Home / Featured Content / Story Update: Ashley Jackson — ‘Life Is Short and We All Have Our Own Life to Live’

Story Update: Ashley Jackson — ‘Life Is Short and We All Have Our Own Life to Live’

I was telling myself I'm not really gay I just like her as a person

by

 

.

.

When Ashley Jackson was 21 years old, her struggle with being gay led to destructive behavior and ultimately resulted in her driving drunk and crashing her car into a concrete guardrail on the interstate. She shared this story with us on our Fifty-State Story Tour back 2010. Today, we catch up with Ashley and hear how life has been treating her since then.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
[Music]
00:05
hello i’m nathan manske i’m the founder
00:06
and executive director of i’m from
00:08
driftwood
00:09
for this week’s story update we’re going
00:11
to hear from ashley jackson
00:13
who we filmed in jackson mississippi way
00:16
back in 2010.
00:17
let’s take a look at our story i’m
00:19
ashley jackson
00:21
i grew up in brandon mississippi but i
00:23
live in jackson mississippi now
00:25
i was seeing a woman when i was 21
00:29
she was a good bit older than me um
00:33
but you know i was telling myself i’m
00:35
not really gay i just like her as a
00:37
person
00:38
um and i was seeing a guy at the same
00:40
time they both knew about each other um
00:44
but i was i was kind of going through
00:46
the motions with him obviously and i
00:47
really
00:48
uh cared for her but it was a very
00:51
unhealthy relationship
00:52
on my birthday which is christmas eve
00:56
i had been out with friends and they
00:58
were buying me shots and it was great
00:59
and
01:00
um i’d been out with the guy and and the
01:02
girl i was seeing
01:03
came to one of the bars i was at she’s
01:05
like oh i’m going to take you to go see
01:06
a friend it’s going to be great
01:07
and i was like i’m really close to home
01:09
i’ve been drinking a lot of just go home
01:11
and she was like no and she convinced me
01:13
and so i went with her and
01:15
i ended up having a huge argument
01:16
because she was upset that i was seeing
01:17
the guy and
01:18
i ended up attempting to drive myself
01:20
home which i should not have done
01:22
you know i was like yeah people get in
01:24
accidents they have duis whatever that’s
01:25
not going to happen to me that only
01:26
happens to those other people that are
01:27
complete idiots and
01:29
you know that’s that won’t happen i
01:32
passed out
01:33
driving on the interstate i was not
01:34
wearing a seat belt and i
01:36
fell into the passenger seat as i was
01:39
driving and i remember telling myself
01:40
okay
01:41
ashley you’re driving you need to get up
01:43
and when i did that i used my left hand
01:46
on the wheel as leverage to pull myself
01:48
up and i did that and i
01:50
jerked the car to the left and went over
01:51
four lanes on the interstate and smashed
01:54
into a
01:55
concrete guardrail i don’t know how long
01:57
i was there i don’t know who found me
02:00
but i ended up in the in the hospital
02:03
for over a week i had shattered my left
02:05
ankle
02:06
i had 50 plus stitches in my face
02:10
and i had to move back in with my mom it
02:12
was easy
02:13
to drink all the time and you know that
02:16
was one thing i could control in my life
02:18
i couldn’t you know control the feelings
02:20
i had for
02:21
women i couldn’t control what other
02:23
people would think
02:24
about me being in a relationship with a
02:26
woman but i could drink and that made me
02:28
fun
02:29
and that made it easier to date guys or
02:32
to be in
02:34
reckless relationships and you know
02:37
unprotected sex and
02:39
being promiscuous and all of these
02:40
things having that self-destructive life
02:43
led to me almost killing myself
02:46
unintentionally
02:47
but you know
02:50
driving on an interstate at 70 miles per
02:52
hour no seat belt and
02:54
flying across four lanes and not hitting
02:56
anyone else
02:57
and surviving if that’s not a wake-up
03:00
call i don’t know what is
03:02
i realized i did that to myself that i
