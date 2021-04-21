Unknown Caller [Video]

By Omeleto

Donny is desperate to get his paper tax return sent off with the daily mail delivery. But he’s frustrated by a skeptical mail carrier, who can’t quite believe how unsavvy Donny is about the Internet — which Donny still calls the “information superhighway” — as well as his phone constantly ringing with an unknown caller.

When he gets a series of messages from phishers and scammers, he decides to give them a piece of his mind, calling them back to berate them for their nefarious schemes. But then he finds himself caught up in a surprisingly soul-searching conversation and realizes things are a little more complicated than he thought.

Directed by Nardeep Khurmi and written by Denzil J. Meyers (who also plays the leading role), this short dramedy has a lightness of touch that belies a much deeper inquiry into the humanity of the often faceless voices on the other end of those impersonal services and solicitation calls.

The narrative starts as a kind of oddball character portrait, of a man who isn’t adept or hip to the vagaries of modern technology, and in fact possesses a vague, alarmist mistrust of it all. The visuals mix a melancholic naturalism and somewhat abstract framing with pacing and editing that feels jazzlike and sometimes even jarring. But it adds a sense of energy and dynamism to what is essentially a film about a phone call.

The humor here isn’t found in hitting punchlines, but rather in portraying the misalignment between a man and the fast-moving mores of contemporary life. W Donny finds himself growing all the more enraged by the influx of “unknown callers” on his phone and in his voicemail, he decides to take his frustration out on them, calling them back to berate them. But when he finds himself having an honest conversation with the person on the other end, the film slows down, allowing its emotions and ideas to become richer and more resonant.

Both the writing and performances come to the fore here, and both the viewers and Donny slow down to settle and listen as the unknown caller explains who he is and the reasons for his line of work. What unfurls is somewhat of a miracle of connection, as Donny sees the humanity behind the faceless voice.

“Unknown Caller” ends with a bit of a cliffhanger, and perhaps it also functions as a Rorschach test of how idealistic or pessimistic one is about humankind. It also explores an emerging modern stereotype of the anonymous call center worker in a far-off country, pestering anyone with a phone number with scams, sales solicitations and phishing schemes. But the film reminds us that these voices are connected to living, breathing people, with feelings, experiences and stories of their own. These are people we may never truly know, but as Donny comes to discover, that doesn’t mean that we can’t see their humanity and offer them our benevolence.

00:14 ah

00:28 hey hey you

00:32 hey

00:37 good morning i’m not gonna hurt you can

00:40 you take this

00:41 it’s my tax return your paper tax return

00:44 it already has the exact postage

00:46 and i went to the post office you do not

00:49 want to go to the post office today

00:52 offense you know you can do all this

00:54 online through the information

00:55 superhighway

00:57 no that’s not safe what do you mean not

01:00 safe

01:00 scammers and the fishers they’re out

01:02 there watching

01:03 and listening see that’s what the best

01:06 one too

01:07 your data to link it all together so

01:09 that you’re under like

01:10 a blanket of surveillance where

01:12 everything you do and everywhere you go

01:13 is monitored and recorded

01:15 do you have a cell phone yeah they

01:17 already know where you are

01:21 plus with a paper return the irs has to

01:24 enter all your data into their computers

01:26 manually this big backlog using the

01:28 world wide webs makes it easier for them

01:30 to tag you for an order

01:34 what’s your name and return address

01:36 donald pereira 62 kirkstall road

01:50 from the headquarters which will get

01:52 expired in next 24 working hours

01:54 and once it gets expired after that you

01:56 will be taken under custody by the local

01:58 police

01:59 as there are four serious allegations

02:01 pressed on your name at this moment

02:03 we would request you to get back to us

02:05 so that we can discuss about this case

02:07 what

02:08 [ __ ]

02:13 hello my name is agent christopher

02:14 nelling from irs what is your name

02:16 please

02:16 you are not the irs and your name is not

02:19 christopher

02:20 hello my name is irs and john bowman

02:22 who’s calling what you’re doing

02:23 is illegal this is this is this

02:27 game jeff you

02:30 hello this is you sleep well at night

02:32 you should quit

02:35 does your job know what you’re doing

02:37 [ __ ]

