The State of Black Men at the End of the Decade (Part Two)

Dr. Vibe hosts an international conversation with Black male thought leaders in which he gets their thoughts on the last decade for Black men

Dr. Vibe asks Leron L. Barton (United States), Christopher “Flood The Drummer” Norris (United States) and Danny Stone (Canada) for their thoughts on how Black men survived the last decade.

During the conversation, the Black male thought leaders talked about last for Black in regards to:

– Economics

– Criminal justice and the school to prison pipeline

– A war on masculinity and manhood

– Black heterosexual men being pushed out of the picture