Sidekicks and Sidecars

After the Writers’ Institute a few years ago, Len and I rented a car and drove to Crown Point, Indiana to visit with dear friends. Along the way, we saw the following sight: a man with his companion animal in the sidecar of his motorcycle. It’s hard to see in the photograph, but that’s not a muzzle on his dog; it’s straps to hold on his goggles. I love it!

We smiled, waved, and laughed, as did other people in the cars around us. Clearly, this traveling duo enjoy each other’s company—immensely. It was a real “feed good” moment to witness.

Len and I travel together well. Sometimes—especially when he flies—I’m in his “sidecar.” Other times, he’s in mine. Regardless, we always have a wonderful time.

Who frequents your sidecar?

This post was previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com.

Photo credit: Author