The Goldilocks Paradox: When Stress Is Just Right

“People who experienced a lot of stress in the previous year had a 43% higher risk of dying. But that was only true for the people who also believed that stress is harmful for your health.” Kelley McGonigal*
Kelley went to on to say, “People who did not view stress as harmful … had the lowest risk of dying of anyone in the study.”
Stress doesn’t kill you, what you believe does.
The Goldilocks Paradox:
In the tale of Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Goldilocks finds a bowl of porridge, a chair, and a bed that are just right. She finds the ideal state.
How much stress is ideal?
Factors that impact ideal stress levels:
#1. Cognitive demand.
High stress hampers problem solving. Low arousal is conducive for intellectually rigorous activities.
#2. Stamina.
High arousal states keep you going longer than normal. Then you crash. Sometimes you get sick.
#3. Experience.
When you give your first performance review you can’t sleep the night before. When you’ve given performance reviews for years, optimal stress brings out your best.
#4 Challenge and skill:
Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi researched the flow state. The key is finding a balance between perceived challenge and perceived skill. (Read, “Flow: The Psychology of Optimal Experience.)
Optimal performance requires stress.
- Low challenge, low skill activities bore you.
- Low challenge, high skill activities are low stress.
- High challenge, low skill tasks cause anxiety and stress.
- High challenge, high skill results in intense focus and optimal performance.
The most important thing about stress:
What you believe about stress can kill you.
Mindset shapes response.
When you think stress is bad for you – it is. When you think stress brings out your best – it does.
How has stress improved your performance?
How has stress contributed to the performance of people on your team?
Special thanks to Kristi for mentioning a Ted Talk by Kelley McGonigal yesterday in the comments on Leadership Freak. Kristi sent me on a learning mission that is reflected in today’s post.
Still curious:
*Kelley McGonigal’s Ted Talk: https://www.ted.com/talks/kelly_mcgonigal_how_to_make_stress_your_friend?language=en
Research on the impact of belief on stress.
Effects of stress beliefs on the emotional and biological response to acute psychosocial stress in healthy men – ScienceDirect
Stanford psychologist Kelly McGonigal has a simple mental exercise for tackling student anxiety (qz.com)
Crum-Akinola-Martin-Fath-2017-Stress-Mindset-Anxiety-Stress-and-Coping.pdf
—
Previously Published on leadershipfreak with Creative Commons License
***
—
Photo credit: unsplash