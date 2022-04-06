Should Jamaica Become a Republic, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, and More!

Black Canada Talking™ is a live online event hosted by Dr. Vibe that provides Black Canadians an opportunity to give their takes and POVs on stories that are of importance to them.

On the March 27, 2022 edition of Black Canada Talking™, the guests were: Sarah Onyango, Cesar Ndema-Moussa, and Roger Dundas, publisher and co-founder of ByBlacks.com The topics that the panelists talked about were:

06:22 Blacks not wanting to go back into the office and one major reason are microaggressions in the workplace

21:27 Should Jamaica become a republic?

50:04 The Republicans’ performance at Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s SCOTUS nomination hearings this week

59:30 In Canada, the Liberals and New Democrats have made a deal to preserve the minority government

Watch the full-length conversation:

Listen tot he audio-only version:

what is up everybody it's dr vibe here host and producer of the award-winning doctor vibe show the home of epic conversations

2018 innovation award winner given out by the canadian ethnic media association

the only online conversation in the world for dads and fathers that is sponsored by dove men care

co-sponsored by dad central canada's national fathered organization

co-sponsored by dad central canada’s national fathered organization and part

last year

1:31

we are broadcasting live march 27th

1:36

in cold and snowy believe it or not toronto spring started last week

1:42

believe it or not toronto spring started last week where is it don’t know where it is but we’re warm in here and we’ve

1:48

we have a new member of our round table

1:54

canada talking it’s a live online event that provides black canadians the opportunity to give their takes and povs

2:00

on stories that are of importance to them and also we do round tables and today we have another round table and we

2:06

have a new member of our round table that we’ll be introducing you in into you in just a second but let’s first

2:13

bring up sarah yongo sarah how are you hello dr vibe i’m wearing my duke

2:19

university blue because they are in the final four of the ncaa men’s basketball

2:26

championship and i am thrilled and i’m coming to you from anishinaabe

2:31

algonquin territory unseated and surrendered and i’m really looking forward to this discussion okay now we

2:38

got sarah now we got caesar can’t hear them but i can see them

2:44

i mean uh now we can got you we got you both now bonjour

2:53

how are you how’s everybody how doing fine sarah how are you doing

2:58

oh i’m i’m well i was actually watching cesar on a okay for some reason we’re

3:03

not on a black film festival uh panel discussion don’t know what’s

3:09

going on on sarah the is it me or we hear dr vive but he

3:14

doesn’t hear us yeah that’s what it looks like okay can everyone hear me yes

3:20

but i don’t hear sarah oh i’m not muted

3:25

that’s okay i don’t know why we’re not hearing sarah

3:30

uh cesar okay so how are you doing i think we’ll just we’ll work on getting

3:36

sarah on in just a moment things going well on your end going well thank you very much uh

3:42

just like you were saying apparently it’s spring but this is canada it’s still winter yeah

3:47

you expect we expect snow any time of year in canada absolutely absolutely uh

3:53

you know most of our people need to know this it actually won’t snowed in july in canada

3:59

i don’t remember the year i don’t remember the place i don’t know if it’s a lie but i was told it won’t snowed in

4:04

july in canada so all right we got sarah back wonderful it

4:10

was in alberta oh there you go so this country is winter

4:16

okay well you know what uh we’re gonna have we have someone new for everybody today

4:22

family uh gentlemen that i’ve known for a while sarah’s known for a while for me

4:27

he’s up close and only he’s close personal friend family fan and business associate we have roger dundas

4:34

co-founder and publisher of buyblacks.com canada’s number one black online

4:40

magazine mr dundas yes

4:47

because sarah did this i have to do this too right yes

4:53

so good to have you and roger has uh said for a long time says will you go get me on this thing

4:59

when you’re going to get me on this thing so we have got him for uh the next few

5:04

round tables hopefully longer but you know he’s a family man i’m i’m here i’m here

5:10

okay i’m missing i’m missing aldo yes i don’t know what’s going on with it

5:16

balance it off you know yes hey don’t worry sarah can hold her own

5:21

just fine we know that yes so roger for those who don’t know you

5:29

can you just give a little background on yourself with our audience and we’ll get right into the conversation well that’s

5:34

going to take up the whole artwork

5:39

oh man i’ll just do a quick intro of um

5:45

yes oh co-founder by blacks.com we started that in 2013 i’m also the

5:52

managing director for convo media inc which is also uh it’s a marketing agency

5:59

owned by three black principals and uh yeah happy

6:04

happy to be here happy to be here to join syria and says ah

6:12

well looking forward to an epic conversation let’s get right to it because there’s so many conversation topics but we had to

6:19

pull one off because we only have an hour so let’s get right to it our first conversation piece today

6:25

blacks not wanting to go back to the office and one major reason is microaggressions in the workplace

6:33

who wants to start off on that one you know i i saw it in a in an article

6:39

and uh uh it was on bus journals um san jose

6:45

and it was interesting because the the number one reason is the microaggression so

6:51

you know if you don’t need to if you can work from home and you don’t need to interact with

6:57

somebody who’s trying to put you down and make you feel awkward for being black then if and if you can

7:04

work from home why bother that’s the question right

7:11

go ahead sarah yeah and i and people who are not black or brown or

7:17

indigenous really cannot possibly understand the extent to which these microaggressions

7:25

are not only a distraction to to a black uh worker

7:30

but just how um [Music] detrimental they are to our health in

7:36

fact our health is impacted by it you know there’s a reason why we have blood uh high blood pressure

7:43

you know from [Music] working in certain environments i have

7:48

to say myself i work for a media organization i have been actually going in

7:54

throughout the pandemic except when we had the occupation for four days uh i

7:59

didn’t go in because it was just ridiculous but again because of social distancing

8:07

they reduced the number of people that could come in so that reduces

8:12

the likely you know uh occurrences of the microaggressions etc it also helps when

8:19

in an organization you work in your corner you’re in the back room so you know you’re just typing away your little

8:25

worker bee you don’t really you’re not really interfacing with people and the

8:31

interfacing happens by email and emails i hope my boss isn’t listening you can

8:37

ignore those so i’m just saying

8:43

oh my god guys cesar anything you want to add on this one well i mean what i will say uh adding to

