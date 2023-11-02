The Phantom of the Opera: What’s Love Got to Do With It? Why Is it the Longest Running Show Ever?

I Cherish The Monkey Replica Signed By The Phantom Himself: ❤️🎭❤️

The allure of the theater has always captivated me, especially shows with a storied legacy. Upon discovering that it was the longest-running show ever, I felt a pull to experience it for myself. After finishing an educational course at the Wharton Business School in Pennsylvania, I reached New York to watch the show.

With a friend from Virginia by my side, we found our spots, situated towards the distant end of the vast auditorium.

As the curtains ascended, emotions gradually welled up inside me. The plot, the characters, and the soul-stirring music resonated profoundly. I was crying. Hardly able to hide my tears from my friend. a testament to the deep connection I felt with the performance.

Meanwhile, my friend couldn’t quite grasp the show, occasionally poking fun at the singing. I felt like shouting him down but could not.

During the interval, my intrigue about the excellent quality of the music led me to one of the elderly ticket ladies, the theater’s seasoned sentinels. I was eager to know if the heart-tugging music was performed live. Her emphatic “yes,” filled with pride, was followed by an enthusiastic gesture to peek into the orchestra pit. Witnessing the musicians, deeply engrossed in their craft, added another layer to that night’s enchantment.

That evening also offered a chance to own a tangible piece of the show. After the show, the Phantom, so wonderfully played by Norm Lewis, himself announced the availability of different souvenirs and a single piece of the main prop from the show — a seated monkey with cymbals in both his hands. There is a winding key at the bottom. When you wind it, the hands start moving slowly as if clapping with the cymbals while beautiful music starts playing. The larger-sized monkey is used in the opening scene of the show.

The Phantom announced, “This excellent piece of souvenir is priced at $500 and there was only one that could be bought by anyone who reached the designated place outside the auditorium and offered the money first.” Then he signed it.

Without a second thought, I rushed out and bought it; paying with a credit card. My friend was taken aback by the amount I paid, but to me, it was a priceless memory. I even joked that I’d have willingly paid even double the price.

It is that seated monkey, signed by the Phantom, Norm Lewis that you see in the pictures here. It still moves its hands slowly while a piece of beautiful music plays after its key is wound up.

Roughly a year and a half later, the show drew me back. I had gone to Chicago to Kellogg University as part of my MBA. I made it a point to go to New York to watch the show again. This time I took the front-row seat. The proximity to the stage magnified every emotion, every note, every tear. I thoroughly enjoyed the show yet again.

About Phantom of the Opera🎭

“The Phantom of the Opera” is more than just a Broadway musical; it’s a cultural phenomenon that has gripped audiences for decades. From its first Broadway appearance on January 26, 1988, to its status as the longest-running show in Broadway history, “Phantom” is unparalleled in its appeal. But what is it that makes this Andrew Lloyd Webber masterpiece so enduring?

“The Phantom of the Opera” is more than just a musical; it’s a global sensation that has been wowing audiences for decades. First staged in 1986, the show has some jaw-dropping statistics:

– Longest-running show on Broadway, with over 13,000 performances.

– Seen by more than 130 million people worldwide.

– Translated into 15 languages.

– Won over 70 major theater awards, including seven Tony Awards.

Based on the French novel by Gaston Leroux, “The Phantom of the Opera” is set in the Paris Opera House and follows the love triangle between the beautiful soprano, Christine Daaé, her childhood friend and patron, Raoul, and the mysterious, disfigured genius known only as the Phantom. With an evocative score that includes timeless classics like “Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” and the iconic title track, the musical explores themes of love, obsession, beauty, and inner turmoil.

The Magic Factor That Attracts Audience Without Them Realising It.💋

Ifyou have experienced the musical first-hand, be it through the show, the book, or the film adaptation, pause for a second. Reflect on that one scene or incident that magnetically draws you in.

Likely, you have not guessed the one real magic factor of this play. So let me tell you.

The most poignant scene and the magic factor is when Christine plants a kiss on the Phantom. Perhaps you would agree now.👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨

Amidst a tale colored by the Phantom’s fervent love and all-consuming fixation, why would he release Christine post that heartfelt kiss and her plea for freedom? 💋 While Christine’s move might seem like a mere twist in the tale, it’s a lot deeper. It represents an intricate dance of emotions, both understated and overwhelming.

I experienced the show and the magic moment in 2014 and 2015 but I completed my research on love and other emotions in 2016. That’s when I published the book “What is Love? Formula for All Relationships” containing my Unified Theory of Emotions.

