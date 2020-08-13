Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Self-Deception: Feeling Right and Being Wrong

Self-Deception: Feeling Right and Being Wrong

Learning is discovering you don’t know.

by Leave a Comment

You can feel completely right and be absolutely wrong. Unnerving isn’t it?

Self-deception is most likely when:

#1. Entrenched ideas are challenged.

Your mind is closed about things you’re certain about.

Imagine the first time someone suggested the earth was round.

By the way, Christopher Columbus wasn’t worried about sailing off the edge of the earth. Long before he sailed for China, Greek scholars like Pythagoras and Aristotle had determined the Earth was round.”

Learning is discovering you don’t know.

#2. Hot emotion or offense is involved.

An offended person can’t see clearly.

It’s easier to defend feeling offended than let it go. Once you take up an offense, it takes humility to put it down.

Offended people aren’t humble.

#3. People disappoint you.

When someone disappoints you, it’s easy to know what THEY did wrong and what THEY should do. But managers and leaders contribute to the poor performance of others, even if it’s hard to own.

#4. Decisions have been made.

We naturally seek out information or evidence that confirms our beliefs, values, or decisions.

Knowing what others should do:

It’s fun learning how others should change.

One of my biggest self-deceptions is knowing what others should do – long before considering what I should do. This is especially true when it comes to reading.

Have you ever read a book with someone else in mind? Boy! “She could really use this.”

It’s easier to apply a new idea to someone else than to correct your own habits.

The possibility of self-deception calls for humility.

Today’s challenge is saying to yourself, “I could be wrong.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When are people most likely to be self-deceived?

What helps us overcome self-deception?

Bonus material:

I first explored self-deception when I read, “Leadership and Self-Deception.” Yesterday, I had a conversation with Nate Regier about self-deception; it’s a chapter in his new book, “Seeing People Through.”

This post was previously published on Leadership Freak and is republished here with a Creative Commons License.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: iStock

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x