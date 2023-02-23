Too Nervous for the First Date? 15 Topics to Talk About

What should we talk about during that awkward atmosphere on the first date? It’s the first time to meet a netizen or maybe a potential lover. Many people feel overwhelmed by first-date tension. How to you throw out a good topic or drive the atmosphere? We want the topic of discussion to be interesting, and at the same time we want to learn about the other party and whether they are a good choice for us. With that in mind, here are the 15 dating questions for you to choose from!

1. What do you like to do during your leisure time?

A person’s leisure activities might help you judge some of his preferences, to help you understand what kind of person he is. Do you find those things interesting, or are they things you would never do in a million years? For those who are dating for the first time, this is definitely a good start.

2. Any plans for this weekend?

It’s an easy way to make the chatting casual, plus a great opportunity to not only find out when they’re free but also to show you if they tend to keep their schedules packed.

3. Is there anything on your bucket list that you’ve been dying to check?

It can be fun to hear what your date does and doesn’t want to do with the rest of their life. Maybe you can help them with some items on their list!

4. What is your favorite joke?

If a sense of humor is essential to you, this question can tell you a lot about what your date finds funny. It can also maintain a relaxed mood.

5. What are your favorite dishes?

You can learn a lot about a person by finding out what food or drink they choose. People have strong opinions about food. Plus, you’ll know what to order next time! In addition, food likes and dislikes are sometimes a good way to refer to whether he is suitable for you. For example, you like to try various exotic cuisines, but he only takes rice for dinner. After all, you will inevitably face dining situations that need to be adjusted.

6. Do you have any pet worries?

Everyone will have some things that make them anxious. Through this topic, we can not only understand each other better but also remind ourselves to avoid those mines.

7. What’s your idea of the perfect date?

It’s fun to fantasize about your ideal date, and maybe one day you can make it a reality. Also, share your expectations for the perfect date and maybe you can make it happen together.

8. In your family, who are you closest to?

Behind this answer may also represent who is the first person you need to get closer to. It can be helpful to know if your date is close to his or her family.

9. Where is your favorite place in the world?

Everyone has places they genuinely love or miss. It’s easy to chat for hours at your favorite place. It may be a country, a city, or even a coffee shop around the corner. The answer to this question extends to other questions, such as: why do you like this place, what kind of memories do you have here…

10. What is your dream job?

Talking about aspirations or desires can be difficult, so demonstrate that you’re someone who can open up to your date. This can be a nerve-wracking discussion, but it’s also a great opportunity to start a conversation!

11. Have you read any good books recently?

If you’re an avid reader, here’s how you’ll know if your date is too. If they’re not, you can give them some advice! Check whether the other party has the same TV taste as your favorite, and you may also find different fun in the process.

12. Are you a cat or a dog?

This may seem like a stupid question, but almost everyone is one or the other. This could spark a friendly debate, or become a common ground for both of you.

13. Are you addicted to any TV programs?

In a generation where television is such a big part of pop culture, it’s a guaranteed conversation topic. Or, if you’re a book lover, it’s best to find a partner with the same hobby, but even if the other person is not, you can share some of your pocket lists with him appropriately.

14. What type of music do you like?

Maybe you’ll bond over your favorite song or band! Swapping the earphones on one side to listen to the type of music that he likes could not only reduce the awkward atmosphere but shorten the distance between each other.

15. How do you see yourself in a few years?

If you want to seriously date someone, you should know early on if you’re on the same line, before it takes too long.

If you’re looking for a stable partner, maybe you can find some clues from his plans for his future.

