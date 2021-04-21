Get Daily Email
Unknown Caller [Video]

Unknown Caller [Video]

A man gets a scam phone call on tax day, then lashes back at the scammers.

By Omeleto

.

.

Donny is desperate to get his paper tax return sent off with the daily mail delivery. But he’s frustrated by a skeptical mail carrier, who can’t quite believe how unsavvy Donny is about the Internet — which Donny still calls the “information superhighway” — as well as his phone constantly ringing with an unknown caller.

When he gets a series of messages from phishers and scammers, he decides to give them a piece of his mind, calling them back to berate them for their nefarious schemes. But then he finds himself caught up in a surprisingly soul-searching conversation and realizes things are a little more complicated than he thought.

Directed by Nardeep Khurmi and written by Denzil J. Meyers (who also plays the leading role), this short dramedy has a lightness of touch that belies a much deeper inquiry into the humanity of the often faceless voices on the other end of those impersonal services and solicitation calls.

The narrative starts as a kind of oddball character portrait, of a man who isn’t adept or hip to the vagaries of modern technology, and in fact possesses a vague, alarmist mistrust of it all. The visuals mix a melancholic naturalism and somewhat abstract framing with pacing and editing that feels jazzlike and sometimes even jarring. But it adds a sense of energy and dynamism to what is essentially a film about a phone call.

The humor here isn’t found in hitting punchlines, but rather in portraying the misalignment between a man and the fast-moving mores of contemporary life. W Donny finds himself growing all the more enraged by the influx of “unknown callers” on his phone and in his voicemail, he decides to take his frustration out on them, calling them back to berate them. But when he finds himself having an honest conversation with the person on the other end, the film slows down, allowing its emotions and ideas to become richer and more resonant.

Both the writing and performances come to the fore here, and both the viewers and Donny slow down to settle and listen as the unknown caller explains who he is and the reasons for his line of work. What unfurls is somewhat of a miracle of connection, as Donny sees the humanity behind the faceless voice.

