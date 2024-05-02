Opinion: If It’s Not Dead Already, Customer Service Is Certainly on Life Support

By JOHN BOYLE, Asheville Watchdog

Brace yourself for an old man rant.

Back in January when I turned 60, I warned you this may happen on occasion, and well, here we are. I’m hiking my oversized britches up past my belly button and carping about the whippersnappers and customer service.

But really, it has gotten ridiculous. We all tend to romanticize the past, but I swear I can vividly remember the days when employees at retail stores, restaurants, and other businesses actually cared about your experience there, or at least pretended to. Sometimes they even greeted you, asked if you needed anything, and said, “Thanks.”

Not so much anymore.

Allow me to introduce a few exhibits, from which you will discern that I have pedestrian taste in food and retail stores:

Exhibit A: On a late Sunday afternoon a few weeks ago, my wife and I had gone walking at the Biltmore Estate and wanted to grab something quick to eat on the way home. So we stopped by Wendy’s on Hendersonville Road around 5, went inside and ordered. (Let the early bird specials begin! Told you I’m a geezer.)

One other customer was inside, but the restaurant’s drive-through business was steady. We had ordered burgers and fries — nothing that would take too long to cook — and prepared to wait five minutes or so.

Instead, we waited and waited and waited. Ten minutes, 15, 20. Meanwhile, the drive-through customers were getting food, so I asked what was going on. A cashier said they were short-staffed.

Finally, 22 minutes after ordering – the order time is on your ticket – the food came, and the burgers weren’t even particularly hot. The cashier offered no apologies, no comment at all, really. Certainly no offer of a free Frosty or other comp to take the edge off our irritability.

We definitely won’t be returning anytime soon. Or ever.

Exhibit B: Last Monday during my lunch break, I went up to Lowe’s Home Improvement to get landscaping stones and a yard cart. (Please don’t tell my boss.) I loaded up the stones, went to check out the carts, made a selection, and went inside to pay.

As the carts are locked up out front, the cashier said they’d call an employee to come out and unlock them. We’ll call someone now, the cashier said, instructing me to have my receipt handy.

And then I waited. And waited. And waited. I went back in twice to ask people to send someone out, then a third time. I went back out and an employee came out to help another guy with his cart purchase. He totally ignored me until I told him in somewhat salty language that I’d been waiting over a half hour and could he unlock the damn carts.

He felt it necessary not to apologize but to tell me the lock was actually unlocked, like that would help. After a not-so-nice rant from me about how I actually had a job to get back to, I got the cart, and he did apologize..

But my derriere remained chapped, so I went inside and asked for a manager. I waited another 10 minutes and just gave up after being told he must be in a meeting or something.

Epilogue: It turns out the cart was poorly designed and pretty much unusable to haul landscaping stones, so I had to return it. I’m happy to say that went well.

Exhibit C: I’ll keep this one short and sweet. Walmart has very few cashiers on duty anymore. (Yes, I know some of you consider it an evil corporation, but we all pretty much shop there at some point.) So you’re forced to use self-checkout, and the lines just keep getting longer. An employee told me months ago they just can’t hire enough employees.

Now, instead of just ranting about crappy service, I’d like to point out that some businesses offer excellent customer service. I’ll note the Walmart self-checkout employees do their best to help everybody, and the Biltmore Estate folks are always top-notch.

Trader Joe’s in north Asheville is a nightmare for parking, but inside it always has plenty of employees on the floor and at the registers, and they’re polite and helpful. I know some folks hate Chick-fil-A’s politics, and their donations to charities that have anti-LGBTQ stances were abhorrent, but their restaurants are always clean, the employees well-trained and polite — and they actually get your order correct. They can have 20 cars in the drive-through and you’ll get your food in five minutes.

I’ll also offer broad kudos to Ace Hardware stores and Aldi’s supermarkets, where the employees are always helpful and friendly. Also, two restaurants in my neck of the woods, Blue Sky Cafe and Kosta’s Kitchen, have fantastic employees and service.

I’m going to make a broad categorization here, but I know Trader Joe’s, Aldi, and Chick-fil-A all pay pretty well, and they must emphasize customer service. The two locally owned restaurants I mentioned also clearly value employees who are polite and actually care about their work, as do Ace Hardware stores.

But overall, we’re sliding downhill.

It’s a national problem

“A recent survey shows Americans are more unhappy with the customer service they’re getting than ever,” NPR reported in March 2023, citing the 10th edition of the National Customer Rage Survey, which tracks satisfaction and incivility and is probably the best-named survey I’ve ever heard of. The article notes that:

74 percent of Americans say they’ve had product or service problems in the past year. The incidence of problems has more than doubled since 1976.

And on the other side, consumers are described as increasingly vocal about it — literally. The survey found 43 percent, up from 35 percent in 2015, of customers yelled or raised their voice to express displeasure about their most serious problem.

Hey, waiting more than a half hour for a crappy yard cart will make you raise your voice!

“Across the USA, there is a steady decline in the customer service levels of nearly every type of business,” Thread Connected Marketing states on its website. “Companies just aren’t providing enough attention to giving adequate levels of customer service by phone, online or in person. For the American consumer, substandard service has become the new normal.”

I did try to follow up with Lowe’s via its customer service line. “You can expect a callback in between 39 and 58 minutes,” the automated voice said. I called them at 5:20 p.m. Thursday. They called back at 5:58, when I was eating dinner.

When I called back Friday morning, I got a customer service representative quickly, and she took my complaint. She was located at a call center in the Caribbean, she said, so I’m expecting a quick turnaround on all of this.

When I called the Wendy’s on Hendersonville Road, the shift manager was quite nice and gave me the number for the franchisee, Wendy’s Tarheel Capital. I left two messages for the owner but didn’t hear back by deadline. To be fair, I called on Thursday and Friday, so late in the week.

On its website, Tarheel Capital states: “We manage our business by the Golden Rule, treating others as we would like to be treated, holding ourselves to high ethical standards. We achieve our objectives by employing the best people in the industry, training them effectively and compensating them fairly.”

I’m guessing they would not want to wait over 20 minutes for “fast” food to arrive.

Before I exhaust my rant, let me pause to state that I truly do appreciate the people who are out there working every day in often thankless jobs, and most often because of understaffing, are dealing with irate and uncivil customers. It’s a vicious cycle — companies don’t hire enough people or can’t find enough workers, so those who remain are overworked, sometimes underpaid, and just can’t give customers good service.

A tight labor market

Nathan Ramsey, director of the Mountain Area Workforce Development Board, always has good insights into labor issues, so I reached out to him. The workforce board covers Buncombe, Henderson, Madison, and Transylvania counties

Ramsey noted that the Asheville metro area has the lowest unemployment rate in the state — 3.1 percent — which indicates a “very tight labor market.”

That means employers have trouble finding enough workers.

“There has been increased turnover and employers are in a ‘talent war’ for employees,” Ramsey said via email, adding that we’re near all-time records for the number of people in our labor force, the number of people working, and number of jobs. “Many employers are short staffed which can often lead to customer service challenges.”

A lot of companies do emphasize customer service, but increased turnover and open positions mean customer service suffers, Ramsey said.

“Workers still have significant leverage in the current labor market, so often employers are hesitant to terminate someone for poor performance,” Ramsey said.

Here’s a stat that I found particularly eye-opening: There are about 17,000 job openings in our region, with about 7,000 individuals who are not working who are seeking employment.

So that’s 10,000 openings that are likely to go unfilled.

Ramsey said companies with outstanding customer service invest more in training and development, which is costly. So the companies have to balance how much consumers are willing to pay for top-notch customer service.

“In my conversation with most businesses now, they aren’t struggling to attract business/revenue, their challenge is having the capacity to meet that demand,” Ramsey said. “In this environment as consumers we must exhibit more grace, as these are often the sign of the times.”

I’m trying, my man, but 35 minutes for someone to unlock the yard carts?

As I suspected, the big-picture situation is unlikely to get any better.

“Long-term this is a demographic challenge, as 10,000-plus Baby Boomers are retiring each day, our birth rates are at near century-level lows, and without migration our nation’s population would be declining,” Ramsey said.

He also emphasized that we have a misconception in America that fewer people are working now than before the pandemic. Our demographics, he says, indicate we’re facing a long-term labor shortage.

“We are at or close to near record employment, number of people in our labor force and number of jobs in the Asheville metro,” Ramsey said.

Nationally, the prime age labor force participation is at 20-plus year highs.

“If that is the case, then why are there so many job openings?” Ramsey said. “Basic answer is employers have been creating jobs faster than labor force growth.”

Some tech areas that boomed during the pandemic are soft now, but we don’t have many of those jobs here. Ramsey said he remembers many employers who said workforce shortages would subside when the enhanced unemployment benefits — remember the $600 a week payments? — went away.

“Later on, when the benefit was reduced, I was skeptical it would make much of a difference,” Ramsey said. “But even I was surprised when those benefits ended, as we saw almost no uptick in hiring, job seeker interest, etc.”

Assuming that people are just lazy means “you have misdiagnosed what ails our labor markets from an employer perspective,” Ramsey said.

I’ll note that Ramsey grew up on a dairy farm in Fairview and worked the farm for years. He half-jokes that “compared to milking cows, I’m probably lazy,” as he doesn’t have to start work at 2 a.m. and work 365 days a year.

Cows don’t stop producing milk so you can go to Myrtle Beach, you know.

“There are generational differences in how people perceive work, and our relationship with work fundamentally changed during the pandemic,” Ramsey said. “I don’t think we are going back to 2019 anytime soon.”

He also cited a Wall Street Journal article from March with the headline, “Americans Don’t Care as Much About Work. And It Isn’t Just Gen Z.” In short, the nature of labor has changed, the journal states, as Americans want more time for leisure and better work-life balance.

As far as paying folks more, Ramsey said employers have to offer competitive wages, and “your best target is workers who aren’t being treated well by their existing employer.”

“There are many more factors than just wages — it is culture, stress, purpose and much more,” Ramsey said, “This is complicated but for lower wage workers, they are struggling during these times of inflation. Labor market data indicates the jobs most unfilled and the greatest imbalance is for the lower paying, customer facing roles.”

So clearly, all of this is incredibly complicated, and we customers need to bolster our patience and kindness. But I think we can agree that waiting nearly 25 minutes for a fast-food burger or 35 minutes for an employee to just show up to help you get something you’ve already paid for is no way to do business.

How about this compromise? I’ll work on my patience and salty language, you train your people in just the most rudimentary principles of customer service. And we’ll all try to get along.

Asheville Watchdog is a nonprofit news team producing stories that matter to Asheville and Buncombe County. John Boyle has been covering Asheville and surrounding communities since the 20th century. You can reach him at (828) 337-0941, or via email at [email protected]. The Watchdog’s reporting is made possible by donations from the community. To show your support for this vital public service please visit avlwatchdog.org/donate.

Previously Published on avlwatchdog.org

Photo credit: unsplash