I need to call this person.” or I feel like I need to go here or here…” It may come through that the course you were looking at is something that actually feels really good to you, so that is exactly your next action step to do.

Or you may be listening to the birds and enjoying the sunshine on your skin when all of a sudden you think of two or three things that feel very aligned and thus good, these things you just need to write down and then commit to doing next

Remember that the manifestation path is not a narrow one. It’s a step-by-step path and one that will have some twists and turns on it. Your higher self and God/universe is feeding you breadcrumbs to follow. It’s just your job to see the breadcrumbs and follow them with faith.

You’ll be amazed that as soon as you allow yourself to fully access this manifestation path that the breadcrumbs will come quicker and quicker and before you know it, you’ll have a thought about what you want to manifest or what you would like to gain more knowledge around for it to happen, and sometimes withing minutes or just hours, you’ll get your next breadcrumb. You’ll find yourself sitting down someplace and a total stranger will sit next to you and strike up a conversation and tell you everything you were asking about and give you the answers that you were looking for.

I’m serious, this will start to happen rapidly.

Then you just take action on these breadcrumbs and stay open and aware to the next one’s as they drop for you.

It’s really that easy.

That’s what ease and flow is all about.

But, here is the one little hiccup that so many of us experience, when we gain the next aligned step in our manifestation process, we often argue it or fight against it because, sometimes it’s not something within our current comfort zone. So, we meet resistance here and slow down the process.

Today, I ask that you get yourself into the space to receive your next aligned action step, and then notice if you meet any resistance. Either way, from here take action.

Remember that its all about your vibration. It’s not a race. There is nothing that you have to make happen, all you have to do is get into flow and flow is sometimes a bit uncomfortable when you are so comfortable having to fight for everything that you have. But, once you practice this some, it will become easier and you manifestations will just start to blossom left and right.

Drop in the comments an aligned action step that will propel you forward to your goal.

And as always loving you from here,

Rene Schooler

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Alice Alinari on Unsplash