“Unknown Caller” ends with a bit of a cliffhanger, and perhaps it also functions as a Rorschach test of how idealistic or pessimistic one is about humankind. It also explores an emerging modern stereotype of the anonymous call center worker in a far-off country, pestering anyone with a phone number with scams, sales solicitations and phishing schemes. But the film reminds us that these voices are connected to living, breathing people, with feelings, experiences and stories of their own. These are people we may never truly know, but as Donny comes to discover, that doesn’t mean that we can’t see their humanity and offer them our benevolence.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:14
ah
00:28
hey hey you
00:32
hey
00:37
good morning i’m not gonna hurt you can
00:40
you take this
00:41
it’s my tax return your paper tax return
00:44
it already has the exact postage
00:46
and i went to the post office you do not
00:49
want to go to the post office today
00:52
offense you know you can do all this
00:54
online through the information
00:55
superhighway
00:57
no that’s not safe what do you mean not
01:00
safe
01:00
scammers and the fishers they’re out
01:02
there watching
01:03
and listening see that’s what the best
01:06
one too
01:07
your data to link it all together so
01:09
that you’re under like
01:10
a blanket of surveillance where
01:12
everything you do and everywhere you go
01:13
is monitored and recorded
01:15
do you have a cell phone yeah they
01:17
already know where you are
01:21
plus with a paper return the irs has to
01:24
enter all your data into their computers
01:26
manually this big backlog using the
01:28
world wide webs makes it easier for them
01:30
to tag you for an order
01:34
what’s your name and return address
01:36
donald pereira 62 kirkstall road
01:50
from the headquarters which will get
01:52
expired in next 24 working hours
01:54
and once it gets expired after that you
01:56
will be taken under custody by the local
01:58
police
01:59
as there are four serious allegations
02:01
pressed on your name at this moment
02:03
we would request you to get back to us
02:05
so that we can discuss about this case
02:07
what
02:08
[ __ ]
02:13
hello my name is agent christopher
02:14
nelling from irs what is your name
02:16
please
02:16
you are not the irs and your name is not
02:19
christopher
02:20
hello my name is irs and john bowman
02:22
who’s calling what you’re doing
02:23
is illegal this is this is this
02:27
game jeff you
02:30
hello this is you sleep well at night
02:32
you should quit
02:35
does your job know what you’re doing
02:37
[ __ ]
02:38
is your father how his son is cheating
02:41
people
02:42
hello this is the irs my name is agent
02:44
peter watson
02:45
who am i speaking with please you are
02:46
not the irs
02:48
what you’re doing is wrong yes sir
02:51
you’re upset sir
02:52
how can i help you yes i’m angry you’re
02:55
cheating people out of their money
02:57
and you’re preying on those people who
02:59
are most vulnerable
03:00
poor people old people yes sir
03:05
dr lisa talk to you why are you doing
03:08
this
03:08
is this how you want to live your life
03:10
as a thief yes you are right
03:12
i know this is wrong that it is illegal
03:14
so why
03:15
is someone in your family sick is there
03:17
some kind of financial hardship
03:19
no no one is sick but yes we have a
03:23
financial hardship
03:25
it’s very difficult sir to make any
03:26
money to have a job
03:29
does your mother know what you’re doing
03:32
no
03:34
my parents don’t know they’re actually
03:37
very proud of me for having a job in a
03:38
call center
03:40
but they don’t know the kind of work i
03:42
do and
03:43
i don’t want to tell them
03:47
they would be ashamed and i want them to
03:50
just
03:50
take the money sir and not be burdened
03:54
so your goal is to get my money as much
03:57
as you can
03:58
however you can yes sir
04:02
that is correct i’m prepared to take
04:05
visa
04:06
mastercard american express venmo
04:07
personal check bank transfer
04:09
money order and gift cards from amazon
04:11
and 17 other major retailers
04:13
as much as i can sir however i can
04:16
americans can afford it sir
04:18
but what about your karma our actions
04:21
are only a fraction of what determines
04:23
our fate
04:24
and this is my own karma sir here on the
04:26
line
04:27
so i have to be prepared to accept all
04:29
the consequences
04:32
look no one wants to do this
04:35
crap job sir no one enjoys to do this
04:38
work
04:39
i didn’t know this place did this
04:41
cheating when i started but
04:43
now
04:46
are you a catholic sir a catholic
04:50
no i’m not a catholic what religion are
04:53
you
04:54
are you an atheist
04:58
no i don’t really have a religion
05:09
do you believe in god donny what
05:16
uh no no i don’t believe in god in the
05:20
way
05:20
probably in the way you’re asking or the
05:23
way we call it god
05:24
or you know i think if we put a face on
05:26
it or build a temp war in the wrong
05:28
place
05:30
i’m into the mysteries the mystery of
05:31
our life and who we are
05:34
not really into organized religions
05:38
were you brought up with any god
05:42
my father is from india but he’s a
05:45
catholic
05:46
my mother’s italian so where in india is
05:51
from a town called jabapur
05:53
it’s in madhya pradesh near bhopal yes
05:56
yes i know
05:58
you do have you been to the crystal
06:00
rocks it’s a great honeymoon place
06:02
they also have a lot of universities did
06:04
you go to school there i
06:05
no i have never been there but i am in
06:08
india sir i know that place
06:12
can can i ask you one favor
06:15
sir a favor
06:18
sure do you have any image there of
06:22
jesus in your home jesus no
06:26
no uh i have a small statue of nandi the
06:29
bull
06:30
and a photo of krishna at least i think
06:33
it’s krishna
06:34
i could be shooting with a destroyer
06:37
nice blue which one is that
06:40
anyway i object to the image of the
06:43
blonde haired blue-eyed jesus that we
06:45
have in this country
06:46
i don’t think that jesus historically
06:48
looked like that
06:50
like mel gibson you know mel gibson
06:54
yes i know mel gibson
06:58
so no picture of jesus christ anywhere
07:04
no then
07:09
can you pray for me sir
07:15
i’m sorry can you
07:18
pray for me in whatever way you pray
07:21
please pray for me you want
07:26
me to pray for me to get out of this sir
07:31
and into a better job and into a better
07:42
life
07:44
yes yes i
07:47
will pray for you
07:51
thank you sir
07:54
okay okay
07:58
is there anything else i can assist you
08:00
with today sir
08:01
nope i think that’s pretty much it well
08:05
if there is nothing else
08:06
it has been my pleasure to provide you
08:08
with the most excellent service today
08:10
sir goodbye
08:38
one moment
08:41
we need to talk to you as soon as
08:43
possible this call is from the
08:45
department of social security
08:47
administration
08:48
if it’s not fixed right away then your
08:50
computer will become obsolete and all of
08:52
your credential information may got
08:54
compromised right now you and your
08:56
physical property both are being
08:58
monitored and it’s very
08:59
important that i do hear back from you
09:02
as soon as possible before we proceed
09:04
further in any legal manner your social
09:07
security number is getting used
09:09
illegally for money laundering and fake
09:11
loans
09:11
if this is not getting done by you
09:13
please press one now
09:15
we are cancelling your social security
09:17
number
09:18
my direct callback number is for further
09:20
information
09:22
and to avoid any disciplinary actions
09:25
kindly call us back please ignore if we
09:27
called you by mistake
09:34
thanks

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

