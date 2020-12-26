Michael Anastasio on Grief, the Holidays, and the Healing Power of Laughter. [Video]

.

.

We filmed Michael Anastasio over three years ago for our “What Was It Like?” program, which focuses on self-identified elders and older adults in the LGBTQ+ community. Michael shared eight stories from his life, spanning five decades from the Sixties to today.

One story that stood out took place during Christmastime in 1993, when Michael was grieving the recent death of his partner, Chase. Devastated and alone, Michael was certainly not in a celebratory mood. Until, that is, Chase’s ashes were delivered with a oddly-written Post-It note that ceased Michael’s weeping and flung him into a state of uncontrollable, healing laughter.

We were fortunate to reconnect with Michael recently and hear his thoughts on the grieving process, his advice to others, his holiday plans, and what he’s looking forward to most once life returns to normal in the post-Covid future.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:04 Hello, welcome to this week’s Story Update. Today, we’re going to be speaking with Michael

00:09 Anastasio who shared his story with us about four years ago. Before we speak to Michael,

00:13 let’s take a look at his story. My partner Chase died October 23, 1993, which

00:19 was 10 years to the day that we met. I had, after that point, sort of receded behind the

00:30 walls of our Beacon Hill apartment. Having lost Chase, my best friend Randy, and dozens

00:38 of friends before them left me with sort of a paralyzing numbness. I cried all my tears

00:46 and packed it away for the winter, you know, behind those walls, and really just stopped

00:54 feeling anything. You know, feeling was just too difficult at that time.

01:01 I had Chase’s body cremated and I’d gotten several notices from the crematorium to pick

01:10 up Mr. Leon’s ashes. I just couldn’t do it. I guess it was the finality of the situation

01:18 but I just couldn’t make myself go out into the cold, brutal Boston fall/winter and pick

01:25 those ashes up, so they just stayed where they were. They were in four boxes because

01:31 Chase had requested that his ashes be disposed of in four different places. I could foresee

01:36 a future where I was going to have to divide ashes into four and I wanted no part of such

01:40 a thing, so I asked them to do that. So they were holding those four boxes in South Boston

01:46 somewhere and I was doing my best to just avoid the whole ash situation.

01:54 Christmas was approaching and, as I said, I was just so depressed. Christmas is my favorite

02:00 time of year. I was always of the “If it doesn’t move, decorate it” school of decorating,

02:07 crazy with Christmas. Chase wasn’t as much so, but he enjoyed the fact that I enjoyed

02:13 it so much. Well, it was just me and I started realizing

02:17 I didn’t buy any Christmas presents that year, I didn’t bake any cookies, I just

02:21 didn’t do all the things that gave me so much joy usually. When I realized I wasn’t

02:27 going to have a Christmas tree, I got even worse. I had never had a Christmas without

02:33 a Christmas tree and I thought, well, that’s what you’re going to do for yourself. Go

02:36 out and get a Christmas tree. So I went out and got a Christmas tree. I

02:40 put it up, started decorating. I had all of the boxes of stuff out. I had carols on. I

02:46 had mulled cider. If I planned ahead, I may would have invited people over and it would

02:52 have been better, but I hadn’t. So I wouldn’t have been there, wallowing in self-pity, but

02:58 that’s just what I was doing – wallowing in self-pity.

03:03 I remember just getting partially done and I just sat down on the chair, ornaments in

03:10 hand and surrounded by this mess. I don’t know how long I’d been that way and the

03:16 doorbell rang. I couldn’t imagine who it was, but we had a garden apartment so I had

03:21 to go outside into the garden and open the big gate that I’d been hiding behind for

03:26 months. There was this skinny man, all dressed in black, of course, with – a Dickensian-looking

03:33 man, right out of central casting for somebody who would be told to bring ashes. There were

03:41 four boxes in his hands and I recognized them immediately. Chase’s ashes.

03:45 So I walked back into the house and closed the door and sat down where I was before the

03:51 doorbell rang, with those four boxes. They were all like little cubes about that big,

03:56 four of them, just resting heavily in my lap. All of that pent up grief that I’d just

04:02 been storing just all came out at that moment. At possibly the worst moment of my life, through

04:11 the bleariness of all this crying, I looked down at those boxes, just holding them in

04:16 my arms, and I noticed a little yellow Post-It note on top of one of them.

04:21 I just kind of wiped my eyes and read it. Clearly it was meant to be removed before

04:30 the boxes were delivered. It said, “Deliver four boxes of Leon to Michael Anastasio.”

