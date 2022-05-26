Sometimes Memories Become Scarred for a Lifetime…

You recall and relive those special times spent together in that lonely hour, such as midnight travels filled with laughter and deep conversations; late-night sleepovers until 3 a.m. deep conversations; and nights in front of the bonfire where all you could hear was your loved ones talking and singing your favorite songs. Those are the moments you cherish most.

Grief is a universal sensation, regardless of whether it’s a breakup or the loss of a loved one.

Then there are the times when we can’t see our loved ones for an extended length of time.

It’s possible to miss someone so intensely that it causes bodily pain.

You’ll go to any lengths to relive those precious moments. To avoid the pain of embracing your life’s changes, you’ll hunt for diversions to avoid the realization that most of the individuals you’ve loved have either changed or died. And there’s no one to blame since you know that life works that way. No matter how much you prepare yourself for the idea that someone you care about is going to leave you, nothing prepares you for the sensation of loss you get when they do.

From where did the saying “never look back” come from? Isn’t it true that the only way to keep those people alive in your heart is to remember them? Just looking at their features in a picture, hearing their voices in the background of a song, or even visiting the site where they lived might bring back those memories.

In reality, you miss your former self more than you miss the people or the situations most of the time.

In most cases, we misread the emptiness that we experience in our bodies. It’s typical for people to feel sad and blame external sources before realizing that they are the ones responsible for their misery; this is a natural and normal response for humans to live. Once you’ve pretended to miss the folks and started doing whatever to get them back, the fact is that you’re not content with your current state of affairs.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It’s an indication that you’re not content with your current circumstances if you miss the good old days.

Regardless of how you feel about the individuals you’ve lost, you’re the only one who matters.

If you’re reading this, you may be living a life you don’t like; you’ve given up on your passions, you’ve started living your life based on the views of others, you’ve been disappointed by others, or you have unrealistic expectations of life itself.

Reminiscences are your inner self’s method of telling you that something is amiss with the way your life is now going. You must accept that no one but you can re-create those sentiments. If you’re still grieving the loss of the people in your life, try to discover individuals who can provide you with the same or even more happiness as those who have already passed away. Also, find new locations that thrill you and new hobbies so you have something to do instead of lamenting your present situation.

Talk to the person you’re missing to see whether this is a viable choice for you.

If you’ve lost a buddy and are longing for a rekindled relationship, try reaching out to the other party. Make sure to tell your spouse how you feel if they’ve moved for work.

Remember that you have the right to express your thoughts, regardless of how understanding and supportive you are.

You might inquire if they’d like to talk through text message if you’re struggling to move on from an old acquaintance or romance.

Share your thoughts and feelings with someone you care about and who has your trust. They will be there to support you and may even have coping methods that they have used in the past that have been successful for them and which they can share with you.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***