8:51

my brother my sister having spoken is very much the fact that a pandemic brings changes

8:58

and when we talk about the return to work versus return to the workplace versus

9:03

working from home it’s not just a conversation about real estate

9:08

and uh what is uh what’s going to happen to the offices but it’s very much the fact that for two

9:14

years people notably blacks were subjected to the microaggressions and we say macros

9:21

sometimes they’re outright aggressions especially when you’ve had to endure certain comments you will life that

9:28

non-black people sometimes put as jokes or just you know

9:34

um uh how can i put it uh unconscious bias

9:39

the fact that you were able to work from home for the last two years basically opened an entire field in terms of a new

9:47

conversation not just in terms of leadership but at the same time in terms of

9:52

unions in terms of time management but we have to be honest also in terms of

9:59

salary and a potential of entrepreneurship in terms of blacks

10:05

becoming more aware that the aggression that they had to go through at work

10:11

kevin has shown that they are able to perform without having to go through them

10:16

sure we can talk about a certain privilege in regards to those who are able to work from home but the reality

10:22

is that it’s not about a privilege from working from home it’s why are we in the 21st

10:28

century with all the training the education and other talks about creating more inclusive environments

10:36

creating harassment free workplaces and a discrimination free society why are we

10:42

having aggressions of all types that are leading non-white people

10:48

especially black people to dreadfully look at returning to the workplace and to endure

10:56

what for two years despite the pandemic what they didn’t have to go through this is a conversation that

11:03

crosses the federal the provincial municipal levels but as well

11:08

the corporate sector you don’t have to take the macro aggression working from home but even if you are in

11:15

the workplace you don’t have to take it yeah you know what in in that article uh dr

11:22

vibe they talked about the the issue of um black people code it

11:28

so you know you guys are familiar with that so you know i’m a jamaican and you can hear my accent right so

11:34

you know you get into the workplace jamaica nigeria and ghanaian trinidad wherever you’re from you have

11:40

an accent and then one of the first things people would ask is hey where are you from

11:48

you know uh or or your name they would they would highlight that

11:54

that your name as if it’s something unique they’re not doing it from a friendly i want to get to know your

12:00

perspective they’re doing it from a other in perspective like to say hey you know

12:06

you’re not quite up to scratch you are you know substandard you name your accent it’s

12:12

not really the preferred thing here and that’s been my experience working i work corporate

12:18

10 years and the last job i had was a recruiter of all things so and in a fortune 500 company publicly

12:25

traded big big firm and that microaggression came head-to-head

12:32

so there were people you know as a recruiter we’re recruiting and i would say mostly to be honest with mostly immigrants

12:39

you know the canadians uh they were easy it was

12:44

easy for them to job switch without any help easier i should say easier it was

12:50

the it was really the immigrants that were looking for help and when i say immigrant i’m an immigrant

12:56

basically everybody is an immigrant that are not indigenous but you know what i’m saying a recent immigrant let me let me

13:01

correct my statement a recent immigrant i remember this this scenario where

13:08

it was a south asian gentleman and his name was i can’t remember his name now and i wouldn’t want to say but

13:14

it started with v his first name side with v and it was about 10 letters and his last name

13:20

started with v and it was about nine letters right it wasn’t really hard to pronounce

13:27

but the white person in my office said ah you know what i don’t think the client is gonna wanna

13:33

you know work with somebody you know where they can’t pronounce the name so he just took the resume and

13:39

threw it in the garbage literally he had the paper copy of the resume and he threw it in the garbage and so you know

13:45

when you when you talk about those are type of things that you’re facing from uh from a discrimination and then

13:51

also from a microaggression of just looking at you and saying hey this guy’s black salt asian asian indigenous

13:58

not gonna fit into this environment so i’m not gonna go ahead with that person so these are things now you can you can

14:05

stay out of the office you jump on some zoom calls that’s fine all right but you have to deal with it

14:11

in office you you bring in your aki and selfish to to work and they’re like oh my god what’s that smell

14:17

oh my god what’s your pasta smell you know come on every food has a smell

14:24

you know so anyway that that’s been that’s been my experience looking um the whole microaggression thing well as

14:31

cesar says it’s not even micro it’s just aggression

14:36

anyone else want to add the last thing i will just say i’m sorry so very quickly is that

14:43

as we talk about returning to work but truly return to assemblance or normalcy

14:50

uh one of the things black people get criticized a lot because i had this conversation last week with a white

14:56

lawyer in which the lawyer the white lawyer is talking about how all black people are

15:02

too sensitive and me reminding him that unless you’ve gone through the black

15:08

experience slavery colonization apartheid segregation systemic criticism and all

15:15

the sub topics such as mental health but as well always being

15:21

seen first and foremost as black aka anything and everything negative

15:27

you cannot speak of black people as being sensitive we are not all the same we are different

15:32

type of black people different levels of resilience but one thing that i know for sure

15:38

whether your last name is uh obama or whether you are the phd

15:43

or whether you’re a student or whether you are the junkie down the street

15:48

ultimately you are seen and judged men women lgbtq religious non-religious

15:54

whatever your identities you have seen and judged and treated first and foremost

16:01

as black and if you think you’re the exception that’s not a good sign yes because

16:06

you’re the exception that proves the law and i’m often treated as the exception and that’s what i remind people

16:13

one hundred percent agree with that one hundred percent let’s go ahead and start

16:18

oh all i wanted to say was that i hope that articles like this one that roger

16:24

brought up about the reasons that not just black people but probably other you know people of

16:32

color may be reluctant to go back into the office

16:37

in person etc then articles like this will prompt a dialogue in the workplace

16:47

or continue the dialogue in the workplace that started when uh the george floyd uh murder you

16:54

know got at the height of the media attention put on that i hope the dialogue will

17:01

continue as in oh we have a labor shortage my god the last thing we need is you know for an

17:08

exodus of all of this black and brown talent from our field because they can now be

17:15

consultants and work at home and do their own thing and not be subjected to all the nonsense that we subject them to

17:22

every day in in the workplace hopefully employers are now going to be serious

17:29

about harassment free and inclusive workplaces that’s it

17:36

anything to add anyone else before we move on to our next conversation well if not i’m going to