04:39 This struck me as funny. In the midst of all that crying, Chase had a great sense of the

04:47 absurd, and all of a sudden, it was like I was seeing that note through his eyes. “Deliver

04:52 four boxes of Leon.” That was his last name, Chase Leon. Four boxes of Leon. All of a sudden,

05:00 I started chuckling. And then I started laughing. And then suddenly, the laughter was as uncontrollable

05:05 as the crying had been. It was like I had released so much grief that

05:09 all of a sudden, this one little post-it note that some little office worker must’ve written

05:16 out and stuck on there saved my life. I think probably what it did was it resurrected him

05:26 for a minute because I saw the note through his eyes. Four boxes of him. Just the thought

05:33 of four boxes of Chase – too funny. I looked around that room and – it may sound

05:42 corny or whatever – but it was like everything in that room came to life suddenly. There

05:47 was so much death and dying and sadness in that room, and then all of a sudden, it just

05:53 sparkled with life. Everything, everything that I saw, it was just like he was in every

05:58 molecule around me. It was just this beautiful experience where suddenly everything had been

06:04 about death and suffering, now everything was life.

06:07 I got out the prettiest wrapping paper that I had, wrapped all of them – very good gift

06:13 wrapper – wrapped them all. Best ribbon that I had and tied them up and made these

06:18 beautiful, four beautiful bows, and I put those four boxes of Leon under the Christmas

06:24 tree. And that was my Christmas that year. It was that little Post-It note. I’m not

06:33 sure what I would’ve done without that little Post-It note, but it changed everything for

06:39 me and it seemed like that was my hurdle. I had to get rid of that grief somehow, and

06:44 those four boxes arriving – you know, if I was looking for something to pick things

06:51 up, getting for boxes of your deceased lover’s ashes while you are decorating a Christmas

06:55 tree is not going to cheer you up, but the Post-It note did.

06:59 Michael, thank you so much for taking the time to join us today. How are you doing?

07:04 Great. It’s a pleasure to be here. Good. As you can tell, I couldn’t resist having

07:10 my Christmas tree behind me for this interview. You know, this day and theme with your story.

07:17 How are you? It’s one of my favorite stories. It’s so… obviously it’s sad, it’s heartbreaking,

07:24 but it’s also so real and human, the way that sometimes we just start laughing at weird

07:30 times. And there’s just so many things about your story that really just stuck with me.

07:34 How do you feel, you know, we’re filming this in early to mid December, the holidays are

07:39 coming around.. how are you feeling around this time?

07:43 Great. I mean, you know, the… when you have a loss, you know, it never goes away and,

07:51 of course, the holidays are… tend to bring things back. And being very active, decorating

07:59 a Christmas tree, I could never do it without the thought process of this story about Chase.

08:06 And so it’s, you know, the grief is not there anymore for the most part, you know, it’s…

08:17 the depth of sadness after so many years isn’t the same as when this was actually happening

08:27 to me. So it’s mostly the good feelings. And, you

08:31 know, at the end of the story, I talk about how he just seemed to be in every molecule

08:35 in the whole room, you know, and I think that’s what I remembered most about that time, you

08:43 know? And how, you know, sadness can instantly change to something else, you know, with just

08:49 a little post-it note that just changed everything, you know, and that, that little post-it note

08:55 was such a gift. Yeah. What do you… have you decorated this

09:02 year? Like you’re where you live? Not yet. Because we went down to Florida to

09:09 see my sister-in-law and we just got back and I actually have decorating clients that

09:16 I do Christmas decorating for. So I’m already behind with that. So I am finishing this job

09:23 tomorrow. So after that, the tree will go up and Eric and I’ll decorate the tree here.

09:31 And so I’m a little behind the year because of having gone down to Florida, but that’s

09:36 on ticket for probably toward the end of the week.

09:40 So you’re decorating other people’s Christmases first and then we’ll get to yours.

09:44 Yeah, there are paying customers that they get done first, you know, and they’ve already

09:48 waited a little bit longer than… I would try to do it right, like, the day after Thanksgiving

09:52 usually. But we got pushed back a little bit because of being in Florida and the flights

09:58 that we could get back. So, just a little bit late here.

10:03 Yeah. You know, I feel like every holiday season, someone out there is missing someone.

10:09 And especially this year with COVID, a lot of families aren’t able to get together or,

10:13 you know, people might’ve lost loved ones over the year.

