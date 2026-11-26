Weak people say, “There’s nothing I can do.”

Awaken people to their power.

Boldness takes you further than weakness.

How to Lead People into Their Power

#1. Allow people to influence you.

Adapt to other people’s ideas. Seek feedback. How is it working when I …?

Ask about the future. “What do you suggest I do to get the team talking with each other?”

#2. Invite people to feel like insiders.

Outsiders lose motivation. Insiders feel connected, respected, and able to influence.

#3. Give freedom with responsibility.

Give people authority to act and responsibility for results.

Let people choose the way they work.

Agree on checkpoints.

Avoid rescuing.

#4. Bring up poor performance with optimism.

When you ignore performance gaps people learn that falling short doesn’t matter.

What you accept becomes expected.

Ask how they might challenge themselves.

Give feedback based on observable behaviors.

Explore success. What’s working?

Language that Gives Power

What are you learning? vs. You did this wrong.

What would you like to do next? vs. Do this next.

What are some options? vs. Here’s what you should do.

Which alternative seems best to you? vs. This alternative seems best to me.

I believe you have more in you. vs. You’re not doing enough.

Questions that Lead into Power

What do you think?

What worked in the past?

What’s next?

How have your strengths served you in similar situations?

How can I help without taking over?

Power is the ability to make things happen.

How are you leading people into their ability to influence what happens?

Vintage Leadership Freak: How to Make People Feel Powerful

Mattering at Work HBR

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Previously Published on leadershipfreak with Creative Commons License

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