17:42

add in my two-minute story regards to microaggressions this goes a little way back i was the inside sales manager of a

17:49

company that was owned by a couple and the owner was very british

17:54

i mean very british and we were looking to get some new frontline staff so

18:00

we went out to agencies and i got their resumes and i looked them over

18:06

and i said they they look really good pass them over to the owner he said can we get anyone

18:13

who has an english last name please and thank you thank you i could tell that you know

18:18

there were immigrants in the last name he says you know he says no i don’t want any of these people because i can’t pronounce their last name

18:25

yeah and i what i did is i said hey if you want to hire what you want you do

18:30

the hiring and i gave i said and i left yeah that’s that you know what um

18:38

in in that recruiting organization there’s so many circumstances that i got um

18:44

exposed to um i should mention also that there i

18:50

became the one of the first black canadian directors for that vertical

18:56

that i was working in so i was an anomaly they treated me as such and you know to

19:01

what cesar said you kind of feel like oh you’re you’re not like them that’s how they would

19:07

approach me but i i was still not um you know free of the microaggressions and the comments

19:15

uh about my accent and just everything

19:20

everything so you know eventually you just can’t stay there

19:25

that’s that’s the thing you get uncomfortable and that’s why in that article as well they were saying i think 70 odd percent of white people feel fine

19:33

about going back to work as opposed to 54 of black people say they don’t really feel

19:39

like they belong in in the organization so that’s that’s something that um

19:45

have to take note what’s interesting too for us even for for my blacks and convo media we have a work from home set up we

19:53

actually have never had an office never not even then you know we’ve been

19:58

operating from 2013 never had an office everybody works from home

20:04

and i i kind of like it that way where people are not just i mean

20:11

you work in mostly well you work in yeah i would say mostly with people like yourselves

20:16

so there’s no risk mike there’s no microaggression there’s no discrimination i hope or anything like that

20:23

but still it there’s a certain sense of um savings too right that that occurs when

20:30

you work from home you know i tell them all a while you’d have to dress up you can wear a t-shirt

20:35

right you have to buy clothes for work you’d have to commute you’d have to go out and buy lunch you

20:42

know what i mean it’s an incredible savings factor and and you can you have

20:47

flex time right so yeah you’re working nine to five but let’s say at an appointment in

20:52

the day you can finish up work after five if you want but we’re not gonna communicate with you after fighting

20:58

that’s the difference yeah yeah you know the the data they had a workplace um

21:03

i can’t remember the exact name of it recently but um there’s a line placed now that says

21:09

yes with your team members outside of their work time yeah and we’ve tried to

21:15

maintain that not only with the team members but also with the clients

21:20

all right all right all right let’s move on to our next conversation topic

21:26

uh don’t make it short and simple the the royals two of the royals were and i i

21:31

don’t follow the royals so i don’t know which two were in william and kate okay william and kate

21:36

william and kate where is kate yes william and kate were in jamaica this

21:41

week and and now the question is and i think we have a little video maybe

21:48

we’re going to play here so producer if you can give us the audio i think it’s on mute

21:57

start from the top yeah let’s okay we are not hearing

22:04

the audio for some reason

22:10

well we can just walk yeah we’ll just we’ll watch we can watch it just talk about it while we’re discussing but now

22:15

we want to bring up the conversation topic should jamaica become a republic because there is a lot of conversation

22:22

in jamaica saying we need to break away from this old-time thing we don’t want these we

22:28

need we don’t be giving money to these people on a regular basis so

22:34

let’s have the comments from our panel should jamaica become a republic

22:40

right i i think the first you know when you look at what barbados did right um of

22:47

what’s the term they secede is that the term i think yeah right from

22:54

from the from the monarchy or from britain right

23:00

i mean historically i mean it’s a it was a slave owner relationship right

23:06

they um acquire let’s say they acquired jamaica from the spanish is my

23:12

understanding and they continued the slavery that what that was happening there right

23:20

so all of this this money that they made from slavery

23:26

right has powered the the nation of britain

23:31

all right so we we got our independence but what i’m trying to figure out is

23:37

what is the benefit to jamaicans for still being a part

23:44

of the chrome that that’s a part that i’m not really understanding not really understanding that part right

23:50

what what do we get out of the deal i can’t get an answer from anybody

24:00

go ahead sarah yeah i mean i i’m i’m with uh roger in terms of like what what

24:06

have you done for jamaica lately like seriously you know it’s not as if the royal family runs around being um

24:15

a promoter of brand jamaica for example they don’t run around sort of touting

24:21

all of the resorts the amazing resorts jamaica has it’s not like the royal family

24:28

necessarily advocates for jamaica you know in terms of um

24:35

uh duties on um their jamaican exports right

24:41

of of uh fruits vegetables or whatever um and it’s not like any of the

24:48

[Music] uh what’s it monuments or historic sites in jamaica you know

24:55

people are rushing to go see them because they are associated with the monarchy uh on the contrary people are

25:02

like a relic of slavery kind of thing it’s just a reminder of that so there’s you

25:08

know this whole rule britannia great britain or whatever empire is crumbling and

25:16

this is we’re sort of at a crossroads like barbados got the party started

25:21

but apparently it’s not only jamaica that’s sort of wondering about

25:27

maybe sort of growing up and uh leaving home kind of thing right uh remember

25:33

they went to belize and i think belize is where um there were protests like out and out i

25:39

know there were protests in jamaica as well i think it was rastas that came out who were protesting but in belize uh

25:47

yeah they you know they were protest against plus they were expensive you know every royal visit i mean here

25:55

in canada every time they come here it’s tens of millions of dollars

26:01

not just in accommodation and transportation but security security you

26:06

want to know the security bill for these people you know and when they come they don’t just you know come to ottawa and

26:12

then go home they have to go across canada and there’s like six or seven stops and this

26:17

ribbon cutting and the other thing and we’re paying for that for what

26:22

it’s and also in this day and age when you know we’ve with covid we’ve seen

26:29

all of the the social problems that government

26:35

is not really stepping up to help fix you know the under housed or unhoused

26:42

the poverty the child poverty rate right the infrastructure that’s crumbling or

26:48

non-existent for uh public transportation right

26:54

refugees resettlement that takes money but we’re going to spend tens of

27:01

millions of dollars because uh queen elizabeth shows up here or camilla

27:07

and charles and whatever and in a matter of a week

27:12

or two weeks we spent you know the budget for you know uh social programs for a city

27:19

the size of ottawa seriously no i i by um

27:26

by like 2030 uh i see a whole bunch of republics um

27:32

yeah in the caribbean i’m waiting on australia like what are

27:37

they waiting for what about canada this is true

27:42

let’s let’s start there cesar i know for we will get something good for you

27:48

from your pan africanus lands on this [Laughter]

27:56

you’re you’re smiling so oh oh oh oh okay go ahead cesar i was here

28:02

practicing my uh meditation in regards to this topic looking at

28:08

one of our ancestors pharaoh aminotept the fourth better known as akhenaten

28:14

i was meditating on how to best bring it because um

28:21

first and foremost let me just say this one thing with all my honesty intellectual honesty

28:27

and care for black people if you live in a country such as canada or australia if you listen to us

28:34

and for the need of your employment or your promotion you need to swear or whatever to the

28:40

queen of england do it you’re not doing it because you believe what you support

28:46

you’re doing it for your employment so what i’m saying does not apply to you here

28:52

the vast majority of us regarding notably black nations such as jamaica

28:58

you see when we talk about equity diversity and inclusivity so in the professional sector or if you want

29:04

in the united states critical risk theory just as when we talk about geopolitics

29:11

in terms of politics economics globalization but also

29:17

cultural influence in that pyramid of power

29:22

this british royal family is the epitome of privilege

29:28

they’re the epitome of privilege they are literally at the very top

29:34

of the pyramid of the iceberg in terms of

29:40

so many things that are wrong in this world allow me to give you a very concrete example

29:46

i always find it so sad when talking about you know

29:52

an example uh social determinants of health but also in the u.s it’s also known as social capital

29:59

the mere fact that a child is born in a place called buckingham palace

30:05

or last name is linked to the windsor family you get thousands of people will go

30:11

crowding there cheering and celebrating a child was a descendant

30:18

of the kings and autocrats i mean people talk about putin putin is lightweight to these

30:24

people these rulers who have sent the essences of the people cheering

30:31

to die for family conflicts to die for them to get richer

30:38

to die for the most futile reasons which for me

30:45

when i see and this is obviously not so much against

30:50

what’s his name williams and kate they don’t matter to me i don’t know them they don’t know me

30:56

but the institution they represent especially the grandmother elizabeth who

31:02

has been queen since 1952 aka colonization

31:08

this woman has been queen before my father was born

31:16

there are vampires blood suckers of our people of our ancestors

31:22

it’s a humiliation a constant reminder of a painful historical path

31:28

past when a black nation is part of the commonwealth we’re talking about jamaica but we could

31:34

be talking about nigeria or ghana 54 countries absolutely

31:40

it’s colonization light it’s a reminder so when you are asking

31:47

brother roger what does jamaica get from from for being part of it

31:52

technically that if someone attacks jamaica england will come to protect kind of like nato a former colonia former

32:01

uh colonization former slave nations but no it’s a humiliation we cannot claim to be free

32:09

we cannot claim to be independent if we don’t read ourselves

32:15

of such an institution that institution first and foremost people have to understand the monarchy

32:22

is fundamentally a principle that goes against democracy

32:27

you cannot name even if you have such a thing as in england and canada a

32:32

parliamentary um uh regime federalism with the queen as

32:39

head of state blah blah blah it is anti-democratic because simply by statutes of birth as sarah was

32:46

so well pointing out these people are privileged and they’re only privileged

32:52

because they are born with that last name and they’re associated to the castle

32:58

buckingham palace it will be as if today in france they had kings where were ruling and simply

33:04

because they’re linked to versailles it would be as if in the united states you had a monarchy

33:11

was last name is washington or lincoln or jefferson

33:18

so no i i totally oppose them and i encourage every black nation not only to

33:24

become a republic but truly you have to leave the commonwealth just as for franco for nations in africa you have to

33:31

exit from south creek these are tools of colonization and for us as individuals

33:37

because it goes on par with when i criticize the fact that as black people just look at my name

33:44

my name is a colonial name a black person called cesar show me that

33:49

why person was first name is called coffee you know for all that they talk about

33:55

loving mandela and what’s his name mandela martin luther king and obama

34:00

when have you ever met a white person a white child named barack after obama

34:07

or mandela after nelson no we have to cut these colonization ties whether they

34:12

be in terms of republic and the commonwealth whether they be in terms of our name and whether they be in terms of

34:18

religion as christianity and islam because these are constant inferiority complexes that we subject our children

34:25

to and i see this in the high schools when our black children teenagers

34:31

and make them realize your first name and very often your last name

34:36

are legacies of slavery and colonization and yet the white kids the arab kids the

34:43

asian kids none of them can even think of having a black name

34:48

please sarah i have i have a question for roger because roger’s the yachty in the group here yes

34:56

ed i think you’re jamaican too do you have jamaican ancestry okay so

35:01

um reparations right yes

35:08

so now that there’s talk about you know jamaica

35:14

assist i guess leaving uh the monarchy behind or whatever where where does that

35:20

leave negotiations around reparations because that’s how many hundred years

35:26

that uh great britain has you know basically lived off of

35:34

unpaid african labor that was kidnapped taken

35:39

to you know human profit human trafficking it is human trafficking on a grand scale but so roger where does that

35:47

leave oh uh reparations and the issue of the windrush deportees those two all right so so i i

35:54

have no knowledge of weird and reparations negotiations are at this point to to be honest and and it’s

36:01

something that we personally i’m interested in to to see where the current

36:07

administration is going with it um what what is interesting on i mean

36:14

what we were talking about earlier is one of the reasons a stumbling blocks

36:19

guys of why this has not happened and why a lot of countries are not doing it is just the sheer cost of doing it

36:27

because no you have to you have to unravel yourself from the monarchy

36:33

right so you have to update every law document

36:39

everything throughout your whole legal system throughout your whole parliamentary system you have to remove

36:45

signage it it’s it’s similar to what and this is a funny one

36:51

to what is being talked about now with changing the the dundas street

36:57

right so when you look at changing the street you look at change in the signage and the this and the that and he addresses

