Home / Featured Content / The Art of the Conversation

The Art of the Conversation

What do we talk about?

by Leave a Comment

We discussed:

  • Tips and tricks: don’t ask yes or no questions–even avoid why questions. instead, ask questions that begin with “what”?
  • Active listening and listening with curiosity.
  • What it means to be vulnerable and how a non-reaction to someone’s vulnerable sharing often leads them to now want to share again.
  • How seemingly mundane questions “What did you have for dinner?” can ultimately lead to a deepening of the conversation and topics that come out organically.
  • How to end conversations when you feel the other person is distracted.
  • What it means to feel unsafe in a conversation.
  • How to make sure your boundaries are respected.
  • The energy of a conversation, and how to get it to flow so both people (or all people) just want to keep on talking.

Listen to the Discussion here:

Join us next time:

Sex, Love, Etc
Monday 8 pm EST / 5 pm PST
Dial-in: 701-801-1211
Access code 934-317-242
Join with your computer audio: https://join.startmeeting.com/934317242
Sign up for email reminders here:
https://goodmenproject.lpages.co/love-sex-relationships-sig-sign-up/

***

stock photo ID: 1718062915

About Nina Rubin

Nina Rubin is a Gestalt Coach, and is trained as a Psychotherapist in Gestalt Therapy, with a focus on movement and relational connections. She lives and works in Southern California and sees clients in person and remotely. She loves learning about people and connecting, sun, exercise, baking and cooking, travel, and Howard Stern.

She can be found at her website, Coaching By Nina Rubin .

