The State of Media During and After COVID-19

Dr. Vibe asks a media expert about media coverage during and after Covid19

Dr. Vibe speak with Chetachi A. Egwu about The State Of Media During And After Covid19.

During the conversation, Dr. Tachi talked about:

– How Covid19 has separated the media knows and the media know nots

– The gentrification of the media space

– The Jiil Scott and Eryka Badu livestream event and Eryka Badu monetizing her online presence

– Her observations of the media space over the last two months, the new normal and what does this mean for content creators

– A divide between culture and ethnicity when it comes to the media landscape

– Covid19 and its effects on education and inequality when its comes to digital access

– The digital marketplace and competition within the digital marketplace

– Entertainment events (eg. film festivals) going online … A long term thing?

– Is the online economy going to be the new normal

– The rise of digital culture in the workplace

– Her assisting real estate agents with social media and live streaming

– Covid19 effects on event planners

– The importance content creators being ahead of the next curve

– If you are a content creator data is just as important as revenue

– The importance of the NAB (National Association Of Broadcasters) show

– This being a special time for media creators

– Her thoughts on the where the media landscape will be on September 11, 2020

Chetachi A. Egwu is a Nigerian American professor, writer/producer, filmmaker, dancer/choreographer, artist and actor. She earned a BA in Communication from the University of Buffalo in 1996, then moved on to Howard University in Washington, DC, where she completed a Masters and Ph.D. in Mass Communication. She also is the host of MediaScope on the streaming platforms Instagram Live (Wednesdays at 5 p.m. Eastern and Periscope and Facebook Live (Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Eastern).

