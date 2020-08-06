Unfinished Lists

I’m going to give you a little glimpse into my mind, a place that many of you already realize is a bit….off.

I’m a list maker. I’m not just talking about grocery lists or things I’d like to accomplish on any given day, although I do write those also. I’m talking about an entire notebook, hidden under several others in an attempt to hide my crazy, full of every type of list you can imagine.

There is a list of movies I want to see, separated by those that should be seen in theaters, those that are already available to rent or buy on Blu Ray and those that have been DVR’d. There are notations about which family members would be interested in watching each with me.

There is a list of CDs that I want to buy (yes, I still buy CDs ), songs I plan to download and artists that I haven’t yet seen in concert.

There is a list of video games that I want to play, another of books I want to read. One of the longest is of places I want to go, cities to visit both domestic an abroad.

In a separate notebook, where my more temporary lists are kept, is a page full of things that I wanted to do this summer, written sometime during this past winter. As the calendar turns to August it is this list, less than 50% crossed off, that is causing me some consternation.

With only a few weeks to go, we have yet to visit the beach, haven’t seen the ocean, played in the waves. We’ve spent a lot of time in our pool and last week she played in the sand at the park volleyball courts, but it’s not quite the same.

It was a bold list, full of fantastic ideas and adventures. It was also completely unrealistic, as most of the ones I make are.

The truth is that we have done quite a bit. Lots of hiking, canoeing, and as I write this my wife and Alaina are out fishing, something that the little one seems to love. Kayla has finished her last few requirements for a high school diploma and has recently started a new job. She still can’t tie her shoes but we have a new bike rider in the house and some trails are already being scouted for next year, a new ride a potential birthday present.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

That’s the thing about all of my lists. They aren’t meant to be finished. For everything crossed off, two more are added. I don’t know when I’ll ever play golf in Ireland, if George RR Martin plans to finish writing the Song of Ice and Fire books or how much longer they plan on making physical CDs and DVDs.

All I can say for sure is that I’ll keep making them, because I’m a little bit crazy that way, and that my daughter’s pool party is still a definite “maybe.”

—

Previously published on thirstydaddy..com.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: istockphoto.com