Trace Depass – Notes on the Great Migration [Video]

Trace DePass, performing “Notes on the Great Migration”.

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

0:02

family court up being a child

0:06

adopted by my grandmother born when my

0:09

mom was 16 I think shoes not which man

0:13

but which boy I might become

0:14

I remember migrating three and yet no

0:17

parents and then courts saying the boy

0:19

old enough to choose this time and

0:21

fourth grade visitation rights allowed

0:24

me my mother and she was a fly hood moms

0:28

yeah edges and I’m same dumb same gray

0:32

sweatpants while army but in classic

0:34

down the leg pant to prove it mom still

0:38

calls herself a bird this how she loves

0:41

herself I think I didn’t get the chance

0:45

to know her how nest no branches I’ll

0:48

tap her and custody papers fall like

0:50

bird feathers onto the floor here black

0:54

foster homes be broken trees and I

0:56

hatched from the system perpetuating

0:58

itself where in most poems don’t make it

1:00

out she came to me when I was five seven

1:03

a couple times like you know I’m you

1:05

know I’m your mother right

1:08

I say yes she must need to know I know

1:11

this how I love my mom’s I think I know

1:13

I inherited her flinch at those that say

1:16

though fly yet they’ll return when mom

1:19

can’t find a word to peck I tell her I

1:22

wasn’t able to mosaic which of a promise

1:24

my father left inside and shrapnel but I

1:27

want to and even after I’m a pile of

1:29

feathered bone dancing into dust I still

1:32

may not find enough but I dig and claw

1:35

away with wings like a God in the nest

1:38

gray stratus clouds escape under me as

1:41

mist or his mist which I bite hits you

1:43

grit through with his Thunder his

1:46

absence empty like thunder into my nest

1:48

like wow this is a cage I bit into this

1:54

one to be enough for you how my bird

1:56

beak mistakes a bird cage for stubborn

1:59

twigs was it DNA that struck like a

2:02

storm and let blood somersaults across

2:04

my body this whole time is that why I

2:06

was born

2:07

unmade because since birth I’ve been

2:10

thrown in this cage wherein nothing in

2:12

it ever

2:13

like a parent’s love I’ll do my father

2:16

think I was a Phoenix are these his

2:18

ashes he forgotten me I am i burning in

2:20

a sack lock

2:22

I only know five answers for certain one

2:25

I am NOT my father’s Phoenix to home

2:30

must be wherever we kiss to keep warmth

2:31

in and shut smoke out three neglected

2:34

and abandoned all fires I can only be

2:36

man made for Vaseline

2:39

I think protects the skin from crisp

2:41

because some boys wings off to burn

2:43

brighter and better than birds five is

2:47

lightning I don’t know if this what he

2:50

left me or why he left her but if my

2:52

father’s answer for why he gone ever

2:54

struck

2:59

[Music]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Shutterstock