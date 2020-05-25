Shaping Up – The Message Behind the Squares and Circles in Pixar’s Up

A video essay analyzing the use of shapes in Pixar’s UP to convey a message about main character Carl’s life in the beginning of the film.
Transcript provided by Youtube:
let’s take a look at how Pixar’s Up uses
geometric shades to emphasize the
monotony in Carl’s life in this scene
Carl is sitting in his bed notice the
rectangular figures that appear on the
screen the lack could be neat shapes in
this scene reflect the day-to-day
repetition in Carl’s life the redundancy
of the shapes acts as a metaphor the
squares board the viewers eyes in the
same way that Carl’s life bores him here
even Carl’s body is abnormally
rectangular
take a look at this scene notice all of
the squares that appear behind him as
well as the squares that appear in the
staircase in front of him even more
interesting the scene is spatially
broken up into three geometric triangles
this blocking technique is used
throughout the entire morning routine
sequence notice how both the literal and
spatial use of rectangles is used in the
following scenes
this next shot is extremely telling it
emphasizes the monotony in Carlos life
while also acting as a tool to show his
desire to break out of the normalcy and
men his house as it is surrounded by
outside forces it represents the
victimization of Carl as he is boxed in
by the confines of society due to his
age in contrast with rectangular shapes
representing Carl’s Square life the
introduction of circles for shadows the
arrival of change something new and
exciting in the form of an energetic
young boy named Russell good afternoon
my name is Russell the first prominent
circles can be seen as locks on Carl’s
door suggesting that just outside his
door awaits an alternative to his
current life it takes Russell’s youthful
optimism to break down Carl’s angular
walls in this way the circle of life
from youth to old age manifests itself
in fantastically vibrant ways
This post was previously published on Youtube.
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