02:38 is your father how his son is cheating

02:41 people

02:42 hello this is the irs my name is agent

02:44 peter watson

02:45 who am i speaking with please you are

02:46 not the irs

02:48 what you’re doing is wrong yes sir

02:51 you’re upset sir

02:52 how can i help you yes i’m angry you’re

02:55 cheating people out of their money

02:57 and you’re preying on those people who

02:59 are most vulnerable

03:00 poor people old people yes sir

03:05 dr lisa talk to you why are you doing

03:08 this

03:08 is this how you want to live your life

03:10 as a thief yes you are right

03:12 i know this is wrong that it is illegal

03:14 so why

03:15 is someone in your family sick is there

03:17 some kind of financial hardship

03:19 no no one is sick but yes we have a

03:23 financial hardship

03:25 it’s very difficult sir to make any

03:26 money to have a job

03:29 does your mother know what you’re doing

03:32 no

03:34 my parents don’t know they’re actually

03:37 very proud of me for having a job in a

03:38 call center

03:40 but they don’t know the kind of work i

03:42 do and

03:43 i don’t want to tell them

03:47 they would be ashamed and i want them to

03:50 just

03:50 take the money sir and not be burdened

03:54 so your goal is to get my money as much

03:57 as you can

03:58 however you can yes sir

04:02 that is correct i’m prepared to take

04:05 visa

04:06 mastercard american express venmo

04:07 personal check bank transfer

04:09 money order and gift cards from amazon

04:11 and 17 other major retailers

04:13 as much as i can sir however i can

04:16 americans can afford it sir

04:18 but what about your karma our actions

04:21 are only a fraction of what determines

04:23 our fate

04:24 and this is my own karma sir here on the

04:26 line

04:27 so i have to be prepared to accept all

04:29 the consequences

04:32 look no one wants to do this

04:35 crap job sir no one enjoys to do this

04:38 work

04:39 i didn’t know this place did this

04:41 cheating when i started but

04:43 now

04:46 are you a catholic sir a catholic

04:50 no i’m not a catholic what religion are

04:53 you

04:54 are you an atheist

04:58 no i don’t really have a religion

05:09 do you believe in god donny what

05:16 uh no no i don’t believe in god in the

05:20 way

05:20 probably in the way you’re asking or the

05:23 way we call it god

05:24 or you know i think if we put a face on

05:26 it or build a temp war in the wrong

05:28 place

05:30 i’m into the mysteries the mystery of

05:31 our life and who we are

05:34 not really into organized religions

05:38 were you brought up with any god

05:42 my father is from india but he’s a

05:45 catholic

05:46 my mother’s italian so where in india is

05:51 from a town called jabapur

05:53 it’s in madhya pradesh near bhopal yes

05:56 yes i know

05:58 you do have you been to the crystal

06:00 rocks it’s a great honeymoon place

06:02 they also have a lot of universities did

06:04 you go to school there i

06:05 no i have never been there but i am in

06:08 india sir i know that place

06:12 can can i ask you one favor

06:15 sir a favor

06:18 sure do you have any image there of

06:22 jesus in your home jesus no

06:26 no uh i have a small statue of nandi the

06:29 bull

06:30 and a photo of krishna at least i think

06:33 it’s krishna

06:34 i could be shooting with a destroyer

06:37 nice blue which one is that

06:40 anyway i object to the image of the

06:43 blonde haired blue-eyed jesus that we

06:45 have in this country

06:46 i don’t think that jesus historically

06:48 looked like that

06:50 like mel gibson you know mel gibson

06:54 yes i know mel gibson

06:58 so no picture of jesus christ anywhere

07:04 no then

07:09 can you pray for me sir

07:15 i’m sorry can you

07:18 pray for me in whatever way you pray

07:21 please pray for me you want

07:26 me to pray for me to get out of this sir

07:31 and into a better job and into a better

07:42 life

07:44 yes yes i

07:47 will pray for you

07:51 thank you sir

07:54 okay okay

07:58 is there anything else i can assist you

08:00 with today sir

08:01 nope i think that’s pretty much it well

08:05 if there is nothing else

08:06 it has been my pleasure to provide you

08:08 with the most excellent service today

08:10 sir goodbye

08:38 one moment

08:41 we need to talk to you as soon as

08:43 possible this call is from the

08:45 department of social security

08:47 administration

08:48 if it’s not fixed right away then your

08:50 computer will become obsolete and all of

08:52 your credential information may got

08:54 compromised right now you and your

08:56 physical property both are being

08:58 monitored and it’s very

08:59 important that i do hear back from you

09:02 as soon as possible before we proceed

09:04 further in any legal manner your social

09:07 security number is getting used

09:09 illegally for money laundering and fake

09:11 loans

09:11 if this is not getting done by you

09:13 please press one now

09:15 we are cancelling your social security

09:17 number

09:18 my direct callback number is for further

09:20 information

09:22 and to avoid any disciplinary actions

09:25 kindly call us back please ignore if we

09:27 called you by mistake

09:34 thanks

