Michael Anastasio on Grief, the Holidays, and the Healing Power of Laughter. [Video]

We filmed Michael Anastasio over three years ago for our “What Was It Like?” program, which focuses on self-identified elders and older adults in the LGBTQ+ community. Michael shared eight stories from his life, spanning five decades from the Sixties to today.
One story that stood out took place during Christmastime in 1993, when Michael was grieving the recent death of his partner, Chase. Devastated and alone, Michael was certainly not in a celebratory mood. Until, that is, Chase’s ashes were delivered with a oddly-written Post-It note that ceased Michael’s weeping and flung him into a state of uncontrollable, healing laughter.
We were fortunate to reconnect with Michael recently and hear his thoughts on the grieving process, his advice to others, his holiday plans, and what he’s looking forward to most once life returns to normal in the post-Covid future.
