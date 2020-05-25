Shaping Up – The Message Behind the Squares and Circles in Pixar’s Up

A video essay analyzing the use of shapes in Pixar’s UP to convey a message about main character Carl’s life in the beginning of the film.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:14

let’s take a look at how Pixar’s Up uses

00:18

geometric shades to emphasize the

00:19

monotony in Carl’s life in this scene

00:22

Carl is sitting in his bed notice the

00:25

rectangular figures that appear on the

00:26

screen the lack could be neat shapes in

00:28

this scene reflect the day-to-day

00:29

repetition in Carl’s life the redundancy

00:32

of the shapes acts as a metaphor the

00:34

squares board the viewers eyes in the

00:36

same way that Carl’s life bores him here

00:43

even Carl’s body is abnormally

00:45

rectangular

00:54

take a look at this scene notice all of

00:58

the squares that appear behind him as

00:59

well as the squares that appear in the

01:01

staircase in front of him even more

01:02

interesting the scene is spatially

01:04

broken up into three geometric triangles

01:07

this blocking technique is used

01:09

throughout the entire morning routine

01:11

sequence notice how both the literal and

01:16

spatial use of rectangles is used in the

01:19

following scenes

01:33

this next shot is extremely telling it

01:36

emphasizes the monotony in Carlos life

01:39

while also acting as a tool to show his

01:41

desire to break out of the normalcy and

01:43

men his house as it is surrounded by

01:46

outside forces it represents the

01:48

victimization of Carl as he is boxed in

01:51

by the confines of society due to his

01:53

age in contrast with rectangular shapes

01:56

representing Carl’s Square life the

01:58

introduction of circles for shadows the

02:00

arrival of change something new and

02:02

exciting in the form of an energetic

02:04

young boy named Russell good afternoon

02:06

my name is Russell the first prominent

02:09

circles can be seen as locks on Carl’s

02:11

door suggesting that just outside his

02:13

door awaits an alternative to his

02:15

current life it takes Russell’s youthful

02:17

optimism to break down Carl’s angular

02:20

walls in this way the circle of life

02:23

from youth to old age manifests itself

02:26

in fantastically vibrant ways