03:05
was hiding from who
03:07
i was who i was born to be and
03:10
um i couldn’t do that anymore
03:13
i couldn’t live my life for other people
03:15
anymore and
03:17
i told myself okay you’re gay so
03:20
welcome ashley thank you so much for
03:22
taking the time to be with us today to
03:24
talk more about your story how have you
03:26
been
03:27
i’m great there’s a lot of life has
03:30
happened
03:30
in 10 years yeah
03:33
yeah i um it has been 10 years since
03:37
we filmed and published that story when
03:39
you watched that story today
03:41
like how does what goes through your
03:43
mind or your heart like how do you feel
03:45
watching it today it’s so um
03:49
wild to see myself um as a
03:52
26 year old i guess at the time i’m
03:56
talking about my that experience that
03:58
was still fairly fresh
04:00
in my life of the car accident and all
04:02
of those things
04:03
um but it’s just
04:06
amazing to see to think about where i’ve
04:10
my where my life has ventured from the
04:12
time of i remember you guys
04:14
being in my house and and hanging out
04:16
and you know
04:17
recording that video and then thinking
04:19
about where i am now it’s just
04:20
completely wild are you still in
04:22
mississippi
04:24
no i’m not i’m actually live in atlanta
04:26
now
04:27
um i
04:30
moved to montgomery alabama actually not
04:34
not too terribly long after the
04:36
interview i got a really great job with
04:38
the southern poverty law center
04:40
i was one of their first lgbt
04:42
[Music]
04:43
rights community advocates and i worked
04:46
directly with the attorneys
04:48
in that department
04:51
we helped find i helped find clients
04:54
to work with directly for of course
04:56
taking their cases free of charge
04:58
you know many of them were students in
05:00
public schools who were um
05:02
being refused the right to
05:06
wear what they wanted to school or to
05:08
take the partner they wanted to to prom
05:10
and it was just an amazing experience we
05:12
actually had a really big case that we
05:13
worked on
05:14
with the conversion therapy and trying
05:17
to
05:17
shut down the therapists
05:21
that were providing those services that
05:24
they said we’re working in it was
05:25
obviously very detrimental to
05:27
the lives of many people i
05:30
then um was the state director for the
05:33
human rights campaign in alabama for a
05:35
short time
05:36
um i did that for about a year and um it
05:39
was an experience and
05:40
then um you know i’d met a girl and and
05:43
i just needed to do something a little
05:45
bit different and never thought i’d live
05:46
in the big city of atlanta but
05:49
here i am wow that’s
05:53
you’ve done a lot these past 10 years
05:55
that’s
05:56
incredible congratulations on all that
05:58
growth and success and
06:00
relationship and yeah how long have you
06:03
been in atlanta now
06:04
um yeah i’ve been in atlanta about about
06:06
five years now
06:08
um my wife and i have been together
06:11
um about nine years and we’ve been
06:14
married three years
06:16
and we have a two-year-old so it doesn’t
06:18
it doesn’t sound like you’re very busy
06:19
at all you have probably tons of free
06:21
time
06:22
and well that that all sounds amazing
06:26
congratulations on
06:27
all the progress and success you’ve had
06:29
these past 10 years
06:31
i i was going through your your video on
06:34
youtube and i was going through the
06:35
comments and i wanted to read one
06:37
comment that i
06:38
read that that stood out um and the
06:40
comment
06:41
is just one word sort of one word with a
06:43
hyphen
06:44
and it’s in all caps and it says truth
06:46
teller
06:47
exclamation point and over the years
06:50
a lot of people have been have asked me
06:52
like oh what story stands out to you
06:54
from all the stories that you’ve
06:55
collected
06:56
over the years and i mention your story
06:59
a lot because uh and i’m wondering like
07:03
if this is
07:03
if you hear this a lot but i really
07:05
admired like the honesty
07:07
in your story for you to acknowledge um
07:10
you know the
07:11
