The Art of Sowing Seeds

In the driveway area, we noticed a small evergreen growing smack-dab along the fence line. Wind must have carried the seedling to the fertile soil and now it’s thriving. Not healthy for the fence as it continues to grow, we’ll relocate the sapling in the spring to a spot that has plenty of elbow room.

Intentional — like Johnny Appleseed — or not, each of us sows seeds along life’s journey.

What’s sprouting in your wake?

© Laurie Buchanan

Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan