This Podcast Will Make You Dangerous (In a Good Way) – Tripp Lanier

Being a man who has a powerful impact on the world while also feeling alive, free and at peace is no small task. Many men give up their fulfillment as they climb the corporate ladder and become more successful. But on today’s podcast, Tripp Lanier, author of the book This Book Will Make You Dangerous, proves that you don’t have to give up your well-being, vitality, joy or anything else for success!

How would you show up in the world if you didn’t need to appear good, strong, smart, legit, or unique?

What would happen if you stopped worrying about what others thought of you and instead focused on what matters to and excites you?

I’ve spent much of my life being afraid people would see me as weird. I’ve finally owned that I actually am weird to many people and this is incredibly freeing!

One of my clients has a similar fear, but his word for himself is “whacko.”

As my client and I talked this week, he found that as he started to shed this fear over the past week he felt clear minded, sovereign and present. He said he was more effective at work and with his kids. He was enjoying sex more too!

It’s common for many people to fear that something about us that will make us unlovable or unwanted. On today’s Man Alive podcast we talk about how to become alive, peaceful, and free by “getting your attention off yourself!” Coach and author Tripp Lanier coaches men to get out of the rat race, become an authority in their field, and make a great living doing meaningful work they love. He wrote the book: This Book Will Make You Dangerous: The Irreverent Guide For Men Who Refuse to Settle.

Tripp is bold, wise and very funny. He has helped to remind me what is possible in life! In this conversation we discussed:

How to be dangerous in a (good) way that enlivens your relationships, career and life

The shift in goal setting that allows you to actually feel accomplished when you reach your goals

The prey vs. hunter mentality

mentality 3 ways people waste the most energy and vitality

The power and freedom that comes with letting go of the hope to be admired, recognized or appreciated

After you listen, get the book and read it! It’s awesome. Tripp’s style is relatable and will make you laugh out loud as you find yourself clearer than ever about how powerful you are and the potential you have!



Tripp Lanier is the author of This Book Will Make You Dangerous. He coaches men to get out of the rat race, become an authority in their field, and make a great living doing meaningful work they love. From small business owners, to startup founders, to Navy SEALs — Tripp has coached anyone and everyone who refuses to settle, play it safe, or follow the herd. As host of The New Man Podcast, he’s racked up millions of downloads conducting interviews with extraordinary thinkers in business, personal growth, and spirituality. He lives a quiet, simple life with his wife and daughter near the beach in North Carolina.