all the truths in your life you know you
07:13
weren’t afraid to talk about
07:15
that you were in a uh and i’m quitting
07:18
here i’m not you know
07:18
putting this on you in an unhealthy
07:20
relationship you know you weren’t afraid
07:22
to talk about
07:23
uh that you did drive after drinking and
07:26
you were just like
07:27
these this is my past these are my
07:30
experiences and mistakes and
07:32
but then it led you to make that
07:33
ultimate uh important decision to live
07:35
your
07:36
life openly and i’m wondering and so i
07:38
think that’s one of
07:39
the reasons why even 11 years later
07:42
still sticks out to me so much
07:44
is that honesty is that like is that
07:47
your mo do people do people call you
07:49
truth teller
07:50
a lot or like comment on how honest and
07:53
old you are um you know it’s funny i do
07:56
have
07:57
um like my best friend tells me all the
07:59
time we’ve been best friends since we
08:00
were 11 years old and she tells me all
08:01
the time you know that she appreciates
08:03
that i
08:04
um that i don’t judge people on their
08:07
mistakes or um how they might present to
08:11
the world
08:12
i know that people have lots of
08:16
different things about themselves that
08:18
they
08:18
might like or they don’t like that
08:21
society or
08:22
their family or friends or whomever
08:24
might
08:25
not like those things or they might like
08:26
those things about them it varies but
08:29
um i don’t think it’s my job to
08:32
[Music]
08:34
to judge anyone and to make them feel
08:37
bad
08:38
about mistakes they’ve made especially
08:40
if they acknowledge those mistakes so
08:43
you know i find that you know i’m
08:46
usually harder on myself
08:48
than people are on me and i’m trying to
08:51
give myself a little more grace and
08:54
understanding um but that was
08:57
it was it was wild that i had
09:01
that that was an incredibly
09:02
life-changing moment for me
09:04
and when i had that light bulb moment of
09:07
i’m gay
09:09
okay and i remember lying in that
09:11
hospital bed saying it to myself
09:14
and it was just like i felt this great
09:17
sense of relief
09:20
and i can’t imagine having
09:23
gone through that traumatic experience
09:26
and still having to carry that burden
09:28
um and i recognize i was fortunate
09:31
enough to
09:32
be able to come out and still have
09:33
support and still be able to
09:36
have family or friends that you know
09:39
were supportive or that didn’t you know
09:42
completely you know push me out of their
09:43
lives um
09:46
but all i can do is try to be honest
09:49
with myself
09:50
and with others and you know encourage
09:52
people to do the same
09:53
um you know radical honesty can
09:57
sometimes be
09:58
a little hurtful as well but i think um
10:00
genuine honesty
10:02
is definitely something that we could
10:04
all
10:06
try to do more if someone watches your
10:08
story for the first time like in this
10:10
video
10:11
what do you hope that they take away
10:12
from that and or what do you hope that
10:15
your story means you know to everyone
10:18
else
10:18
i hope that people don’t judge me on my
10:21
mistakes
10:22
i definitely you know know that i am
10:26
one of the luckiest people in the world
10:28
that i did not lose my life or
10:30
injure someone else that horrible night
10:33
[Music]
10:34
and i just want people to know that i’m
10:37
trying
10:39
i’m trying to be a good person i’m
10:40
trying um
10:42
to help people i’m trying to make the
10:44
world
10:45
um a better place however i can do that
10:49
um and just have a little grace with me
10:53
if i happen to stumble or
10:56
um or fall or you know make a mistake or
10:58
possibly say the wrong thing
11:00
my intentions are good and
11:03
um i hope that we can keep that
11:05
messaging
11:06
and remember that when we’re talking or
11:08
experiencing
11:09
uh new relationships or encounters with
11:11
anybody that we
11:14
hopefully can understand their intent
11:16
and what about people who
11:19
might watch this who are still
11:20
struggling to come out
11:22
