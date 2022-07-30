Get Daily Email
The Candle in the Window

The Candle in the Window

The light we follow in life.

The wick is lit when the day is born,
The light is over when the day is gone.
The flame of the candle burns bright,
Through the day and through the night.

The road is lit for us to follow,
Under the light of the candle glow.
There is always a light in the window,
It helps us to evolve and to grow.
The candle in the window gives its light,
That helps life to shine so bright.

We are each candles in life’s window,
We discover who we are as we grow.
There is a light we follow every day,
That encourages us to grow in every way.
Our inner spirit is that candle flame,
It brightens our life every night and day.

The candle is the lighthouse on life’s coast,
Guiding us to the life, we need the most.
The candle grows stronger and sends its light,
Guiding those lost souls through day and night.
Light the candle of enthusiasm in your life,
It will take you to happiness and out of strife.

Respect the candlelight that burns in everyone,
Every individual is a star, a moon and a sun.
We are all candles in the cosmic universe,
Moving through time and space we traverse.
Keep the candle of life burning so bright,
Through your earthly days and every night.

Copyright  Warren “Storyteller” Brown . London. UK.

 

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

About Warren Brown

Warren Brown is an Author, Writing Coach, Life Coach, Copywriter, Artist, Hypnotherapist. Warren has written over 1060 stories.

