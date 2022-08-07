Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Symbol for God

Symbol for God

This is our culture. Ours.

by Leave a Comment

 

Here it is we live. Yes.

Here it is.

When a thought gets hard and small

like a diamond

it is a symbol.

How Elon Musk became the internet’s chief agent of chaos

Jai Pollard-Watkins became an Elon Musk fan in 2014, at the ripe old age of 10. Growing up in Atlanta, he was playing…
www.washingtonpost.com

This is a Washington Post piece.

It is well-written as you can imagine. It says a lot in the space necessary.

Modern journalism. Welcome. As you would expect.

WaPo, thank you for detailing how this culture became obsessed with making money and getting attention. And we have and we are. All of us. High to low.

Sure one has charisma. No, we aren’t dumb. Yes, we are a person with a hot past from the world’s most ‘this that or the other thing’, but ‘out there’, culture. It helps.

As we approach eight billion people on a small world at the edge of a small galaxy in a giant Universe,

a tiny planet who aims to own-own-own, someday, has proclaimed ‘human owners are the only things in this universe that matter’.

We plan to get there, to owning,

the ultimate beingness, to owning everything. The Universe is Big.

Sure we’re all helping.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Enough said.

Let’s go.

José Martín Ramírez Carrasco on Unspalsh

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Teresa Hawkes

A Warren Democrat. I am sitting shiva for Justice Ginsberg for a year (September 18, 2020–2021). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shiva_(Judaism)#:

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x