37:03

another i think the first the first quotation was just six million dollars

37:09

just to do that yeah yeah oh yeah so just imagine now that you’re gonna that’s six million canadians so imagine

37:15

that’s just one street imagine you’re gonna change the entire jamaican

37:21

government system your entire system not just government but everything to do

37:27

with your country to remove the queen from it it’s a very expensive ordeal and really

37:33

what i was saying to a friend of mine who’s a historian i was saying that really what should happen to the point

37:38

of your reparations is that the reparations should pay for it they shouldn’t be doing that

37:44

from out of our own taxpayer pocket right kind of similar to what they did

37:50

no what they did actually back in 1837 with the slave compensation act is when

37:55

they abolish slavery rather than giving the slaves

38:00

you know as americans would say 40 acres on a mule right they gave them nothing

38:06

and gave the slave owners money compensation for the 40 000 odd slaves

38:14

that they were losing right so they paid that they they took a

38:20

loan they didn’t even have the money they are better yet they didn’t want to use their own money so they borrowed

38:26

that money compensated the slave owners including the ones from jamaica to give

38:32

them a leg up in continuing business right and an irony of it is that it only

38:39

finished in 2015. you know what you know what i think if i’m if i’m not mistaken i think the

38:46

decade of african people started in 2015. if i’m not mistaken it did right

38:53

yes that’s a hell of a coincidence that is a hell of a coincidence so so

38:59

the thing is again coming back to jamaica jamaica i just went there i was there on vacation in um for

39:05

um spring break and there’s been a lot of improvements of

39:11

course as you know with a high wind a new highway system amazing the chinese built that for them

39:16

and they owe the chinese money they’re paying them money they pay them back um well what i understand is the toll

39:22

from the highway goes to the chinese yeah right okay to pay them back for

39:29

building it’s a fantastic highway and it has really increased the the the

39:34

transportation and business and commerce in jamaica so i would not say it wasn’t a bad thing but

39:41

when we become a republican we need to focus on some things we need to we jamaica we need to focus on i’d say five

39:47

there’s really four things all right the one of the first things is our

39:53

infrastructure so the road system aside from the highway it is the roads are bad if you go into smaller communities

40:00

uh the roads are just bad all over right um not like oh you think our roads are but our roads are amazing in canada

40:07

think about that our roads are amazing just think about that per se all right so the infrastructure buildings bridges etc etc

40:15

all that needs to be fixed the education system needs to be fixed you know like barbados has a 99.6

40:21

percent literacy rate jamaica is 88 so you can see there’s a big big

40:28

difference and you can see it based on communicating and weird jamaicans are at in the country right

40:34

the medical system needs to be improved you know when corporate was going on there was this shortage of

40:40

hospital beds ventilators etc etc we just we couldn’t keep up with it

40:45

even though the country i think it’s still the the rate is 25 compared to our

40:51

um 25 vaccine compared to canada’s 98 right and then of course that i think

40:57

the big thing i think is security they really need to beef up and and improve

41:02

the security so education infrastructure medical security

41:08

and then they need to shift it so that in canada

41:13

most people are happy to become a government worker because there’s so many benefits in jamaica is not the same

41:21

so they need to change that that dynamic where the government is seen as like one of the best

41:27

companies to work for because they’re so progressive uh and i’m not sure that all of that is

41:33

gonna keep on it’s gonna occur under this current system so i think the

41:38

republic is the first thing it’s uh what i’m understanding from talking to jamaica is not really anything more than

41:46

the mental change the mental slavery that’s going to be removed

41:52

of saying that we are in control now totally black people as as pj patterson said years ago black man time now again

41:59

maybe that’s what we really need to say it’s our time to run our own country we can’t run our own country

42:06

we have all the the technocrats there we are brilliant people

42:11

you can see that everywhere we’ve gone around the world jamaicans i’m talking about now they are brilliant they’ve

42:17

done very well every country that even if if you look in canada you

42:22

know a lot of our political class our entrepreneurial class

42:27

uh even in stem fields yeah it’s a lot of jamaicans it’s a it’s

42:33

a jamaican or a nigerian yeah basically i think that um

42:40

there’s a joke that says that they said the worst slaves well not the worst slaves the

42:45

troublemaker slaves the ones that were rebelling they would send them to jamaica with the pirates that that was the talk you know

42:52

and it’s somewhat true some of the history you know of port royal being run by a pirate and all

42:59

that that’s fine but i find that jamaicans that they they tend not to take oppression too well

43:05

most of them they stand up to oppression says all right jump in i see that you

43:11

want us well allow me to just add to what you’re saying

43:16

is it not ironic when you say jamaicans don’t stand oppression so well that

43:21

jamaica sure people think um of usain bolt

43:27

and they may think of bob marley but really jamaica is the land of marcus garvey the

43:33

greatest pan-africanist 100 cannot dishonor his memory for all that

43:39

i mean little shocker to some people he was quite anglophile the notion of speaking the queen’s english or the

43:46

king’s english speaking good english but truthfully the greatest pan-africanist

43:52

is born in jamaica we cannot have this knowledge

43:57

and whether you are a pan-africanist or not but simply for being black

44:02

live well with knowledge that we keep the great island of jamaica

44:09

under the boot of the commonwealth aka the british monarchy

44:14

the island next door haiti freed itself over 200 years ago yeah

44:20

and i think um white supremacy i’m not saying white

44:26

as individual but really white supremacist ideology has done so well to

44:31

convince people that the haitian adventure in terms of what

44:36

it looks like now in terms of poverty violence etc but as well the fate of too

44:42

many african countries you know and we can add here diseases and you know

44:48

um bad governance is an ultimate fate of any

44:54

black nation and by extension community and by extension individual

45:00

would dare to truly want to be free and this is very much damaging the psyche of our people

45:07

when you look even in terms of our leaders and those who represent us when you look at even

45:12

someone as obama the symbolism that i celebrate of them

45:18

is to have shown that as a black person you can reach the very top but there it is thanks to whites whether

45:24

it is whatever we want to call it whether you be the darkest skin or you be

45:30

black mixed with green eyes you can reach the top that’s symbolism but concretely

45:37

obama has done nothing for black people and for africans concretely and as such it shows in the psyche of

45:44

the fear the sacred emotional fear that becomes ingrained in all of us

45:51

and that is passed on to our children that to dare to really stand up

45:56

in speech and in actions as unapologetically black

46:03

will lead to a dire fate we must end that notion no we cannot tell our people

46:10

to be free to honor marcus garvey and even even if we talk about let’s say our

46:15

entertainers usain bolt is beautiful to see us but forgive me our ladies of jamaica who are

46:23

sprinters it’s beautiful to see them win and to show the flag of jamaica

46:28

i take honor when people see my uh seashell earrings my corey and they ask

46:33

if he’s from jamaica because they see the colors i take pride in it they know

46:38

jamaica but to what extent are they willing to have a conversation about

46:44

how much you really claim to like jamaica if you are okay with jamaica

46:49

being under white supremacy such as this british visit

46:55

royal british visit what black couple not even obama and michelle get these type of welcomes when

47:02

they go to white countries countries where there are they have newspapers that refer to them by the n

47:08

word that associated them to monkeys that masculinize michelle obama

47:15

this is the the reality you know roger i’m looking right behind you we have another jamaican

47:21

big smiles

47:30

he was born in the us i believe based on his documents his mother he’s his mother

47:35

his brother sorry but to what extent

47:41

especially us as black people are we willing to assume we are black and proud but we have to cut these sides

47:47

of colonization not everybody has to have the fist raised high like this but

47:52

even intending the hand to do business with non-whites we have to keep our

47:58

dignity and our dignity starts with truly our freedom

48:03

100 you know you know what’s interesting what you said um there’s some

48:09

there’s and i have this i have this conversation all the time with jamaicans different types of jamaicans about

48:15

being a africa and jamaica

48:23

let that sit there for a second as opposed to a chinese

48:28

jamaican because that’s how they refer to themselves jewish

48:33

jamaican right so so there’s that it’s like a chinese american

48:39

a chinese canadian african canadian there’s african jamaicans jamaicans seem to think that

48:45

they are you’re not you’re not a quote unquote race you’re an island

48:51

that was colonized and slaves were brought there from africa so if you’re black and

48:57

you’re there’s peter say no matter where you come from as you’re a black man you are an african and there are people

49:02

on there who said that we’re not africans we’re jamaicans so as i said there’s a lot of um

49:07

i bring up that point to say there’s a lot of on right there’s a lot of unlearning and and self

49:14

love that needs to start happening and it can only happen with education

49:22

that is it so when i talk about this thing about education education is not just saying hey we’re gonna throw the kids in school

49:28

and let them learn one plus one equals two it’s about learning the right history

49:33

when i when i was in school in jamaica they were teaching me about spaniards and and and the british

49:39

they’re not teaching me anything about africa where we were from the african slaves

49:44

where they settled they thought okay they taught us about the maroons because you couldn’t help but teach us about the maroons because they were so powerful

49:51

but they beat the british okay

49:56

all right good stuff anything else before we move on to the

50:01

next subject all right we’re good all right next up let’s talk about the republicans

50:07

performance at judge katangi brown jackson’s supreme court nomination

50:12

hearings this past week sarah go ahead can we play that clip do you have that clip when when ted cruz was uh interviewed no

50:21

harassment no listen can we not actually

50:26

like give these repugnant republicans any more

50:32

spotlight than they already have because basically what we’re doing is overshadowing

50:38

the black excellence of the honorable

50:44

kbj katanji onika brown jackson

50:52

who was not asked about her um her legal uh her

50:59

as much about her legal background about her experience on the bench of

51:05

which she has lots okay about her academic credentials about her community

51:13

service about her public service not none of that from republicans no

51:20

you’re getting questions about defining what a woman is and this is from a woman

51:25

you know uh senator blackburn uh you’re you’ve got the ted cruz moment

51:31

that roger’s referring to was the children’s books and being asked if she thinks babies are racists and

51:39

uh that basically crt in schools can be reduced to that kind of thing as

51:46

if crt is even taught at that level i was embarrassed that a latin american

51:51

man was asking that question i i i like leave leave i thought that would have

51:56

come from from a white man and not a latin american roger he considers himself as a white man first

52:06

has no level no no remember there’s no bottom there’s no bottom there’s no

52:11

bottom for cancun cruise at all there’s no bottom

52:16

[Laughter] and apparently there’s no bottom for

52:24

lindsay drama queen graham either who okay what really outraged me there was

52:31

there was so much going on with lindsey graham because he was trying to pit one black woman against another black woman

52:38

you remember i think it was day two day two where he was going on and on

52:44

about how come biden didn’t choose michelle childs from south carolina

52:50

which is his his home state and he was going on and on and he was asking

52:57

judge jackson what she thought about what you know president biden’s choosing her over

53:04

judd childs and that sort of thing that is such a typical you know white

53:10

person thing to do when they’re not getting their way where they pit you know the two black people against each

53:17

other like that but what i want to remember from

53:22

the the four days is senator cory booker and how a black man

53:28

stood up a black man stood up for a sister

53:34

yes a black man stood up for her sister and talked about a whole bunch of black joy and black prime black history black

53:42

excellence black brilliance black everything those republicans

53:47

whatever they said needs to be a footnote anyway because none of them ain’t none of them going to

53:54

vote for her anyway and all we need is the tie breaker vote from vice president kamala harris you know a black woman

54:01

break the tie confirm her already mansion has confirmed he is voting for

54:06

her uh the other senator we haven’t heard from her but chances are she’s going along too so

54:13

where christian cinema oh god cesar your comments

54:22

what i will say is very simple um the republicans uh made a mockery of

54:29

themselves uh and i’m not saying this as um just to criticize them but you see

54:37

they claim to hold the moral high grounds uh in uh

54:42

in terms of uh reference to uh justice kavanaugh that um

54:49

george jackson would not be subject to some below the bell type of questioning

54:55

that’s what they had claimed from the start uh and unfortunately but should i say

