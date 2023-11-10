The person whose love you want the most is you.

The person whose approval you seek the most is you.

And the person whose rejection you fear the most is you.

Your relationship with yourself is your most important relationship. It is the foundation of your relationships with everyone else.

Because there is no true love without self-love.

Self-love is a bare necessity.

Learning to truly TRULY love yourself is the key to the deepest kind of romantic love.

Without it, another’s love is too overwhelming.

Or it feels like it’s never enough.

Without self-love, romance feels like anxiety.

Passion becomes chaos.

And devotion feels like a trap.

Love without self-love feels like hunger.

Or it may feel like suffocation.

So we push it away.

Treat it like a stupid game.

Or cling to it desperately.

Take your pick. It’s all the same coin.

Look, your body, your mind, your heart is your home.

And if there is no one in that home to love you —

When you fuck up

When you get hurt

When you falter

Fail

Fall short

When someone ELSE doesn’t see you, respect you, admire you, want you –

It’s a damn scary home to return to.

Because when we fuck up, it’s not so much the rejection of others we fear — though that stings bad, too –

It’s the fear of coming back to a hostile home.

To the criticism, insults, punishments and fury of your own inner voice.

Another’s love, then, becomes a way to prove to that inner voice that it’s wrong. That we’re good. That we’re significant, worthy and lovable.

And that is an immense amount of pressure to put on another person.

Asking them to do your self-loving for you.

So much of our being is an attempt to prove to ourselves that we’re lovable.

What if we just gave it a rest and believed it?

What if we filled that hole in our heart with the love it is rightfully owed? Ours.

Wouldn’t that feel beautiful?

Wouldn’t it feel so fucking sweet to relax into someone else’s love because it’s not your only source?

Because you have a well of deep, irreplaceable love within you?

No, it is not narcissism. It is the other half of the whole. Some call it secure attachment. I like to call it your birthright. Simply because you exist and life feels grayer without it.

That said, self-love is not all metaphors.

It’s a series of steps — some super easy, some hard as fuck. But it’s grounded. It’s down-to-earth. And it’s practical.

You feel love for yourself when you consistently act lovingly towards yourself. And acting lovingly towards oneself looks different for everyone.

It will not make you selfish. Because loving yourself is not the same as being an asshole.

By truly loving yourself, you are amplifying your capacity to love others because you will be giving from a place of abundance and genuine desire.

And that is, perhaps, the most beautiful part of all of this.

Take care.

…

—

***

—–

