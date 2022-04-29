The Reality Flag – Queen’s Story [Video]

Queen was evicted for being transgender. Protection from eviction and other basic freedoms are missing for millions of LGBTQ+ people in 29 states. It’s time to pass the Equality Act.
i am queen hatred hyphen johnson
i was born in barbados my mother and
father um brought me here to america
florida was my first place of residency
went to school
became aware of my trans identity at the
age of 14.
and then i transitioned at 15.
i was renting a property from um a
private landlord
and he came over one day because i
needed some repairs to be done i had uh
some flags the transgender flag i had
the pride flag he did ask me about the
transgender flag and what does it
represent
so i thought in my head initially i was
going to create an ally by giving him
information or knowledge about this flag
so i told him i said well you know this
flag represents the trans community
where i come from i’m a part of
i i thought when he left
that maybe i gave him something to think
about
and
two weeks later
that’s when he asked me to move
things like that happened
i don’t think you ever really gained
your sense of security back
not that i ever had it but
i thought that you know being a
homeowner that’s an accomplishment
but then when you when i really sit down
and think about it that could be gone as
well
in about half the states someone can
tell me that i cannot lease an apartment
because i’m trans
that’s taken away my freedom
to have a roof over my head
if the equality act was passed no one
would be able to say you can’t live here
because you’re trans
you know i just want to live my life be
a human and navigate this earth and
create and have a human experience
This post was previously published on YouTube.
