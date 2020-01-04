Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Psssst….It’s A New Year—Time For Transformation!

Psssst….It’s A New Year—Time For Transformation!

Step out of your comfort zone and achieve your goals.

by


I like to look at my Facebook memories because it reminds me of memories, and I get to see a contrast of my personal growth. I admit—I haven’t written a journal in many years. I celebrate all my goals and victories, no matter how small. They all matter! If you want to grow, hang out with people who are smarter than you and may even make you uncomfortable. Mentors or Coaches who are credible, with a proven track record, can help us to reach our higher intentions. It’s hard to grow if you are hanging with the same people unless they are also working on their own personal growth. I wrote a Good Men Project article on “Hiring the Right Coach”  to help people to avoid being taken advantage of by the many people who claim to be a coach today. Not all coaches are equal and some do not have the training or experience to be a coach. Currently, there are no legal requirements to be certified as a coach to practice coaching.

I wrote the article because I had been taken advantage of by shady, so-called “coaches.” It was painful, but seriously—a growth experience for me. Whatever your goal is for 2020, take your time and find the right coach or mentor for you. I believe in transformation and providing guidance to help people—for more articles, check out: https://goodmenproject.com/author/consultwithdawngmail-com

 

Photo courtesy iStock.

About Dawn Westmoreland

Dawn Marie Westmoreland is a highly skilled Human Resource Consultant with 28 years of experience. She provides a “How To” system to eradicate workplace bullying and discrimination to executive teams, global leaders, political teams, government leaders, attorneys, mental health professionals, and employees. She creates a harmonious values-based culture for a safe and respected work environment. Learn more at https://www.workplacebullyingsupport.com Listen to Dawn's podcast; The Empowered Whistleblower at https://www.spreaker.com/show/the-empowered-whistleblower Watch Public Access TV interview on "Solutions To Workplace Bullying and Discrimination" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZTg3LqoVdo