and if they haven’t come out yet what
11:24
would you hope that you know what advice
11:26
would you give them
11:27
knowing that they might be struggling
11:29
just as you were at the beginning of
11:30
your video
11:31
i’m never going to be that person that
11:33
says come out wherever you are
11:34
because that’s incredibly
11:38
unrealistic for a lot of people and it
11:40
can be um
11:42
it could be a disaster for some folks um
11:45
i think if so if you can be honest with
11:47
yourself that’s the first thing
11:49
being honest with yourself um about who
11:52
you are
11:53
um i think you definitely have to
11:56
make healthy decisions the best you can
12:00
and that will include who you choose to
12:03
spend your time with that includes who
12:05
you
12:06
even choose to tell about your
12:10
identity your orientation relationships
12:12
or whatever that looks like
12:14
having a support system if possible
12:17
is huge um even if it’s just one person
12:20
that you can tell
12:21
and it’s someone that you trust um
12:24
sometimes that can be
12:25
the one thing that you need to keep you
12:28
going
12:29
anything else that you you wanted to
12:31
share with people
12:32
you know now that it’s the 10 years have
12:35
passed and
12:36
you know any or anything about your life
12:38
or
12:39
that you just wanted to share um
12:45
i know that it can be hard looking at
12:48
ourselves
12:49
it’s kind of like reading old journals
12:51
and thinking
12:52
oh i can’t believe i was such a little
12:56
turd or something you know but it’s
12:59
um you know being okay and proud with
13:02
who we were and how we’ve grown
13:04
um i think is so
13:08
important and i definitely cringed a
13:10
little bit watching
13:11
that video but i was also like oh she’s
13:14
so cute
13:16
um and it’s not normal and she has no
13:18
idea what’s gonna happen
13:20
in her life but uh
13:23
yeah i’m just um i’m so happy
13:26
and um i’m so lucky to
13:29
have the life i have i’m not rich by any
13:31
means um
13:32
you know but i have a really awesome
13:34
partner and
13:36
a super sweet um little kiddo and a
13:40
chubby old dog and um
13:43
we’re happy so i just hope people can
13:45
find they’re happy and not let um
13:49
not let the opinions of others stop them
13:52
from living their lives because life is
13:53
short and we all have our own life to
13:55
live
13:55
and um you gotta live for you
14:00
all right i i can’t think of a better
14:03
way to
14:04
end it than that but thank you so much
14:06
ashley it’s so good to see you again
14:08
after all this time
14:09
hopefully it won’t be another 10 years
14:10
but all my best to you and your
14:12
beautiful family and
14:13
and your chunky dog and you’ll have a
14:16
good one and
14:17
and be in touch and stay safe and
14:19
healthy wonderful thank you so much
14:21
all right thanks ashley okay and if you
14:25
have any questions for ashley you can
14:27
just leave them in the comments
14:29
and you can keep an eye out for more
14:30
story updates in the the coming weeks
14:33
and if you want we have hundreds of
14:36
other video stories
14:37
on the i’m from driftwood website or our
14:39
youtube channel
14:40
on instagram or facebook thanks for
14:42
watching

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About I'm From Driftwood

I'm From Driftwood aims to help LGBTQ people learn more about their community, straight people learn more about their neighbors and everyone learn more about themselves through the power of storytelling and story sharing. Increasing empathy and empowering individuals is accomplished by creating an apolitical forum for LGBTQ stories from every age, race, gender, background and culture. The stories deepen our understanding of each other, preserve history, and open hearts and minds.

More first-person LGBTQ stories: http://imfromdriftwood.com/

I'm From Driftwood on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ImFromDriftwood/

I'm From Driftwood on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imfromdriftwood/

I'm From Driftwood on Twitter: https://twitter.com/imfromdriftwood

