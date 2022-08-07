Symbol for God

Here it is we live. Yes.
Here it is.
When a thought gets hard and small
like a diamond
it is a symbol.
How Elon Musk became the internet’s chief agent of chaos
Jai Pollard-Watkins became an Elon Musk fan in 2014, at the ripe old age of 10. Growing up in Atlanta, he was playing…
www.washingtonpost.com
This is a Washington Post piece.
It is well-written as you can imagine. It says a lot in the space necessary.
Modern journalism. Welcome. As you would expect.
WaPo, thank you for detailing how this culture became obsessed with making money and getting attention. And we have and we are. All of us. High to low.
Sure one has charisma. No, we aren’t dumb. Yes, we are a person with a hot past from the world’s most ‘this that or the other thing’, but ‘out there’, culture. It helps.
As we approach eight billion people on a small world at the edge of a small galaxy in a giant Universe,
a tiny planet who aims to own-own-own, someday, has proclaimed ‘human owners are the only things in this universe that matter’.
We plan to get there, to owning,
the ultimate beingness, to owning everything. The Universe is Big.
Sure we’re all helping.
Enough said.
Let’s go.
José Martín Ramírez Carrasco on Unspalsh
—
This post was previously published on medium.com.
***
You may also like these posts on The Good Men Project:
|White Fragility: Talking to White People About Racism
|Escape the “Act Like a Man” Box
|The Lack of Gentle Platonic Touch in Men’s Lives is a Killer
|What We Talk About When We Talk About Men
—
Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com