This ground-breaking theory offers a unique methodology to unravel the intricacies of human emotions. I had even more appreciation for the play and the magic moment so beautifully portrayed when I analyzed it in light of the Unified Theory of Emotions.

The Unified Theory of Emotions (UNITE)📖

Let us understand what UNITE in brief is first, especially for analyzing the iconic Broadway show we are discussing here.

Historically, human emotions have been a complex maze that many have tried to decipher. Concepts like love, gratitude, and other emotional responses have often been studied in isolation, with varying definitions and subjective interpretations. Existing theories offer limited insight, often side-lining the intricacies that govern our emotional landscape. Enter the Unified Theory of Emotions (UNITE), a ground-breaking exploration into the realm of feelings.

Gratitude or Thankfulness, often heralded as a catalyst for positive well-being, is more intricate than popularly believed. Questions arise when one ponders on instances where gratitude may seem irrational. Would one be thankful for a person who endangers them? Or express gratitude towards a stranger from a distant land? Instances like this challenge the conventional understanding of gratitude.

The Unified Theory of Emotions offers a fresh perspective. In this theory, ‘gratitude’ is rechristened as ‘Thankfulness’. UNITE sheds light on three critical factors responsible for every emotional reaction. The theory in brief is mentioned below. (Click here to read the theory in detail)

Subject 1: Represents the person (could be you) whose emotions are being assessed about Subject 2.

Subject 2: This refers to any individual, group, entity, or even a state of mind.

Three Variables That Determine All Emotions:

1. Trouble: Any mental or physical exertion attributable to Subject 2, either in the past, present, or anticipated in the future. It’s evaluated on a scale ranging from 0 to 10.

2 Blame / No Blame / Thankfulness: This denotes the attitude towards the ‘Trouble’ instigated by Subject 2. The spectrum of this dimension ranges from blame, indicating displeasure (-10 to -1), to thankfulness, showing appreciation (1 to 10).

3 PPP (Potential Physical Proximity): It measures the real or presumed closeness between Subject 1 and Subject 2. Rated on a 1 to 10 scale, where 1 indicates distance with no possibility of connection, and 10 symbolizes an intimate bond like that of a parent and child.

Quantifying Emotions to Gauge the Intensity of Emotions 🖩

One can quantify their feelings by multiplying the values assigned to the above three variables. Trouble x Blame or Thankfulness x PPP

Yes, simply assign a score to each of the 3 variables within the range of permitted values and multiply all three values.

The Following Rules Follow from A Study of Possible Scores:📚👨‍🏫

· A result of zero denotes neutrality.

· Negative values point towards negative emotions,

· Positive values signify positive sentiments.

Manipulating these factors provides a route to altering one’s emotional state. Consciously or not, these trio of factors governs our emotional compass, steering our joy and sorrow.

Furthermore,

The absence of ‘Trouble’ means neither love nor hate can be felt.

2. Negative emotions, or hate, can ONLY arise from ‘Blame’.

3. Positive emotions, or love, can ONLY stem from ‘No Blame/Thankfulness’.

4. Higher Trouble and PPP INCREASE the intensity of WHATEVER emotion is being felt.

The Unified Theory of Emotions (UNITE) offers a ground-breaking lens to perceive and analyze our emotional world. Moving beyond the piecemeal understanding of the past, it presents a cohesive, comprehensive blueprint that has the potential to revolutionize emotional intelligence. The onus now lies in harnessing this understanding, for a brighter, emotionally informed future.

Decoding Phantom’s Complexity Using UNITE🎭📚

Applying UNITE to “The Phantom of the Opera” provides intriguing insights. The “Trouble” here would be the efforts the Phantom takes to train Christine, to build a world for her, and even to terrorize the Opera House for her sake. Christine also takes “Trouble” in the form of her emotional and physical involvement with the Phantom.

When Christine kisses the Phantom, she expresses “Thankfulness,” recognizing the Phantom’s efforts despite his flaws. The Phantom, on the other hand, may finally move from “Blame” to “Thankfulness,” realizing the depth of Christine’s sincerity. This is where PPP comes into play. The Phantom’s emotional score shifts because his physical closeness to Christine, his “Trouble” for her, and his newly discovered “Thankfulness” all combine in that one moment, altering the emotional fabric of their relationship.

In UNITE’s terms, the Phantom’s emotional score for Christine turns positive. He has no option but to release her, experiencing a unique form of love born out of thankfulness, despite the tremendous trouble he has caused and endured.

Let us examine it in more detail.

