The Heart of Sports: Super Bowl Win For Pups

“The Heart of Sports” is a weekly column that curates the stories, pictures and moments that provide a window into the beating heart of sports:

The moments in and around the game that are bigger than the game itself.

The speeches to teammates and fans that are larger even than the game itself.

The moments when sports is used as a platform for bigger social conversations.

The thrilling moments from your childhood that you never forget.

The tender moments among teammates.

It’s why we watch. It’s why we play. It’s the stuff that rises up out of sports and settles down into us.

This week’s Edition of The Heart of Sports comes from the moments of celebration that took place right after Super Bowl LIV. Confetti rained down and blanketed Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle, Derrick Nnadi, reveled in the Chiefs comeback win by making “snow angels” in the confetti on the field. Nnadi also celebrated the victory in an even more unique way — helping animals in need:

After the Kansas City Chiefs won on Sunday, this player made snow angels in the confetti, then paid off the adoption fees for more than 100 shelter dogs – which is probably one of the most wholesome Super Bowl celebrations of all time ❤️ https://t.co/kiN1UiRYD7 pic.twitter.com/hipp4imIU5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 3, 2020

In honor of the big win, Nnadi partnered with the KC Pet Project to pay off the adoption fees for all adoptable dogs in all of its locations.

The Super Bowl was not only a win for this (big) man, but it was also a win for man’s best friend(s)!

Photo Credit: Twitter/@CBSNews