The Art of the Conversation

We discussed:
- Tips and tricks: don’t ask yes or no questions–even avoid why questions. instead, ask questions that begin with “what”?
- Active listening and listening with curiosity.
- What it means to be vulnerable and how a non-reaction to someone’s vulnerable sharing often leads them to now want to share again.
- How seemingly mundane questions “What did you have for dinner?” can ultimately lead to a deepening of the conversation and topics that come out organically.
- How to end conversations when you feel the other person is distracted.
- What it means to feel unsafe in a conversation.
- How to make sure your boundaries are respected.
- The energy of a conversation, and how to get it to flow so both people (or all people) just want to keep on talking.
***