55:00

unfortunately but very predictably they were really republicans

55:07

as i’m saying that we have to be strategically we have to think strategically

55:12

the year is 2022 you have senate elections that are coming in november

55:20

a lot of these republicans uh you know if you are to be honest

55:26

is it really the republicans or the trump leakants donald trump

55:32

is very much like a virus to the republican party and as such

55:38

the very notion of a black woman to be judged on the supreme court

55:45

justice jackson don’t get me wrong they all love michael jackson

55:51

but angie jackson that doesn’t sit well with them it’s a seat of power it’s a prestigious

55:57

seat it’s a seat for life and the sierra is one of those dangerous radical lefties

56:04

aka she doesn’t exactly sound i hope i’m wrong

56:10

she doesn’t sound like she would be another clarence thomas aka affirmative action led this black

56:17

person there the efforts of course but greatly affirmative action

56:22

and then they switched to show that they’re even more conservative than many whites are

56:29

judge katenji jackson soon to be i mean next week

56:35

uh justice jackson scares them she scares them

56:41

because she represents absolutely the enemy the domestic enemy you see for

56:48

conservatives such as republicans but as well a conservative in canada

56:54

the number one domestic threat is not called white supremacy the number one domestic threat is all

57:01

those dark skinned faces that are rising especially if they’re also a woman

57:06

because by default of conservative values you know things such as abortion

57:12

women’s rights on top of voting on top of minorities rights

57:18

she represents all of that and how does she show up there with dreads

57:25

with her afro-centric look so and this is a little critic criticism to

57:30

some of my black brothers who were bashing the fact that she has a white

57:36

husband i’m sorry let us stop wasting time in foolishness

57:42

yes her husband is white yes kamala harris husband is white yes clara’s

57:48

thomas wife is white yes yes yes yes yes but at the same time if you really talk

57:53

about symbolism do not forget it is her efforts that have led her there

57:59

and no matter the skin color the person with which she is with

58:04

her efforts are first of all paramount and the symbolism so going back to obama

58:10

will have a black wife so to prove you can be a black couple and reach the very

58:16

top so just as for obama the symbolism of a black female judge

58:23

judge in the supreme court because if you are honest clarence thomas is an absolute failure in terms of black pride

58:30

but i have hope that justice ke tangi jackson will be able to be a role model

58:38

to so many black girls and boys notably

58:44

those who are pursuing a career in law but notably in terms of standing up and

58:50

working hard to fight all these republican legislations that are aiming

58:56

at curtailing the votes of minorities because the republicans know they cannot count

59:02

on white on the white birth rate and they cannot count on white immigration i mean

59:08

they’re not trying to have the four million ukrainian refugees to move to the united states for white votes

59:16

i’m just gonna leave you there but i’m glad you all understand what i was saying oh my god

59:22

oh boy anyone that’s a dagger

59:28

any any any okay before we finish out cesar i know you wanted to admit a

59:33

little quick thing about the liberals and the new democrats making a deal to preserve the minority

59:39

government quick very quickly uh look

59:44

i’ve always been want to say that the ndp is useless in terms of politics no i’m not saying

59:51

that to be honest please don’t hold back please i’m not saying that to be harsh

59:57

my honesty my friends must report the ndp they know this about me i’ve always said that

1:00:02

the number one rule of politics is to get to power number two is to remain in power the ndp in canada is a party that

1:00:10

will not come to power federally in the current context even despite of it

1:00:16

as such the third alternative for them was to tie up with the liberals and many of

1:00:22

you know the conversation which has often been the case in canada should the ndp just merge with the liberal party in

1:00:30

order to really bring leftist socialist blah blah blah

1:00:35

policies this is what they did it’s not a coalition it’s an agreement

1:00:40

for the first time i’m as blunt and honest as you know me for the first time i can truly say

1:00:47

jack meeting has acted as a true politician has acted

1:00:52

as a man of power and i can say i’m proud of him i’m proud of him because this agreement that the conservatives

1:01:00

tried to paint as anti-democratic hypocrites as they are this agreement is good for canadians

1:01:07

dental care farmer care is absolutely needed notably for so many black people

1:01:15

was household don’t make 90 000 dollars they need this white poor

1:01:21

canadians need this how can you be against this how can you claim to care about the

1:01:27

people and be against this when we know so well we’ve covered

1:01:33

it’s not just inflation it’s a loss of buying power it’s an increase in terms of mental health

1:01:41

it’s basically such demographic changes and now we’re about to have i don’t know

1:01:46

how many and i’m gonna say it i don’t know how many ukrainian refugees are going to come and they’re going to

1:01:52

get vip treatment compared to all the somalis the afghans the syrians the congolese

1:02:00

the blah blah blah blah blah not white and christian thank you jack meeting

1:02:07

thank you justin trudeau it was bold it was brave you know what it’s called it’s

1:02:12

called real politic this is what it’s about so that’s what i wanted to see

1:02:18

it’s a good thing for canada and it will benefit not just blacks and non-whites

1:02:23

it will benefit a lot of poor whites because let’s not get it twisted there are far more poor whites in canada

1:02:29

than there are we all need this foreign everyone just

1:02:34

based on the numbers sarah and roger anything you want to add no no roger didn’t say anything about uh

1:02:41

judge uh jackson no you know why because cesar i think he encapsulated every

1:02:46

thought i had about that that that idea of her becoming the the next um

1:02:53

superior so what oh so so but but the thing about this the

1:02:59

whole thing with ndp and the liberal party my observation and

1:03:04

i i communicate a lot let’s just say as sarah does with a lot of politicians

1:03:10

right we communicate a lot with politicians and particularly with the liberal and the ndp party i do not

1:03:17

communicate a lot with conservatives for whatever the reason they don’t seem to like my blocks that much

1:03:25

they don’t work against history criticism right thank you thank you but but what i

1:03:30

noticed about the ndp versus the liberal and specifically

1:03:36

around picking black candidates that they do not pick good black

1:03:42

candidates that’s been my personal opinion we have a few i say when i say we i’m not ndp but

1:03:49

there are a few good currently elected

1:03:55

um officials in the ndp the elected ones are amazing but the ones that i see

1:04:02

sometimes running i’m like how did they even get select how did they pass the vetting process

1:04:08

to get there i will not name names and they have never won anyone that i’ve looked and i said

1:04:14

there’s no way that person is going to win they have never won roger i’ll be honest with you because

