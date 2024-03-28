The Mistakes You Really Don’t Need to Make (4)

In this series, I want to share lessons I’ve gleaned over the years to offer some perspective to co-travelers on life’s journey, because learning from others’ experiences means avoiding unnecessary pitfalls, and charting more fulfilling courses for ourselves.

An inner critic dispensing healthy doses of self-doubt isn’t all that bad. In fact, experts say it’s how we get along better with our fellow humans:

“We doubt ourselves in order to check ourselves.” -Ellen Hendriksen

However, during tough times and with our tendency to be our own harshest critics, self-compassion is necessary. Meaning be kind to yourself instead of harshly critical or ignoring your pain.

It’s toxic to expect perfection from ourselves every time and then berate ourselves whenever we fall short, instead of offering the same understanding we would a friend in similar circumstances.

So, start acknowledging your humanity without harsh judgments. It’s your lifeline of support to weather the storms with greater ease and grace.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Photo credit: Amir Seilsepour on Unsplash