Sherri Rosen Interviews Author Stacey L. Tucker about Her Book, ‘Sky of Water’

The Equal Night Trilogy is a tribute to the extraordinary power of mothers, daughters, wives, and women of the twenty-first century—and a reminder that the future depends on the choices we make.

Once the Greeks forced their male gods upon the world, the belief in the power of women was severed. For centuries it has been thought that the wisdom of the high priestesses perished at the hand of the patriarch—but now the ancient Book of Sophia has surfaced. Its pages contain the truths hidden by history and the sacred knowledge for the coming age. And it is looking for Skylar Southmartin.

Sherri Rosen: How long have you been writing?

Stacey L. Tucker: I started writing in 2004 in an effort to make sense of my insane life, planning a second wedding to a man with three small children, amidst my mother’s battle with cancer. It was journaling mostly. I discovered it was a transformative tool to help me understand my own feelings and communicate them to others. Writing has become my go-to when I need to figure anything out. I truly believe we can get to the root of every problem through honest self-reflective writing.

Sherri: What is your favorite genre to write?

Stacey: I enjoy writing anything that makes readers look at the world in a new way-it might be a fiction story or a blog post. If I can prompt someone to get curious, I’ve done my job. I also want my words to inspire others to get in touch with their passions and take action, be it toward making their dreams come true, taking a stand for something, volunteering, improving their lives. Whatever it may be, get moving and go do it.

Sherri: Please tell us about your book.

Stacey: Sky of Water is the last installment of The Equal Night Trilogy. The series is a romantic adventure that speaks to the longing in the hearts of women. There is untapped passion in all women. Most seek it through romantic relationships but there is another way. Developing a relationship with the Divine, through one’s own growth, helps connect us to the truth and yearning in our own hearts. The Equal Night Trilogy is a tribute to the extraordinary power of mothers, daughters, wives, and women of the twenty-first century—and a reminder that the future depends on the choices we make now.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Sherri: What was the hardest part about writing your book?

Stacey: Trust! Trusting the process. I’ve always been a pantser but that requires faith that I’ll make it to the finish line. The success of the first two books was riding on the outcome of the third. I’m pleased to say the story came full circle nicely.

Sherri: What is your writing routine?

Stacey: As a mom of a sporty boy, I’ve had to make writing on-the-go my routine. But usually once he’s on the bus I will write for a few hours until my body says it’s time to move. Then I hit the gym. Most afternoons I’m pecking at my computer at the hockey rink. I also need a deadline. The first book took three years, the second took 12 months and the third took 6 weeks because I had a deadline!!

Sherri: What is the best part of the writing process?

I love creating something that didn’t exist until I made it so. Connecting to imagination is connecting to the unseen realms of our world. It is the co-creation with Spirit. I can’t take credit for much of my story. I can take credit for commitment to the work but the story came from the ethers that I refer to in these books. The magic of writing is a gift given to humans as a way to connect to the divine. That is my favorite part.

Sherri: What’s the worst part?

Stacey: The worst part? Facing the anxiety, or resistance that Steven Pressfield references in the War of Art. It is strong and ready to hit you in the face every time you sit in your chair to write.

Sherri: Do you have any advice for aspiring authors?

Stacey: It is vital to get in touch with the voice within you that’s dying to get out. That is your fuel. Your inner passions and truths will keep you focused on your goals when obstacles pop up. My favorite fortune cookie is: You only see the obstacles when you take your eye off the goal. I live by that. You will be told no- a lot. The burning desire within you that has to get out at all costs will drive you to keep going when you hear those no’s and criticisms.

Sherri: Why should everyone read your book?

Stacey: I will say every woman should read my book. I am in my forties and I was raised not to question authority. It wasn’t until great loss in my life that my eyes were opened to a world few are talking about—the world where women know their own power and worth, and make decisions on their own authority. Great shifts are happening on the planet and every woman is feeling a restlessness to act. They yearn to be seen, to show the world their gifts and live with vitality and passion. My book is a lot of things but I think mostly it is a love story to women everywhere. My goal is that they fall in love with themselves.

Sherri: What inspired you to write your books?

I started researching ancient goddess culture and was astounded and pissed to high hell about the slow death of women’s rights in ancient civilizations. After patriarchal societies took over, women were officially second-class, at best. And it remained that way for thousands of years. But women are finally recognizing and sharing the extraordinary gifts within them. This book is my own small way to offer support and inspiration. In my research of ancient mystical texts, I came across the concept of the three mother letters in the Jewish Kabbalah—Shin, Aleph, Mem—Fire, Air and Water. I thought that sounded like a great premise for a fantasy trilogy-with absolutely no background in fiction writing whatsoever. I want readers to know if you have a goal, no matter how crazy it may seem, even if it’s something you have no background in, if you’re willing to put in the work, it is achievable!

—

Previously Published on sherrirosen.com

—

Shutterstock