The Reality Flag – Queen’s Story [Video]

Queen was evicted for being transgender. Protection from eviction and other basic freedoms are missing for millions of LGBTQ+ people in 29 states. It’s time to pass the Equality Act.

i am queen hatred hyphen johnson

i was born in barbados my mother and

father um brought me here to america

florida was my first place of residency

went to school

became aware of my trans identity at the

age of 14.

and then i transitioned at 15.

i was renting a property from um a

private landlord

and he came over one day because i

needed some repairs to be done i had uh

some flags the transgender flag i had

the pride flag he did ask me about the

transgender flag and what does it

represent

so i thought in my head initially i was

going to create an ally by giving him

information or knowledge about this flag

so i told him i said well you know this

flag represents the trans community

where i come from i’m a part of

i i thought when he left

that maybe i gave him something to think

about

and

two weeks later

that’s when he asked me to move

things like that happened

i don’t think you ever really gained

your sense of security back

not that i ever had it but

i thought that you know being a

homeowner that’s an accomplishment

but then when you when i really sit down

and think about it that could be gone as

well

in about half the states someone can

tell me that i cannot lease an apartment

because i’m trans

that’s taken away my freedom

to have a roof over my head

if the equality act was passed no one

would be able to say you can’t live here

because you’re trans

you know i just want to live my life be

a human and navigate this earth and

create and have a human experience

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Shutterstock