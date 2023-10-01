These 7 Red Flags Signal a Doomed Relationship

Mitzi Bockmann

Relationship red flags can be hard to see when you’re immersed in an unhealthy relationship. However, there may be signs that you should break up and move on.

Are you in a relationship that is making you supremely unhappy? Are you wondering if it’s time to say goodbye?

Are you scared about the future and wondering if letting go is the best idea or if you should wait it out and see if maybe you can make it work?

Figuring out when to break up and say goodbye to unhealthy relationships is easier said than done.

Breaking up with someone you love and in a relationship with is a very hard thing to do.

Relationships start out so hopeful. But, when they start to fall apart, it’s very hard to break up and let go of the other person.

The fear that we will be alone if we do is palpable and can paralyze us every time.

How do you know when to leave a relationship?

If you see these 7 signs or relationship red flags, it’s time to break up and move on.

1. You don’t feel good about yourself

Feeling good about yourself is key to a healthy relationship.

If you don’t feel good about who you are in the world, if you feel like you need someone to “complete you”, and if you hate being alone, then you aren’t in a good place with yourself so, in this case, a good relationship will be impossible.

People who are needy or clingy or fraught with insecurities do not make good partners.

If you are feeling that way at all, your relationship isn’t healthy and it could be time to let go.

2. You can’t talk about things

Relationships that end in a devastating breakup usually involve people who just can not communicate.

They aren’t able to talk about their feelings and they aren’t able to listen to others talk about theirs.

Relationships are very intense and very personal. To manage them effectively, it’s important that people communicate.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When issues arise, it is important that they are addressed head-on, with clearly spoken words and someone on the receiving end to hear them.

It is important that there is a give and take so that everyone’s needs are met and that both people feel safe and secure in the relationship.

If you are in a relationship without communication, one where you aren’t able to share your issues with each other, then you might want to start looking elsewhere for someone to love because the one you are in is most likely beyond repair.

3. You are obsessed

Do you spend much of your waking hours thinking about your man?

Do you spend hours stalking him on social media, listening to songs that remind you of him, trying to figure out ways to run into him?

If the answers to the above questions are “yes”, then you are actually experiencing something called obsessive love.

Obsessive love is when one person feels an obsessive desire to possess and protect another person with an inability to accept rejection or failure.

Love is a wonderful, giving, and open. Obsession is a harsh, angry, and destructive.

So, if the love you feel for your man is obsession, then it’s definitely time to say goodbye. It’s not healthy for either of you.

4. You don’t have a life of your own

It is very important that both sides of a relationship are not completely reliant on the other for their happiness.

I have a client whose whole life revolves around her husband. She wakes up with him, makes him breakfast, gets him off to work, cleans the house after he is gone, brings him lunch at work, makes dinner for when he comes home and watches what he wants to watch every night.

She has turned her back on everyone in her life so that her husband can be happy.

She tells herself that she is happy because he is happy but really, she isn’t.

That is why she is talking to me!

Make sure that when you are in a relationship you have lots of things in your life outside of your relationship.

Make sure you have a job, or a hobby, that you love.

Make sure that you have friends who you can hang out with.

Make sure that you spend time by yourself so that you are comfortable being alone.

If you rely completely on your partner for your happiness, it might be time to say goodbye.

Going away and then coming together to share experiences is a key part of maintaining a healthy relationship and if you can’t — or won’t — do that then your relationship might be over.

5. He is giving you mixed messages

Is your man alternating hot and cold? On some days does he seems like his loving self and then others he is crabby and distant and no fun to be with?

Unless your man has a bipolar disorder, a man who is playing up and down with his woman is a man no longer interested.

If a man wants something, particularly a woman, he will move heaven and earth to get it.

If your man only wants you some days and not others then he isn’t making any effort at all to keep you.

So, unless your man is always hot for you, it’s time to say goodbye.

6. He isn’t giving you the love you want

The number one thing we seek in a relationship is love.

Unfortunately, for many women, we are willing to settle for companionship and give up on the love we want because our men just aren’t capable of giving us what we desire.

Has your man stopped asking how you are doing?

Has he stopped asking you out on dates or bringing home the groceries or including you in activities with his friends?

Does he no longer listen when you talk or seem to care at all about what you think?

A man like this is a man who has nothing left to give to the woman he used to love.

Unfortunately, for many women, when they are trying to save a relationship that was once so promising, they become so obsessed with saving it that they don’t notice how little of it still exists.

They will talk more to fill in the silences left by the absence of questions. They will invite themselves along on outings they weren’t invited to.

They will plan things that the two of them can do together. As a result, women don’t notice that their man has completely checked out.

So, take a moment and think about your relationship. What has your man done for you lately? If the list is short then it’s time to say goodbye.

7. History repeats itself

Are you and your guy stuck in a cycle of good and bad, up and down, highs and lows?

Are there days when things feel almost like they used to and then days when things are so bad that you want to cry?

Does your man tell you that he needs space and disappear only to reappear a few weeks later telling you how much he misses you?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you find yourself in these kinds of patterns, where things are never constantly good but rather a roller coaster of emotions that is sucking you dry, then it’s time to say goodbye.

Time to let go of what was and move forward to what could be.

You are probably reading this article because you suspect, deep down, that the relationship you are in isn’t the one for you, but it’s hard to admit this and even harder to say goodbye.

It is essential, for your mental health and the health of your future love life, that you pay hard attention to whether it’s time to say goodbye to a relationship that isn’t working.

Do you feel good about yourself? Are you communicating? Is he treating you well? Is the love you feel for him healthy?

If the answers are “yes”, keep working hard on your relationship. If not, perhaps it’s time to say goodbye.

Mitzi Bockmann is an NYC-based Certified Life Coach and mental health advocate.

This article was originally published at Let Your Dreams Begin. Reprinted with permission from the author.

iStock image