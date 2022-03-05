Walt Disney and Absurdity

[This “Individuality and Absurd Rebellion” series of posts introduces you to ideas you’ll find in Eric Maisel’s most recent book Redesign Your Mind. You can learn more about Redesign Your Mind here.]

Say that you completely understand the seductive nature of mass entertainment. All of that sedating, soothing, and sentimentalizing so as to seduce mesmerized viewers into forgetfulness. But your five-year-old really wants to see a certain Disney movie. How absurd!

Should you deny him that “innocent pleasure”? Should you have a conversation with him in which you quote the social scientist Adorno that “Walt Disney is the most dangerous man in America”? Or do you let him watch that singing mermaid? What an absurd situation!

And, more absurd still, maybe you are an animator who would love to work on such movies! You see through them, you despise them, and you also love them and want to be a part of creating them. Really, could anything be more absurd? Let’s distill the essence of this conversation: absurdity is with us, even as we try to deny it. And it is better to face it, whether bitterly or with ringing laughter, and then get on with living.

Yes, it may be absurd to bother. But the absurdity of bothering must not be allowed to stand as the perfect excuse for inaction. We nod at absurdity, we give it its due, and then we act. You acknowledge absurdity without letting absurdity defeat you. Absurdity is not an excuse for inaction. It certainly could be. Can you think of a more powerful excuse for not bothering than the absurdity of bothering? But as someone who has decided to matter, you refuse to take the familiar, well-lighted route of not bothering.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

And as to that Disney movie? And all those other seductive, beautifully-done, crafty entertainments? All those well-made comedies, those artful mystery series, those super hero movies where right is always and completely triumphant? Maybe we can indulge ourselves and let ourselves watch and let our five-year-old watch, too, just so long as we keep one eye peeled on our ethical responsibilities and our intention to make meaning, live our life purposes, and do the next right thing. Maybe some seduction can be allowed?

Maybe singing mermaids can be kept in their place, tolerated, and allowed. But isn’t the whole situation quite absurd? Can one world really contain starvation, cruelty, and Disney movies? Well, but it does.

—

This work is from the Harris & Ewing collection at the Library of Congress. According to the library, there are no known copyright restrictions on the use of this work.

Wikimedia