Before the Kiss: Emotional Status⛔

Phantom’s Emotional State

Phantom has gone to great lengths to ensure Christine’s success, orchestrating her rise in the opera world from behind the scenes. His emotional investment in her is almost complete, and he feels a deep sense of entitlement to her affection. He’s disappointed and feels wronged that despite everything he’s done for her, she doesn’t reciprocate his feelings. He feels strongly that she owes him love or at least loyalty. All of this happens within the intimate yet guarded distance he maintains from Christine. He watches her closely but from the shadows, further intensifying his feelings of entitlement and betrayal.

Christine’s Emotional State

Christine, on the other hand, is emotionally tangled but mostly due to fear and confusion. She’s grateful to her mysterious benefactor for his tutelage but is horrified to discover his true identity and intentions. She feels her peaceful life has been invaded and disrupted. Despite her emotional involvement, it is rife with fear and negative emotions. The Phantom’s kidnapping act intensifies her feelings of being wronged and pushes her further away emotionally, despite the close physical proximity that she shares with him in the guarded and hidden spaces of the opera house.

Phantom’s Emotional Calculations:

– Trouble (9): Significant emotional and physical investment in Christine.

– Blame (-9): Feels betrayed that Christine doesn’t reciprocate his feelings.

– PPP (8): Shares intimate yet guarded proximity with Christine but wishes for more as a life partner.

Calculating Phantom’s emotional score: (9 (Trouble) times -9 (Blame) times 8 (PPP) = -648). Phantom harbors intensely negative emotions towards Christine.

Christine’s Emotional Calculations:

– Trouble (7): Is emotionally involved but out of fear and confusion.

– Blame (-8): Feels that Phantom has disrupted her peaceful life.

– PPP (6): Is in close yet guarded physical proximity with Phantom.

Calculating Christine’s emotional score: (7 (Trouble) times -8 (Blame) times 6 (PPP) = -336). Christine also has a high level of negative emotions towards Phantom.

It’s clear that both are emotionally charged, but their feelings are overwhelmingly negative.

After the Kiss: Emotional Status 💋

Phantom’s Emotional Transformation

The kiss from Christine acts as a watershed moment for Phantom. He realizes that Christine’s actions demonstrate sincerity, love, and appreciation, despite his physical appearance and menacing behavior.

Christine’s Emotional Transformation

Christine decides to overcome her initial blame towards Phantom and shifts her emotions towards thankfulness. She acknowledges his dedication and the depth of his feelings for her. Her genuine kiss is a testament to this shift.

Emotional Calculations Post-Kiss

Phantom’s New Calculations:

– Trouble (9): Emotional investment remains the same.

– No Blame / Thankfulness (8): Feels genuinely appreciated and loved by Christine’s actions.

– PPP (8): Proximity remains the same.

New Emotional Score for Phantom: (9 times 8 times 8 = 576). His emotions shift from negative to deeply positive.

Christine’s New Calculations:

– Trouble (8): Emotional investment goes up after the kiss.

– No Blame / Thankfulness (9): Chooses to be thankful, acknowledging Phantom’s devotion.

– PPP (7): PPP also goes up after the kiss.

New Emotional Score for Christine: (8 times 9 times 7 = 504). She also experiences a shift to overwhelmingly positive emotions.

The act of the kiss becomes the catalyst that changes their emotional equations from deeply negative to deeply positive. According to UNITE, this transformation happens because they both shift from a stance of blame to one of thankfulness while their trouble and PPP remain constant.

The change in emotional status also emphasizes how deeply rooted emotions can shift dramatically through simple yet profound acts. This alteration isn’t just the key to Phantom and Christine’s relationship; it serves as a universal lesson. Their emotional pivot underscores the power of empathy, gratitude, and the complexity of human emotions, all of which are eloquently explained by the Unified Theory of Emotions. This case study offers a practical application of the theory, showing how an understanding of emotional mechanics can lead to transformative experiences. This real-world applicability makes UNITE invaluable not just in theoretical emotional psychology but also in our day-to-day relationships and self-awareness.

Conclusion👨‍🏫

“The Phantom of the Opera” continues to captivate audiences because it subtly yet powerfully explores complex emotional landscapes that we all can relate to. The Unified Theory of Emotions (UNITE) offers a framework that not only demystifies these emotions but provides a structured way to understand them. And as long as the musical continues to touch upon these fundamental human experiences, its appeal will remain timeless. It is not just a musical; it is a lesson in emotional intelligence, intricately dissected by the Unified Theory of Emotions.

…

Thank you for staying with me while I relived my unforgettable experience. I am doubly happy that I can offer new insights into this iconic play and help my readers learn things that they can use in their relationships. 🙏

—

