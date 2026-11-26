Weak people say, “There’s nothing I can do.”
Awaken people to their power.
Boldness takes you further than weakness.
How to Lead People into Their Power
#1. Allow people to influence you.
Adapt to other people’s ideas. Seek feedback. How is it working when I …?
Ask about the future. “What do you suggest I do to get the team talking with each other?”
#2. Invite people to feel like insiders.
Outsiders lose motivation. Insiders feel connected, respected, and able to influence.
#3. Give freedom with responsibility.
Give people authority to act and responsibility for results.
- Let people choose the way they work.
- Agree on checkpoints.
- Avoid rescuing.
#4. Bring up poor performance with optimism.
When you ignore performance gaps people learn that falling short doesn’t matter.
What you accept becomes expected.
- Ask how they might challenge themselves.
- Give feedback based on observable behaviors.
- Explore success. What’s working?
Language that Gives Power
- What are you learning? vs. You did this wrong.
- What would you like to do next? vs. Do this next.
- What are some options? vs. Here’s what you should do.
- Which alternative seems best to you? vs. This alternative seems best to me.
- I believe you have more in you. vs. You’re not doing enough.
Questions that Lead into Power
- What do you think?
- What worked in the past?
- What’s next?
- How have your strengths served you in similar situations?
- How can I help without taking over?
Power is the ability to make things happen.
How are you leading people into their ability to influence what happens?
Vintage Leadership Freak: How to Make People Feel Powerful
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Previously Published on leadershipfreak with Creative Commons License
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