1:04:21

i’ve actually had this conversation in uh in the black leaders

1:04:27

what’s up group i’m gonna be very blunt we have black candidates for the ndp but

1:04:33

also for conservatives and liberal yes very honestly and as much as they can offend some

1:04:40

people sometimes they just run to have something to put on the resume

1:04:45

to claim they have run they don’t run to win they don’t even run to represent they they don’t have no hope of winning

1:04:52

the parties put them in place just to say they have a candidate fully expecting them to lose

1:04:58

and some of them are complicit to the fact that they want to be able to beef up their resume

1:05:04

in order to be able to claim that they run in politics but what i want to say is

1:05:09

how does that help if you if you know because it gives a sense of prestige

1:05:14

it gives a sense of commitment of involvement it gives a sense of you know

1:05:20

you can be on a panel you know you it’s calculations

1:05:25

i wouldn’t bring them on a panel the ones i’m referring to i would never bring them on a panel i don’t respect their opinion so you’ll

1:05:31

never see them on a buy block i’m just saying we could we could i could lie here and

1:05:37

be politically correct but i would never bring those people and roger it’s not by black’s uh panel what

1:05:44

they want to be on it’s cbc and see i know i know

1:05:55

what i think we should also talk about is this new this new candidate for the mpp conservative party that’s going to

1:06:01

be running in um what’s that what’s the area what’s the writing again the former chief of police mark saunders

1:06:08

oh yes yes yes yes which was running in uh don valley

1:06:13

in the toronto yes uh can’t remember the name of this zach writing you see it was formerly well the former leader of the

1:06:20

ontario liberal party kathleen wynne he’s running in her writing

1:06:25

but didn’t but didn’t um no no i was gonna say uh michael

1:06:30

he’s that’s interesting because i don’t feel

1:06:36

like um sonde is as nice a guy as i think he is i don’t think i don’t feel like the

1:06:43

police force really supported him

1:06:48

yeah there’s i’ve i’ve i’ve had that black officers yeah i’ve had a number of back channel

1:06:54

conversations with people uh a lot of people don’t like him yeah as nice a guy as i think he is i don’t

1:07:00

think black black white and black a lot of black people don’t like him so i’m

1:07:06

surprised that he would flip over now to to the political arena uh also with his

1:07:11

health challenges to take on even more stress that you know so

1:07:17

i’m not sure but again to cesar’s point maybe sometimes it’s just to put on a resume just to increase

1:07:23

your resume and there’s a who to tell i mean the conservatives may very well win that seat

1:07:30

sarah you are very much involved in the political world so i would love to hear a little bit about this before we close

1:07:36

it down no i’m i’m not going to comment so much about that but just to remind people

1:07:42

that the ontario elections are june 2nd so yes guys uh whoever’s

1:07:48

out there you are an ontarian you’re over 18 make sure you’re registered you’re on the voters registry and uh get

1:07:57

ready get ready if you have to do early voting do that uh if there are other ways to vote do

1:08:02

that but please please please participate i i think that uh if if i was to say one

1:08:09

thing about this coming election a lot of it hinges on the this kovid

1:08:15

uh how dogford has done to manage the kuvit um pandemic

1:08:20

and at first it seemed it seemed as if he was doing an amazing job i must say i

1:08:26

was i was pleasantly surprised at first but it ended up

1:08:31

pretty bad so i’m not sure of ontario and support for the conservative

1:08:39

government going forward i’m not i’m just i’m unsure convenient economics

1:08:45

inflation the gas price ukraine convenient economics yeah and look at

1:08:53

look at uh trudeau having a coveted election and that got him a minority

1:08:59

yeah so you know ford may well be heading to a minority especially with all those uh the

1:09:06

anti-vaxxer uh freedom convoy type folks

1:09:11

in ontario yes uh who are out to get them

1:09:16

because of the the the mandates yeah then so quick thing who are the enemy

1:09:22

vouchers going to vote for well this is the advantage of going forward they’re not going to vote for liberals because in canada people type

1:09:29

federal politics to provincial so they see i mean and i mean we’ve seen the liberal leader he’s not exactly the most

1:09:35

inspiring gentleman if i dare to put it that way but i’m sorry these anti-vaxxers

1:09:41

are not going to vote for liberal i don’t see the liberals winning like sarah was saying in ontario i see dog

1:09:48

ford winning but with a minority government yeah yeah he’s not he’s not gonna landslide

1:09:54

again though i don’t think so i don’t think so all right well as that election gets

1:09:59

closer i’m sure we’ll have a number of conversations about it here but uh like to say thanks to everyone for taking the

1:10:05

time today uh sarah as always we go ladies first where can people get in touch with you

1:10:11

black on black 891 hotmail.com and our show airs every saturday from 11 a.m to

1:10:19

noon on chu 089.1 fm thank you so much sarah i’m not sarah i

1:10:25

mean cesar so my people you cannot reach me

1:10:31

ah actually i’m blocked on facebook don’t worry it’s just for another few weeks

1:10:37

yes yes um as i posted about animal rights of

1:10:42

course i did it my way facebook didn’t like it but i got apologies from facebook

1:10:47

because they deleted some of my other posts and i challenged them but don’t worry you can reach me on facebook cesar

1:10:54

remy r-i-m-y uh emery e-m-e-r-y and let us continue

1:11:00

the great conversations and topics i am enjoying being blocked this month the fight continues

1:11:07

and roger dundas you know where to find mama i’m on linkedin

1:11:12

i’m on linkedin uh i actually says i came off of facebook in

1:11:18

2019 and twitter and i’ve never been on instagram so i i know that they have blocked by

1:11:26

blacks several times now and we just can’t get a a reason a solid

1:11:31

reason of why they shut down our codes so we don’t know

1:11:37

all right well thanks everyone for taking the time today and uh again thank you roger and looking forward to having

1:11:43

you part of more conversations duke okay

1:11:49

my new mind you just one quick message yes in a very odd

1:11:56

and maybe it seems contradictory the soccer team the canadian soccer team

1:12:01

qualified they wanted to have to make it to the world cup so they won today

1:12:06

okay i don’t know if they won but they did score that one goal that they needed you know that’s it

1:12:12