10:16 Do you have any advice for anyone who might be feeling lonely or missing someone over

10:21 the holidays? Wow. Advice. Hmm. I think more in the way

10:29 of just reflections on the fact that, you know, it’s the tried and true, you know, it

10:34 does get better, you know, and when the wound is fresh and especially at Christmas time,

10:40 you know, that’s the… the feelings are so much larger and so I would just say, you know,

10:52 go with it. You know, if you… if you have an emotion, don’t repress it, just go with

10:58 it. You know, because part of grief that I found out is that you’ll just be going around

11:04 along your day and suddenly it will just overwhelm you. And for whatever reason, you just…

11:09 you just start crying, you know, or just… and I suppose the best advice I could give

11:16 is just go with it, you know, if it… if it happens, you know, just don’t try to control

11:20 it, don’t, you know… just get through it. And there is nothing and like a good cry,

11:25 you know? And so I would say, you know, if you feel it coming on, just let it come on,

11:33 you know, experience it. Feel whatever you’re feeling, don’t bottle it up, don’t try to

11:37 contain it. You know, don’t try to be strong, you know, and… because I think there are

11:43 a lot of strengthened tears actually. And you need to express the emotions however they

11:50 come. So it’s probably the best thing that I can get from my experience of loss.

11:56 Yeah. That’s… I think that’s really great advice. Do you have anything else that you

12:01 want to share with anyone about anything new in your life or any exciting updates?

12:06 Oh, gosh. Well, since last we spoke, I’ve written a book and so… actually all of my

12:18 stories that I related to you are now in print form. Well, not print because it isn’t punlished.

12:23 I’ve written a manuscript. Excuse me. It’s not a book until it’s published. So I’ve spent

12:29 like the last five years now putting that together and I’m still working on it.

12:36 And it’s 50 years of being gay in America from 1951 to 2001. And it’s full of stories,

12:43 much like the ones that I told on I’m From Driftwood and practically from conception

12:49 on. And so that’s been my biggest project since I made the I’m From Driftwood videos.

13:01 And that’s the thing that I’m most excited about.

13:02 And then I’m right at the point where I’m just about finished with it, where I’m looking

13:08 for publishers and that, so we’ll see what happens with that, but… it’s called “A

13:13 Gay Boy’s Life. And, um, um, we’ll see what happens with that. But that’s my biggest excitement

13:20 right now. You know, and apart from that, Eric and I are both looking forward to getting

13:25 back to this family we’ve created in Europe. We have so many friends in Europe and we’re

13:32 really missing them because of COVID. And I’m not sure when we’ll get over there. We

13:37 go there, they come here, you know? So, that hasn’t been happeningfor the last nine months.

13:43 So that’s the other thing I would suppose that our focus is just being able to be together

13:51 with, with them, our family, again, our created family, the logical family as opposed to biological

13:57 family. Yeah, I think we’re all missing that a lot.

14:01 And just being together and all the hugs and community and travel and all the stuff that

14:07 goes with that. So, Michael, thank you… I think there are a lot of people who will

14:10 never take things for granted ever again. I mean, you know, that… I think there’s…

14:15 it’s been a great time for everyone, I think, to be able to sit back and reflect a little

14:19 bit and just see, you know, all the wonderful things that we have in our lives that we need

14:25 to be grateful for every single day, you know, and I think it’s easier to focus on those

14:29 now. Absolutely. It’s kind of forced people to

14:32 really kind of take stock about what’s important and focus on things that… or not be distracted,

14:38 I think, by as many things. So I think at the end of it, it’ll, you know, they’re…

14:42 I don’t want to say it’ll be good for people. It’s been a horrible catastrophe, but, you

14:48 know, there can be good to help them from it. So…

14:51 Good comes from every catastrophe. you know, if you… if you allow it, you know, and look

14:57 on the positive side of things, there will always be a positive side to anything.

15:01 Yeah, you just got to roll with it. So, well, Michael, it was so good to see you again.

15:05 Hopefully it won’t be another five years that we catch up. But thanks for taking the time.

15:10 And if anyone has any questions for Michael, just leave them in the comments. And Michael,

15:15 you also shared I think it was five other stories with us throughout the course of your

15:19 life. And if anyone wants to watch them, I just go to ImFromDriftwood.org and search

15:24 for Michael Anastasio and they’ll all pop up.

15:26 So until then, we’ll see all for next week’s Story Update. Thanks for watching.

15:30 Great to see you, Nathan.

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video