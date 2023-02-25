Step Back and Think! Words From My Dad About the Iraq War (Could Be Any War)

My Dad, Herbert W. Long, died on May 31, 2003. He wrote the following early in that year, and I published it because I agreed with it and because he who had been eloquent all his life was certainly eloquent here. Also, he was my Dad and I knew him all my life. Our raising affects our minds. I have observed this in life and profession (poetry, bodywork, graduate school, subsequent work). Truly, if we are lucky we had such a Dad and he cared for us, we can consider ourselves blessed. Further, my Dad shared hard parts of himself with his family. My Dad did these things. It helped his family.

Thank you, Dad. His bio follows. In this essay, he analyzes the Iraq war. You could substitute any name of a particular war and you might be talking about the same thing. I did learn from my Father.

Old Oracular Tree Essay

“History is a great learning tool, but, as with everyday life, it all depends how you want to interpret the “facts.” There is one statement with which I wholeheartedly agree, that is “The Big Lie” (something repeated often enough that almost everyone will believe it). We are bombarded daily with such as WMD, nerve gases, and how we must rid the world of Saddam before he uses all of these. Many people are too busy, don’t care, etc., to objectively look at what information as propaganda is being pushed at them. Take any situation where there is a choice to be made, such as in political races. There will always be many views, including negative ones, each real or imagined, that will be repeated over and over through the mass media until only one is remaining.

This process was well known to Hitler and he used it majestically. He started spreading his “gospel” in bars and back alleys but always repeating over and over what the “people wanted to hear.” He was an effective leader for a period of time and helped ease the poverty throughout Germany by putting people to work through projects such as building the Autobahns and a strong military apparatus. Of course this endeared him to them. With the support of the people he was able to do his will, regardless the consequences. He was endowed with an aura of invincibility.

Moving on to our dilemma. Today’s mass communication systems enable people in the most remote areas of the country to be reached. Thus, we are all constantly bombarded with messages from those who are expressing their personal views, regardless of their knowledge of the subject. Witness some of the news anchors on our major networks. They bring forth innumerable analysts who are, supposedly, experts in their field. The “experts,” however have a difficult time expressing themselves since the news anchor constantly interrupts to interject personal thoughts on the matter. This is particularly perplexing when listening to reports on combat operations, such as in Afghanistan. The young men and women reporters constantly interrupt old soldiers to express how they might have performed or what our military might have done. We must realize that these people probably have never held a weapon, let alone used it in combat. Little wonder the audience is confused.

Putting this all aside, the primary problem facing us at the moment is our government’s frenzy to engage those “dangerous Iraqis”’ in a war to the finish, and our faltering economy which will be further decimated by another unnecessary war.

Everyone needs to take a step back, sit down and start thinking — yes, think! Iraq is a small country thousands (good word — thousands) of miles from our borders. They have no means of delivering WMD (those attention-getting words we know so well) to this country. Should Iraq want to invade another country they would, of course, be dealt with as before.

The United States cannot solve the problems of the world through military actions. Again, step back and think! How many countries would we have to destroy to eliminate those such as Iraq? Iran, North Korea, Vietnam, China, Cuba, Sudan, newly formed governments in Africa, just to name a few?

Before engaging Iraq in a “War of Liberation,” our people must, as I’ve mentioned above, be conditioned to go along with the government’s proposed actions. In other words, be brainwashed to accept placing our young men and women at the mercy of this supposed menace to the world, be willing to sacrifice our standard of life, as this will come home to each and everyone of us, and “be happy that your government is performing a noble task” — the liberation of the oppressed citizens of Iraq by killing untold numbers of their civilian men, women, and children (that magic word appear again), not to mention thousands of their young men who happen to be in their military. We certainly must not ignore the damage to their ancient cities, such as Baghdad, and other objects upon which the people of Iraq must base their livelihood.

Please, THINK, we are so bombarded with propaganda from our leaders that even many of the most prominent news anchors have succumbed to the rhetoric. Every speech or comment to the press by our leaders are prefaced with those words that are meant to condition us for war: ”WMD, weapons of mass destruction, (fear), Saddam is still producing chemical and biological WMD and trying desperately to develop his nuclear weapons program. He uses these weapons on his own people. He tortures and kills his own people for his pleasure. We surely know that Saddam must be removed to protect OUR children (always interject ‘children’ for effect).”

We are told that evidence of the claims of WMD and nuclear capabilities are well known, but the proof cannot be revealed in order to protect the source. In other words, in order to protect a “source” we must kill thousands, devastate Iraq’s resources, destroy our country’s economy, and make an enemy of most of the world. Prime logic, don’t you think?

What our government is telling the people of Iraq is that in order to improve their lifestyle we are going to have to kill thousands of their people, destroy their ancient cities, eliminate their ability to protect themselves from other dictatorial leaders, destroy their ability to feed and clothe themselves and in general make their lives a living hell. In the same breathe we say, “but we LOVE the people of Iraq and it is only our desire to liberate you from the menace under which you now exist that drives us to these extreme actions. Have no fear, for we will provide your every need after we kill and injure your people, destroy your cities and infrastructure, cause disease to run rampant throughout the land. We are good and noble people!”

I genuinely love my country and served it for 21 years in the military. I had duty in three different countries, including Thailand during the Vietnam War, as well as temporary duty in many places I would rather never have been. I have seen the effects of war on the general populace as well as their countries. I know what war is capable of doing to people’s minds as well their birthplace and it is not a pretty picture. Add to this the fact that going to war without UN approval could result in Bush, Rice, Rumsfeld, and Cheney being subject to prosecution under the International War Crimes Act, and you have an undesirable scenario to say the least.

Again, I implore the citizens of the United States to take a step back and really think!”

c. 2003 HWLong

Ancient Mom and Dad Dancing. Both Dead. TDHawkes Old Archives 2 18 2023

Biographical Information

Herbert Long was born in 1929 in Oklahoma, USA. He traveled the world with the US Air Force, including tours of duty in West Germany, Puerto Rico, and Thailand during the Vietnam War. His primary work involved the installation and maintenance of communications equipment, including the downrange arrays that tracked the first manned missions to the Moon. He was the father of Teresa D Hawkes, who published the old The Oracular Tree. Teresa Notes: HWLong was one of the wisest men I have ever known. Note: I am biased to my parents’ way of seeing and believing in the World. I describe these on medium.com. Thus, all is also marketing, which can include ploys.

