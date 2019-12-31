Get Daily Email
The State of Black Men at the End of the Decade (Part Two)

The State of Black Men at the End of the Decade (Part Two)

How was the last decade in the eyes and hearts of Black men?

by Leave a Comment

Dr. Vibe hosts an international conversation with Black male thought leaders in which he gets their thoughts on the last decade for Black men

Dr. Vibe asks Leron L. Barton (United States), Christopher “Flood The Drummer” Norris (United States) and Danny Stone (Canada) for their thoughts on how Black men survived the last decade.

During the conversation, the Black male thought leaders talked about last for Black in regards to:

– Economics
– Criminal justice and the school to prison pipeline
– A war on masculinity and manhood
– Black heterosexual men being pushed out of the picture

Stock photo ID:970718918

About Dr. Vibe

Dr. Vibe 'demolishing the digital divide and raising the level of consciousness', The Prime Minister of Pertinent Information, Connector, Producer and Host of the award winning The Dr. Vibe Show™ - The Home Of Epic Conversations™, Digital Curator, Digital Publisher. Dr. Vibe received the 2018 Canadian Ethnic Media Association's "Innovation Award". Follow Dr. Vibe on Twitter @DrVibeShow and check him out on thedrvibeshow.com.

