Sixteen Years, Eight Signatures

Did I ever tell you that the two-month sabbatical we took six years ago was the best time of my adult life?

That hurt me when you said that our month-long vacation last year, which I planned and paid for, was a complete waste of your time.

…

Wow. This desert is beyond amazing. Look at those stars! I want to hug you…you’re my beloved star!

Why are my needs ignored so often? Is it a lot to ask for a kiss? It is? How about a hug?

…

Remember that night when we laid in the tent in the De Na Zin wilderness and looked up at the Milky Way? I felt like we were so in tune with each other…like our souls were making love and they didn’t need any words to be uttered or any requests to be made.

Why do I have to justify my core nature to you so many times? All these years and you still don’t know who I truly am?

…

Remember when we first met in that café downtown? You were wearing sandals and I saw the hair on your toes and, for some irrational reason, I felt connected to you. Isn’t that weird and funny?

I don’t feel connected to you. There’s too much hurtfulness in our relationship for me to want to come closer to you.

…

That was so nice of you to buy me those rabbit sculptures…they’re so cute! I love them!

Why can’t we be nice to each other? Just for a fricking long weekend?

…

Come on…we can climb this mountain. I know it’s somewhat past our limits, but we can do it!

You’re really pushing my limits…you know that, right?

….

Wasn’t it funny how you mistook another blonde for me, when we were at the beach in Hawaii in 2014?

I can’t even tell who you are anymore. Was this really the person I fell in love with?

…

Are you cold? Here, take my gloves.

I’d rather sleep in the cold outside than cuddle you.

…

Aren’t we lucky to have each other? What an amazing coincidence that I searched craigslist for one word — meditation — and your dating post showed up with that word, saying that you wanted to learn meditation.

I’ve wasted sixteen years of my life being with you.

…

I’m tired from all this work today. Can we lie in bed together and watch a standup comedian?

I’m done with this. I’m moving out.

…

You don’t like that beer? Well, give this one a try…come on…we’re having such a fun time!

Can’t we give our marriage one more chance, please? Please?! We have so much in common!

…

Should we have Mexican or Indian cuisine for lunch tomorrow?

Can you make an appointment with the attorney by tomorrow afternoon?

…

I love how interesting you are!

How much interest do I have to pay you if I can’t pay the settlement amount on time?

…

Remember that time when I wore a speedo in Italy as we took a selfie by a boat, and you said that was one of the ten happiest memories of your life?

How much time do you need to move your stuff out of my home?

…

Holding hands while reciting vows.

Hands quivering while signing the divorce papers.

…

Sixteen years of being together.

Eight signatures on the divorce forms.

…

I missed being with you over the weekend…wish we could’ve spent it together.

I am going to miss you.

…

You are lovely in so many ways.

You were lovely in so many ways.

…

I love you.

I loved you.

