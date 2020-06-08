Story Update: Ashley Jackson — ‘Life Is Short and We All Have Our Own Life to Live’

.
When Ashley Jackson was 21 years old, her struggle with being gay led to destructive behavior and ultimately resulted in her driving drunk and crashing her car into a concrete guardrail on the interstate. She shared this story with us on our Fifty-State Story Tour back 2010. Today, we catch up with Ashley and hear how life has been treating her since then.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
