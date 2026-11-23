[The Drama of Insignificance is a multi-part, ongoing series. I hope you’ll check out other posts in the series. The series runs in conjunction with the launch of the much-anticipated Human Experience Specialist Certification Course. Become one of the world’s first Human Experience Specialists. Learn more about the program here.]

I have sometimes wondered whether, without quite realizing it, I have expected life to reward me for my efforts. Not necessarily with fame or fortune, but with some acknowledgment that I have worked hard, tried to be useful, and taken my undertakings seriously.

When something I have labored over receives little attention, I can feel disappointed in a way that seems disproportionate to the event. It is almost as if I had entered into an agreement with existence: I would make the effort, and existence would provide some corresponding reward. Of course, I never signed such an agreement, and neither did existence. Yet the expectation can remain surprisingly powerful.

I suspect that many people carry some version of this imaginary agreement. We grow up hearing that hard work pays off, that goodness is rewarded, that perseverance leads to success, and that people eventually receive what they deserve. These assurances may be offered with the best intentions. Parents want their children to persevere, teachers want their students to apply themselves, and societies benefit when people believe that effort matters. But encouragement can quietly become a promise, and a promise can become an expectation about how reality is supposed to behave.

Consider a musician who practices diligently for thirty years. She develops considerable skill, makes sacrifices, and produces work that deserves serious attention. Yet she never acquires much of an audience. Another musician, perhaps less accomplished, becomes enormously successful. Our first musician may experience disappointment, envy, or frustration, all of which are understandable. But she may also experience something more troubling: a sense that the world has violated an obligation. She did what she was supposed to do. Why didn’t reality do its part?

This feeling of betrayal interests me because it suggests that we have assigned the universe a moral responsibility it has never accepted. We imagine that talent should be recognized, devotion should be reciprocated, virtue should be rewarded, and suffering should eventually be compensated. Sometimes these things happen. Often, they do not. The world contains countless examples of extraordinary effort producing modest results, admirable behavior going unnoticed, and undeserving people enjoying spectacular success. These are not rare exceptions to an otherwise reliable arrangement. They are ordinary features of existence.

But there is a distinction worth making. The universe’s failure to reward us is not the same as another person’s failure to honor an obligation. If an employer promises a salary and refuses to pay it, we have a legitimate grievance. If a friend betrays our confidence, something morally significant has occurred. If a society systematically denies opportunities to certain people, injustice may be involved. We should not use the language of cosmic indifference to excuse human misconduct. People and institutions can owe us things. Existence itself, however, has made no comparable promises.

Perhaps the difficulty is that we naturally interpret events as though they were directed toward us. When something goes well, we may feel favored. When something goes badly, we may feel singled out. A succession of disappointments can begin to resemble a campaign against us. Yet much of what happens has no personal intention behind it. A publisher rejects a manuscript because of commercial calculations. A storm destroys a house because of atmospheric conditions. A hoped-for opportunity disappears because circumstances change. These events may profoundly affect us without constituting judgments about us.

The difference between an event and a verdict may be crucial. A failed undertaking is an event. The conclusion that I am a failure is a verdict. An unanswered invitation is an event. The conclusion that nobody values me is a verdict. The absence of recognition is an event. The conclusion that my efforts were worthless is a verdict. We may move from one to the other so quickly that we scarcely notice the transition. Reality disappoints us, and we interpret that disappointment as a declaration about our significance.

There is also something uncomfortable about acknowledging how much luck enters the picture. We prefer to believe that outcomes reflect merit because that belief gives us a sense of control. If success follows effort and goodness, then we can secure our future by working hard and behaving well. But circumstances, timing, accidents, other people’s decisions, and innumerable factors beyond our control influence what happens. To acknowledge these influences is not to deny personal responsibility. It is to recognize that responsibility and control are not identical.

What, then, becomes of effort when we relinquish the expectation of guaranteed reward? Does ambition lose its justification? Does goodness become pointless? I don’t think so. We can undertake something because it is worth undertaking, while recognizing that its outcome remains uncertain. We can act decently because decency matters to us and to those affected by our behavior, not because we expect a prize. We can pursue an artistic project because we want to create it, while hoping for an audience without treating that audience as something existence owes us.

This is not an easy adjustment. The imaginary agreement with life can be deeply embedded in our thinking. We may discover that we have been waiting for an acknowledgment that will never arrive, an apology that nobody intends to offer, or a triumph that will finally establish that our efforts were justified. Relinquishing these expectations may involve genuine grief. We are not merely abandoning an illusion; we are surrendering a hoped-for future in which the world would finally confirm that everything we endured had been worthwhile.

Yet something may become possible when we stop expecting existence to deliver that confirmation. We may become better able to distinguish what we can reasonably ask of other people from what we cannot demand of reality. We may pursue our undertakings with greater clarity about their risks. We may discover that disappointment need not become accusation and that an unrewarded effort need not become a wasted effort. The universe does not applaud, but neither does it possess the authority to declare that our lives have failed. Its silence is not a judgment.

CONCLUDING PROPOSITION:

Much human disappointment becomes existential injury when we mistake our hopes about how life ought to reward effort, goodness, and sacrifice for promises that reality has actually made; the absence of a promised reward may constitute an injustice, but the absence of an imagined cosmic reward is not a verdict on our worth.

[The Drama of Insignificance is a multi-part, ongoing series. I hope you’ll check out other posts in the series. The series runs in conjunction with the launch of the much-anticipated Human Experience Specialist Certification Course. Become one of the world’s first Human Experience Specialists. Learn more about the program here.]

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The Drama of Insignificance

Enormous From Within, Small From Without

The Different Ways We Do Not Count

The Need to Matter

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