We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

A Conversation With Steve Moakler About Music, Family, and His New Album, 'Blue Jeans'

A Conversation With Steve Moakler About Music, Family, and His New Album, ‘Blue Jeans’

'Even though we’re not physically together, I think we’re always connected through music... to ourselves and to each other.'

by Leave a Comment

The Good Men Project recently had the opportunity to sit down and speak to Steve Moakler, a soulful singer and songwriter whose music incorporates his strong family roots and marries the hooks of Nashville hits mixed with a tiny bit of twang. He’s penned songs for the likes of Ben Rector and Reba McIntire, Jake Owen and has hit the road both as a headliner and with Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill. 

“Music is companion that can be there for whatever we’re needing whether it’s to process grief, let go, get lifted, or even just remember a more beautiful time in life…it’s medicine and it’s hope…”

Steve is a soon to be dad of two, as his wife Gracie is pregnant with their second child, and the family had been planning on hitting the road with him on his headlining The Picture Tour that was to take place this Spring. Now, he’s connecting with fans online through Instagram Live, while spending a lot of time with the family and continuing to work on his music:

 

The Good Men Project:

Tell us a little about yourself and your music and musical influences.

Steve Moakler:

I was born in Jersey, raised in the Pittsburgh area, and have spent my entire adult life in Nashville. Because of that, I’m kind of a mutt in terms of influences… my sound is a fusion of country, classic rock, and singer/songwriter.

Storytelling is really at the heart of what I love to do.

♦◊♦

GMP:

What’s your take on how the country music category has grown and changed in recent years to sweep in so many different expressions of the genre? Where does your music fit in?

Moakler:

I think country music is much like America in that it has become a melting pot of genres. The great thing about it is that it’s alive, evolving, and growing.

I’m thankful for that, because I feel it has given my music a home. It’s roots will always be strong and I think it will also circle back to them in some way no matter how far it progresses.

♦◊♦

GMP:

What are you doing – musically or otherwise – to stay positive during these odd and unsettling coronavirus times?

Moakler:

My family and I are taking lots of walks. Probably averaging about three miles a day, which has felt really good.

We’re cooking, doing yard work, and trying to keep our one year old alive and out of harm’s way. That takes up a lot of time!

I’m writing a little bit too, mostly by myself. I’ve also been doing an Instagram live concert/hang on Tuesday nights called “Slice Of The Week” and that’s been a ton of fun.

♦◊♦

GMP:

How can music be a part of our recovery and of our coming together?

Steve Moakler:

Even though we’re not physically together, I think we’re always connected through music… to ourselves and to each other.

It’s a companion that can be there for whatever we’re needing whether it’s to process grief, let go, get lifted, or even just remember a more beautiful time in life…it’s medicine and it’s hope.

♦◊♦

GMP:

People have embraced lots of “from home” concerts shared on social media etc. What’s your take? Is that going to change the industry in any way?

Steve Moakler:

Yeah, I think it will. Like I said, I’ve been going live on Tuesday nights and I’ve found it to be surprisingly fun and fulfilling. I only say that because I’m not a big technology/screen guy so I was kinda slow to jump on the bandwagon.

It has inspired me to want to think outside of the box in other ways too as far as finding new ways to serve and connect with our audience. I’ve gotta believe that it’s having that effect on a lot of people in the industry.

♦◊♦

GMP:

Can you speak specifically about your last album, Blue Jeans? Can you pick a song to share with us and tell us why you chose it?

Steve Moakler:

Yeah, the opening track “Blue Jeans” is a metaphor for life. It’s kind of a zoomed out look at my journey as a whole and accepting all the things that have made me who I am.

The rest of the album zooms in on the specific stories, emotions, and moments that have surfaced in my heart the last couple of years.

’72 Winebago is one of those songs:

It’s a really personal album and hopefully universal as well; that’s what I was going for.

Photo Credit: Steve Moakler

