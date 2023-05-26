So Easy. One Pot Stewed Potatoes Recipe

❤️ Why You Will Love This Recipe

This recipe is SUPER easy to make. All you need is one pot!

These stewed potatoes are positively packed with flavor.

With a rich flavor and a creamy texture and consistency, these stewed potatoes make for some ultimate comfort food!

Naturally vegetarian, gluten-free, soy-free, nut-free and can easily be made vegan and dairy-free.

🔪 What You Will Need To Make This Recipe

🗒️ Ingredients and Substitutes

Potatoes: I love to use Russet potatoes in this recipe as the starch content in white potatoes break down into a creamier consistency more so than waxier potato varieties. Having said that, any kind of potato will do in a pinch. We also love this recipe with Yukon Gold potatoes!

Water: You will need just enough water to cover the potatoes.

Salt: An essential ingredient. I find one teaspoon to be the perfect saltiness level for this recipe but if you know you tend to favor more or less salt in recipes, adjust as you need.

Butter: I use unsalted butter in this recipe. If you only have salted butter, use less salt or save the salting for after the dish has cooked. If you are vegan or dairy-free, use a vegan butter or plant-based spread instead.

Garlic powder: A small amount of garlic powder is used in this recipe and it doesn’t create a super garlicky dish, just enough to enhance flavors just a touch. If you are not a garlic fan, feel free to omit.

Black pepper: A touch black peppers helps season these potatoes, but if you are not a fan, you can leave it out.

🥣 How-to Make Stewed Potatoes

Peel and chop the potatoes. Add the potatoes to a pot. Cover the potatoes with water. Add the remaining ingredients. Simmer and stir. Enjoy!

🍽️ Serving Ideas

If you just need a warm bowl comfort, you can enjoy these potatoes as is.

They are delicious topped with a little shredded cheese, hot sauce or sour cream for a fun twist.

Serve alongside a main protein dish and other vegetable side dishes.

Use in a burrito.

🧅 Variations

You can add any of the below to the pot before simmering for a fun variation!

Sliced onion.

Minced garlic.

Sliced peppers.

Any spices like ground cumin, onion powder or paprika, or fresh herbs like thyme, dill or rosemary (any flavors you are fond of will work well!).

A dash of hot sauce or soy sauce.

📖 Recipe

