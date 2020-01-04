Psssst….It’s A New Year—Time For Transformation!

—

I like to look at my Facebook memories because it reminds me of memories, and I get to see a contrast of my personal growth. I admit—I haven’t written a journal in many years. I celebrate all my goals and victories, no matter how small. They all matter! If you want to grow, hang out with people who are smarter than you and may even make you uncomfortable. Mentors or Coaches who are credible, with a proven track record, can help us to reach our higher intentions. It’s hard to grow if you are hanging with the same people unless they are also working on their own personal growth. I wrote a Good Men Project article on “Hiring the Right Coach” to help people to avoid being taken advantage of by the many people who claim to be a coach today. Not all coaches are equal and some do not have the training or experience to be a coach. Currently, there are no legal requirements to be certified as a coach to practice coaching.

I wrote the article because I had been taken advantage of by shady, so-called “coaches.” It was painful, but seriously—a growth experience for me. Whatever your goal is for 2020, take your time and find the right coach or mentor for you. I believe in transformation and providing guidance to help people—for more articles, check out: https://goodmenproject.com/author/consultwithdawngmail-com

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo courtesy iStock.